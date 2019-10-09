Old Mutual : Dealngs in own shares

Dealngs in own shares
Released : 09 Oct 2019 16:30:00
RNS Number : 3489P
Old Mutual Limited
09 October 2019
Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 45/19
09 October 2019
OLD MUTUAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME - DEALINGS IN OWN SHARES
Old Mutual announces that between 03 October and 08 October 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") through RMB Morgan Stanley (Pty) Ltd ("Repurchased Shares"). Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Old Mutual on 4 September 2019 , as part of its up to R2.4 billion share repurchase programme announced on 2 September 2019.
Ordinary Shares
|
Dates of purchase
|
03 October - 08 October 2019
|
|
|
Aggregate Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|
23 610 393
|
|
|
Highest price paid per share (cents):
|
2 025
|
|
|
Lowest price paid per share (cents):
|
1 910
|
|
The Repurchased Shares shall be cancelled as issued shares and will revert to authorised but unissued share capital status. Following the shares purchased to date by Old Mutual under the share repurchase programme Old Mutual will have 4,708,553,649 ordinary shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for purposes of calculating their percentage interest in Old Mutual's issued share capital, to the extent required, for purposes of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (having regard to sections 122 and 123 thereof in particular) or whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Old Mutual under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The repurchase above concludes the programme announced on 02 September 2019. The aggregate number of share repurchased amounts to 122 711 199, at a weighted average price of R19.49, resulting in a total cash outflow of R2.4 billion.
Schedule of purchases - aggregate information
|
Trading venue
|
Date
|
Volume weighted
|
Daily
|
|
|
average price (cents
|
aggregated volume
|
|
|
per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|
JSE
|
03 October 2019
|
1 940
|
6 260 145
|
|
|
|
|
JSE
|
04 October 2019
|
1 975
|
6 573 477
|
|
|
|
|
JSE
|
07 October 2019
|
1 997
|
6 490 121
|
|
|
|
|
JSE
|
08 October 2019
|
2 009
|
4 286 650
|
|
|
|
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information of the individual trades made by RMB Morgan Stanley (Pty) Ltd as part of the buyback share repurchase programme is available on https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-
information.
An announcement will be published in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements when the Company has cumulatively repurchased 3% of the securities in issue.
This announcement is also available on the Old Mutual website at www.oldmutual.com.
|
Sandton
|
|
Sponsors
|
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
|
Namibia
|
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|
Zimbabwe
|
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
|
Malawi
|
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
|
Enquiries
|
|
Investor Relations
|
T: +27 (11) 217 1163
|
Sizwe Ndlovu
|
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
|
Communications:
|
|
Tabby Tsengiwe
|
T: +27 (11) 217 1953
|
Head of Communications
|
M: +27 (0)60 547 4947
|
|
E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com
Notes to Editors
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
POSBUBDGDBGBGCC
Disclaimer
Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:40:10 UTC