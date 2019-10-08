Log in
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
10/08
108.2 GBp   +1.50%
Old Mutual : assigned credit ratings

10/08/2019

On 8 October 2019, S&P Global Ratings ('S&PGR') assigned Old Mutual a long-term South Africa National Scale issuer credit rating of 'zaAA-' and a short-term South Africa National Scale issuer credit rating of 'zaA-1+'. These are Old Mutual's maiden ratings.

The ratings reflect the Old Mutual group's overall creditworthiness and Old Mutual's structural subordination as a non-operating holding company. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's ('OMLACSA') resilient balance sheet and the sound regulatory solvency ratios of both the Old Mutual group and OMLACSA are also reflected in the rating. As at the end of June 2019, OMLACSA reported a solvency ratio of 218% and the Old Mutual group reported a solvency ratio of 166%. The full S&PGR credit rating report can be found at https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/.

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 16:09:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 357 M
EBIT 2019 509 M
Net income 2019 576 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,06%
P/E ratio 2019 8,63x
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
Capi. / Sales2019 21,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 20,2x
Capitalization 94 880 M
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 118,00  GBp
Last Close Price 106,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Iain G. Williamson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Cambo Baloyi Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Gerard de Beyer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-8.98%6 188
CITIC LIMITED-18.04%36 729
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED15.79%29 885
NATIXIS-13.84%13 070
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.26.04%10 884
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-18.18%5 880
