OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
Old Mutual : Revised long-term national scale credit rating

11/28/2019 | 09:08am EST

Revised long-term national scale credit rating

Released : 28 Nov 2019 13:31:00

RNS Number : 0342V

Old Mutual Limited

28 November 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

MSE Share Code: OMU

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 47/19

28 November 2019

REVISED LONG-TERM NATIONAL SCALE CREDIT RATING

On 22 November 2019 S&P Global Ratings ("S&PGR") revised its outlook on the foreign and local currency sovereign rating on South Africa to negative, from stable. On 26 November 2019 S&PGR subsequently revised the long-term national scale credit rating of OML to 'zaA+' from 'zaAA-'.

The ratings actions by S&PGR have also impacted the ratings of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's subordinated deferrable debt, as detailed in a separate announcement released today.

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Tabby Tsengiwe

T: +27 (11) 217 1953

Head of Communications

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has a niche business in Asia. With over 174 years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCBPBJTMBMTBJL

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 14:07:07 UTC
