Old Mutual : Open letter to Shareholders -litigation by Mr Moyo

Open letter to Shareholders -litigation by Mr Moyo
Released : 22 Aug 2019 07:46:00
RNS Number : 8946J
Old Mutual Limited
22 August 2019
Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
MSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 33/19
22 August 2019
OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING LITIGATION BY MR MOYO
The Board of Old Mutual Limited (OML) has received a number of queries from shareholders and stakeholders regarding the current litigation by Mr PM Moyo, the previous Chief Executive of Old Mutual Limited. An open letter to shareholders, dealing with some of the key items in the litigation, has been placed on the Old Mutual Limited website and can be accessed through this link https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/open-letter-to-shareholders.
|
Sponsors
|
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
|
Namibia
|
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|
Zimbabwe
|
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
|
Malawi
|
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
|
Enquiries
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Sizwe Ndlovu
|
T: +27 (0)11 217 1163
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
|
Communications
|
|
Tabby Tsengiwe
|
T: +27 (11) 217 1953
|
Head of Communications
|
M: +27 (0)60 547 4947
|
|
E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com
|
Notes to Editors
|
|
About Old Mutual Limited
|
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has niche business in Asia. With over 170 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.
For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.
