Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Old Mutual Limited    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Old Mutual : Statement from Chairman Trevor Manuel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Mr Trevor Manuel, Chairman of Old Mutual's board of directors, apologises unreservedly for the following observation he made at the Old Mutual media conference on 13 September 2019, in the context of the pending litigation with the former CEO, Mr Peter Moyo:

'If you take a board imbued with the responsibility and accountability and you get that overturned by a single individual who happens to wear a robe, I think you have a bit of a difficulty.'

Mr Manuel commented:

'My unguarded observation, although withdrawn, has understandably caused disquiet for which I apologise unreservedly, to the honourable judge presiding and to my fellow South Africans. It was never my intention to show disrespect to the learned judge or his judgment. I accept that my language was wholly inappropriate to express my disagreement with the decision and sincerely regret the manner in which I did so. My respect for the judiciary is unshaken and rooted in our sound legal process where all voices are heard with remedies available to address differences of legal position. I support the Board of Old Mutual's efforts to make full use of the appeal process available to Old Mutual to state its case before the Full Court of the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court. I remain fully committed to the integrity of the judiciary, and to the Constitutional value of the independence of our judiciary.'

Documents

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
11:32aOLD MUTUAL : Statement from Chairman Trevor Manuel
PU
10:53aOld Mutual chairman apologises over remarks about judge
RE
09/13OLD MUTUAL : is Not 'Backing Down' on Litigation Between Itself and Peter Moyo
AQ
09/13Old Mutual says not backing down in case against fired CEO
RE
09/11OLD MUTUAL : Stocks Rebound
AQ
09/10OLD MUTUAL : Dividend Currency Equivalents
PU
09/09OLD MUTUAL : Peter Moyo Turned Away From Work By Old Mutual - Again
AQ
09/06OLD MUTUAL : granted leave to appeal against initial Peter Moyo ruling
PU
09/02OLD MUTUAL : delivers 10% growth in Adjusted Headline Earnings
PU
09/02S.Africa's Old Mutual to buy back $158 mln more shares
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 357 M
EBIT 2019 520 M
Net income 2019 656 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 8,86x
P/E ratio 2020 7,89x
Capi. / Sales2019 22,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 20,9x
Capitalization 98 179 M
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 119,00  GBp
Last Close Price 111,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 7,11%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mthandazo Peter Moyo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Iain G. Williamson Chief Operating Officer
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Cambo Baloyi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-5.14%6 720
CITIC LTD-16.80%37 581
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD19.13%29 521
NATIXIS-9.03%12 981
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC31.21%10 717
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-7.69%6 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group