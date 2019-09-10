Old Mutual : Dividend Currency Equivalents

Dividend Currency Equivalents
Released : 10 Sep 2019 08:45:00
Old Mutual Limited
10 September 2019
Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
10 September 2019
DIVIDEND CURRENCY EQUIVALENTS
Shareholders are referred to Old Mutual's Interim Results announcement dated 2 September 2019, wherein the company declared an interim dividend of 45 cents per share, which will be paid on 14 October 2019. The previously published timetable remains the same.
Shareholders on the London, Malawian, Namibian and Zimbabwean registers will be paid in the local currency equivalents of the interim dividend. In Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe these payments will be made through the dividend access trust or similar arrangements established in each country.
The local currency equivalents of the interim dividend has now been established as follows:
|
Malawi
|
21.69
|
Malawi kwacha per share
|
Namibia
|
45
|
Namibian cents per share
|
United Kingdom
|
2.46
|
GBP pence per share
|
Zimbabwe
|
33.80
|
RTGS cents per share
These local currency equivalents have been calculated using the following exchange rates:
|
Malawi
|
48.2074
|
Malawi kwacha per Rand
|
Namibia
|
1.0000
|
Namibian cents per Rand
|
United Kingdom
|
18.3030
|
Rand per Pound sterling
|
Zimbabwe
|
1.3315
|
Rand per RTGS dollar
|
Sandton
|
|
|
Sponsors
|
|
|
JSE
|
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
|
Namibia
|
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|
Zimbabwe
|
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
|
Malawi
|
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
|
Enquiries
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
T: +27 (0)11 217 1163
|
|
Sizwe Ndlovu
|
|
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
|
|
Communications:
|
|
|
Tabby Tsengiwe
|
T: +27 (11) 217 1953
|
|
|
M: +27 (0)60 547 4947
E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com
Notes to Editors
About Old Mutual Limited
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.
