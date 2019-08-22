Log in
Old Mutual : Open letter to Shareholders -litigation by Mr Moyo

08/22/2019

Open letter to Shareholders -litigation by Mr Moyo

Released : 22 Aug 2019 07:46:00

RNS Number : 8946J

Old Mutual Limited

22 August 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

MSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 33/19

22 August 2019

OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING LITIGATION BY MR MOYO

The Board of Old Mutual Limited (OML) has received a number of queries from shareholders and stakeholders regarding the current litigation by Mr PM Moyo, the previous Chief Executive of Old Mutual Limited. An open letter to shareholders, dealing with some of the key items in the litigation, has been placed on the Old Mutual Limited website and can be accessed through this link https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/open-letter-to-shareholders.

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Tabby Tsengiwe

T: +27 (11) 217 1953

Head of Communications

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has niche business in Asia. With over 170 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCLIFFRTTIFFIA

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 07:07:08 UTC
