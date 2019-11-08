Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Old Mutual Limited    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LIMITED

(OMU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/08 05:29:28 am
107.05 GBp   -0.46%
04:50aOLD MUTUAL : heeds the call to drive investment into SA
PU
04:15aOLD MUTUAL : scoops top 3 BCX Digital Innovation Awards
PU
10/29OLD MUTUAL : Former CEO Litigation Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Old Mutual : heeds the call to drive investment into SA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:50am EST

The JSE, together with its partners Old Mutual, UBS and Standard Bank, are hosting the 7th annual South Africa Investor Conference in New York on 14 and 15 November to showcase South African institutions and listed companies to investors in the US.

Senior official from National Treasury and Public Enterprises will join several top South African executives including Old Mutual Chairman Trevor Manuel and Interim CEO Iain Williamson to engage current and potential international investors in South Africa on the opportunities the country has to offer. For Old Mutual Interim CEO, Iain Williamson, SA Tomorrow opens the door to a world of opportunity for informed investors and serves as a powerful catalyst for growth and development at a crucial time for South Africa.

'We look forward to driving home the message to this important international audience that despite the challenges, South Africa remains an exciting investment destination, with the stability, innovation and strength of our financial institutions shining through and forming the bedrock for future success.' The SA Tomorrow Investor Conference in New York closely follows on from the second locally held investor conference led by President Ramaphosa, at which over US$24-billion in investment pledges were achieved from a range of both local and international businesses. This demonstration of investment confidence is what is needed to move South Africa forward.

This SA Tomorrow Conference serves as a reminder to potential investors that these investment drives are taking place in tandem with a range of economic developments intended to spur on economic growth in the country. From the opening up of special economic zones, to reviving industrial parks, to supporting community business centres, to creating digital hubs and small business incubators, and to supporting entrepreneurship activities.

'We are confident that through initiatives like this, meaningful partnerships can be forged which accelerate growth, contribute to broader social upliftment and lead to higher levels of financial inclusion. We believe that Old Mutual is best placed to drive practical and workable investment solutions that will drive the very growth and development the country needs,' concludes Iain.

Documents

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
04:50aOLD MUTUAL : heeds the call to drive investment into SA
PU
04:15aOLD MUTUAL : scoops top 3 BCX Digital Innovation Awards
PU
10/29OLD MUTUAL : Former CEO Litigation Update
AQ
10/29OLD MUTUAL : former CEO litigation update
PU
10/21OLD MUTUAL : unveils new campaign
AQ
10/21OLD MUTUAL LIMITED : Announces Resignation of Managing Director of Old Mutual Pe..
AQ
10/21FTSE debutant M&G still in shadow of glitzier Prudential
RE
10/18OLD MUTUAL : Resignation of MD, Old Mutual Personal Finance
PU
10/18OLD MUTUAL : Resignation of Managing Director Old Mutual Personal Finance
PU
10/09OLD MUTUAL : Dealngs in own shares
PU
More news
Chart OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Iain G. Williamson Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Cambo Baloyi Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Gerard de Beyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-9.02%6 188
CITIC LIMITED-13.18%38 743
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED25.42%31 826
NATIXIS3.42%14 861
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.34.22%10 962
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-12.59%6 242
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group