Old Mutual : Revised long-term national scale credit rating

Old Mutual Limited
28 November 2019
Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
MSE Share Code: OMU
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 47/19
28 November 2019
REVISED LONG-TERM NATIONAL SCALE CREDIT RATING
On 22 November 2019 S&P Global Ratings ("S&PGR") revised its outlook on the foreign and local currency sovereign rating on South Africa to negative, from stable. On 26 November 2019 S&PGR subsequently revised the long-term national scale credit rating of OML to 'zaA+' from 'zaAA-'.
The ratings actions by S&PGR have also impacted the ratings of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's subordinated deferrable debt, as detailed in a separate announcement released today.
