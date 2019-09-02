Old Mutual : Half-year Report

profits in respect of Nedbank and Quilter plc were restated to reverse the amortisation reported as part of these results as required under IFRS 5 "Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations". The IFRS profits reported for December 2018 corrected for these items, therefore will not be restated. The condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will include further detail and disclosure on these restatements.

IFRS HIGHLIGHTS (Rm unless otherwise stated) % change (H1 2019 vs H1 2019 H1 2018 H1 2018) FY 2018 Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent(1) 5,817 12,867 (55%) 36,566 Headline Earnings (HE)(1) 5,854 8,848 (34%) 14,241 Basic earnings per share (cents)(1) 127.3 277.2 (54%) 788.1 Headline Earnings per share (HEPS)(1) 128.1 190.6 (33%) 306.9

(1) These metrics include the results of Zimbabwe.

SHORT FORM ANNOUNCEMENT

This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement accessible from Monday, 2 September 2019, via the JSE link and also available on the Company's website at https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/interim-results-2019.

The short form announcement has itself not been reviewed, however, the financial information included herein has been extracted from the reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements which have been reviewed by KPMG Inc. and Deloitte & Touche, who expressed an unmodified conclusion thereon.

Copies of the full announcement may also be requested by contacting Old Mutual Investor Relations via email at tndlovu6@oldmutual.com and are available for inspection at the Company's registered office at no charge, weekdays during office hours.

INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of directors has approved and declared a gross interim dividend of 45 cents per ordinary share.

The interim dividend of 45 cents per share is in line with Old Mutual Limited's dividend policy, which is set at 40% of Adjusted Headline Earnings. The interim dividend will be paid out of distributable reserves and is payable on 14 October 2019 to all ordinary shareholders recorded on the record date. The dividend of 45 cents per ordinary share will be subject to a local dividend tax rate of 20% which will result in a net interim dividend, to those shareholders who are not exempt from paying dividend tax, of 36 cents per ordinary share. International shareholders who are not exempt or are not subject to a reduced rate in terms of a double taxation agreement will be subject to dividend withholding tax at a rate of 20%.

Shareholders on the London, Malawian, Namibian and Zimbabwean registers will be paid in the local currency equivalents of the interim dividend. In Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe these distributions will be made through dividend access trust or similar arrangements established in each country and will not be subject to South African withholding tax.

Old Mutual Limited's income tax number is 9267358233. The number of ordinary shares in issue in the company's share register at the date of declaration is 4,831,264,848.

Declaration date Monday, 02 September 2019 Close of business on Monday, Transfers suspended between registers 09 September 2019 Exchange rates announced Tuesday, 10 September 2019 Last day to trade cum dividend for shareholders on the South African Register and Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe branch registers Tuesday, 17 September 2019 Ex-dividend date for shareholders on the South African Register and Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe branch registers Wednesday, 18 September 2019 Last day to trade cum dividend for shareholders on the UK register Wednesday, 18 September 2019 Ex-dividend date for shareholders on the UK register Thursday, 19 September 2019 Close of business on Friday, Record date (all registers) 20 September 2019 Opening of business on Transfers between registers restart Monday, 23 September 2019 Interim Dividend payment date Monday, 14 October 2019

Share certificates for shareholders on the South African register may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 18 September and Friday, 20 September 2019, both dates inclusive. Transfers between the registers may not take place between Tuesday, 10 September and Friday, 20 September 2019, both dates inclusive. Trading in shares held on the Namibian section of the principal register through Old Mutual (Namibia) Nominees (Pty) Limited will not be permitted between Tuesday, 10 September and Thursday, 19 September 2019, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders that are tax resident in jurisdictions other than South Africa may qualify for a reduced rate under a double taxation agreement with South Africa. To apply for t h i s r e d u c e d r a t e , n o n - S A t a x p a y e r s s h o u l d c o m p l e t e a n d s u b m i t a d e c l a r a t i o n f o r m t o t h e r e s p e c t i v e r e g i s t r a r s . T h e d e c l a r a t i o n f o r m c a n b e f o u n d a t : https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/dividend-information/dividend-tax-considerations

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Shareholders are advised that Old Mutual intends to commence a share repurchase programme of the Company's ordinary shares up to a maximum consideration of R2.4 billion. The repurchase programme of OML shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange will commence on 3 September 2019. The share repurchase programme will be effected in accordance with the General Authority received by way of a shareholder resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting, held on 24 May 2019, allowing the Company to repurchase up to 169 094 269 ordinary shares equivalent to 3.5% of the issued share capital of the Company.