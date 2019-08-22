Old Mutual : Open letter to Shareholders -litigation by Mr Moyo

Open letter to Shareholders -litigation by Mr Moyo

Released : 22 Aug 2019 07:46:00

Old Mutual Limited

22 August 2019

Old Mutual Limited

OPEN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING LITIGATION BY MR MOYO

The Board of Old Mutual Limited (OML) has received a number of queries from shareholders and stakeholders regarding the current litigation by Mr PM Moyo, the previous Chief Executive of Old Mutual Limited. An open letter to shareholders, dealing with some of the key items in the litigation, has been placed on the Old Mutual Limited website and can be accessed through this link https://www.oldmutual.com/investor-relations/open-letter-to-shareholders.

