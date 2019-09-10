Old Mutual : Dividend Currency Equivalents

Dividend Currency Equivalents

Released : 10 Sep 2019 08:45:00

Old Mutual Limited

10 September 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

10 September 2019

DIVIDEND CURRENCY EQUIVALENTS

Shareholders are referred to Old Mutual's Interim Results announcement dated 2 September 2019, wherein the company declared an interim dividend of 45 cents per share, which will be paid on 14 October 2019. The previously published timetable remains the same.

Shareholders on the London, Malawian, Namibian and Zimbabwean registers will be paid in the local currency equivalents of the interim dividend. In Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe these payments will be made through the dividend access trust or similar arrangements established in each country.

The local currency equivalents of the interim dividend has now been established as follows:

Malawi 21.69 Malawi kwacha per share Namibia 45 Namibian cents per share United Kingdom 2.46 GBP pence per share Zimbabwe 33.80 RTGS cents per share

These local currency equivalents have been calculated using the following exchange rates: