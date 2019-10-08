Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Old Mutual Limited    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/08 11:30:00 am
108.2 GBp   +1.50%
12:10pOLD MUTUAL : assigned credit ratings
PU
12:10pOLD MUTUAL : Assigned Credit Rating
PU
10/04OLD MUTUAL : Peter Moyo Sues Employer for U.S.$16 Million
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Old Mutual : Assigned Credit Rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Old Mutual Assigned Credit Rating

Released : 08 Oct 2019 16:45:00

RNS Number : 1922P

Old Mutual Limited

08 October 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

MSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or the "Company")

Ref 44/19

08 October 2019

OLD MUTUAL ASSIGNED CREDIT RATINGS

On 8 October 2019, S&P Global Ratings ("S&PGR") assigned Old Mutual a long-term South Africa National Scale issuer credit rating of 'zaAA-' and a short-term South Africa National Scale issuer credit rating of 'zaA-1+'. These are Old Mutual's maiden ratings.

The ratings reflect the Old Mutual group's overall creditworthiness and Old Mutual's structural subordination as a non-operating holding company. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's ("OMLACSA") resilient balance sheet and the sound regulatory solvency ratios of both the Old Mutual group and OMLACSA are also reflected in the rating. As at the end of June 2019, OMLACSA reported a solvency ratio of 218% and the Old Mutual group reported a solvency ratio of 166%.

The full S&PGR credit rating report can be found at https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +27 (11) 217 1163

Sizwe Ndlovu

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Head of Investor Relations

Communications:

Tabby Tsengiwe

T: +27 (11) 217 1953

Head of Communications

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCUGGRPUUPBGAR

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 16:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
12:10pOLD MUTUAL : assigned credit ratings
PU
12:10pOLD MUTUAL : Assigned Credit Rating
PU
10/04OLD MUTUAL : Peter Moyo Sues Employer for U.S.$16 Million
AQ
10/01OLD MUTUAL : A commitment to our stakeholders regarding the dispute with the for..
PU
09/30OLD MUTUAL : rewards customers
AQ
09/26OLD MUTUAL : Dealings in own shares
PU
09/25Prudential, M&G to split in October into two FTSE 100 firms
RE
09/25Prudential, M&G to split in October into two FTSE 100 firms
RE
09/23Investors Gain $2bn As Stocks Rally
AQ
09/23Judgement deferred in contempt of court case between Old Mutual, fired CEO
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 357 M
EBIT 2019 509 M
Net income 2019 576 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,06%
P/E ratio 2019 8,63x
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
Capi. / Sales2019 21,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 20,2x
Capitalization 94 880 M
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 118,00  GBp
Last Close Price 106,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain G. Williamson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Cambo Baloyi Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Gerard de Beyer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-8.98%6 188
CITIC LIMITED-18.04%36 729
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED15.79%29 885
NATIXIS-13.84%13 070
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.26.04%10 884
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-18.18%5 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group