OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
Old Mutual : Dividend Currency Equivalents

09/10/2019 | 04:27am EDT

Dividend Currency Equivalents

Released : 10 Sep 2019 08:45:00

RNS Number : 7944L

Old Mutual Limited

10 September 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 36/19

10 September 2019

DIVIDEND CURRENCY EQUIVALENTS

Shareholders are referred to Old Mutual's Interim Results announcement dated 2 September 2019, wherein the company declared an interim dividend of 45 cents per share, which will be paid on 14 October 2019. The previously published timetable remains the same.

Shareholders on the London, Malawian, Namibian and Zimbabwean registers will be paid in the local currency equivalents of the interim dividend. In Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe these payments will be made through the dividend access trust or similar arrangements established in each country.

The local currency equivalents of the interim dividend has now been established as follows:

Malawi

21.69

Malawi kwacha per share

Namibia

45

Namibian cents per share

United Kingdom

2.46

GBP pence per share

Zimbabwe

33.80

RTGS cents per share

These local currency equivalents have been calculated using the following exchange rates:

Malawi

48.2074

Malawi kwacha per Rand

Namibia

1.0000

Namibian cents per Rand

United Kingdom

18.3030

Rand per Pound sterling

Zimbabwe

1.3315

Rand per RTGS dollar

Sandton

Sponsors

JSE

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Sizwe Ndlovu

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Head of Investor Relations

Communications:

Tabby Tsengiwe

T: +27 (11) 217 1953

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in China. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DIVSFFSWSFUSEDU

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:26:04 UTC
