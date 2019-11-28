Old Mutual : Revised long-term national scale credit rating

Revised long-term national scale credit rating

Released : 28 Nov 2019

Old Mutual Limited

28 November 2019

Old Mutual Limited

28 November 2019

REVISED LONG-TERM NATIONAL SCALE CREDIT RATING

On 22 November 2019 S&P Global Ratings ("S&PGR") revised its outlook on the foreign and local currency sovereign rating on South Africa to negative, from stable. On 26 November 2019 S&PGR subsequently revised the long-term national scale credit rating of OML to 'zaA+' from 'zaAA-'.

The ratings actions by S&PGR have also impacted the ratings of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's subordinated deferrable debt, as detailed in a separate announcement released today.

