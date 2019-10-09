Log in
Old Mutual : Dealngs in own shares

10/09/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

Dealngs in own shares

Released : 09 Oct 2019 16:30:00

RNS Number : 3489P

Old Mutual Limited

09 October 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 45/19

09 October 2019

OLD MUTUAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME - DEALINGS IN OWN SHARES

Old Mutual announces that between 03 October and 08 October 2019 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") through RMB Morgan Stanley (Pty) Ltd ("Repurchased Shares"). Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Old Mutual on 4 September 2019 , as part of its up to R2.4 billion share repurchase programme announced on 2 September 2019.

Ordinary Shares

Dates of purchase

03 October - 08 October 2019

Aggregate Number of ordinary shares purchased:

23 610 393

Highest price paid per share (cents):

2 025

Lowest price paid per share (cents):

1 910

The Repurchased Shares shall be cancelled as issued shares and will revert to authorised but unissued share capital status. Following the shares purchased to date by Old Mutual under the share repurchase programme Old Mutual will have 4,708,553,649 ordinary shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for purposes of calculating their percentage interest in Old Mutual's issued share capital, to the extent required, for purposes of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (having regard to sections 122 and 123 thereof in particular) or whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Old Mutual under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The repurchase above concludes the programme announced on 02 September 2019. The aggregate number of share repurchased amounts to 122 711 199, at a weighted average price of R19.49, resulting in a total cash outflow of R2.4 billion.

Schedule of purchases - aggregate information

Trading venue

Date

Volume weighted

Daily

average price (cents

aggregated volume

per share)

JSE

03 October 2019

1 940

6 260 145

JSE

04 October 2019

1 975

6 573 477

JSE

07 October 2019

1 997

6 490 121

JSE

08 October 2019

2 009

4 286 650

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information of the individual trades made by RMB Morgan Stanley (Pty) Ltd as part of the buyback share repurchase programme is available on https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase-

information.

An announcement will be published in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements when the Company has cumulatively repurchased 3% of the securities in issue.

This announcement is also available on the Old Mutual website at www.oldmutual.com.

Sandton

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +27 (11) 217 1163

Sizwe Ndlovu

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Head of Investor Relations

Communications:

Tabby Tsengiwe

T: +27 (11) 217 1953

Head of Communications

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

POSBUBDGDBGBGCC

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:40:10 UTC
