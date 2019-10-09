Old Mutual : Dealngs in own shares

Dealngs in own shares

Released : 09 Oct 2019 16:30:00

RNS Number : 3489P

Old Mutual Limited

09 October 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 45/19

09 October 2019

OLD MUTUAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME - DEALINGS IN OWN SHARES

Old Mutual announces that between 03 October and 08 October 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") through RMB Morgan Stanley (Pty) Ltd ("Repurchased Shares"). Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Old Mutual on 4 September 2019 , as part of its up to R2.4 billion share repurchase programme announced on 2 September 2019.

Ordinary Shares

Dates of purchase 03 October - 08 October 2019 Aggregate Number of ordinary shares purchased: 23 610 393 Highest price paid per share (cents): 2 025 Lowest price paid per share (cents): 1 910

The Repurchased Shares shall be cancelled as issued shares and will revert to authorised but unissued share capital status. Following the shares purchased to date by Old Mutual under the share repurchase programme Old Mutual will have 4,708,553,649 ordinary shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for purposes of calculating their percentage interest in Old Mutual's issued share capital, to the extent required, for purposes of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (having regard to sections 122 and 123 thereof in particular) or whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Old Mutual under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The repurchase above concludes the programme announced on 02 September 2019. The aggregate number of share repurchased amounts to 122 711 199, at a weighted average price of R19.49, resulting in a total cash outflow of R2.4 billion.

Schedule of purchases - aggregate information

Trading venue Date Volume weighted Daily average price (cents aggregated volume per share) JSE 03 October 2019 1 940 6 260 145 JSE 04 October 2019 1 975 6 573 477 JSE 07 October 2019 1 997 6 490 121 JSE 08 October 2019 2 009 4 286 650

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information of the individual trades made by RMB Morgan Stanley (Pty) Ltd as part of the buyback share repurchase programme is available on https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-

information.

An announcement will be published in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements when the Company has cumulatively repurchased 3% of the securities in issue.

This announcement is also available on the Old Mutual website at www.oldmutual.com.