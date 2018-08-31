Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Old Mutual Ltd    OMU   ZAE000255360

OLD MUTUAL LTD (OMU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Old Mutual Declares Special Dividend; 1st Half Earnings Rose Slightly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:42am CEST

By Adam Clark

Old Mutual said Friday that it will pay a special dividend, after reporting a slight increase in first-half profit amid tough market conditions in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The African financial-services company said its adjusted headline earnings--which strip out certain exceptional items--rose 1% to 5.39 billion rand ($367.0 million) from the year-earlier half.

The company said it delivered the profit growth despite a weak economic environment in South Africa, and political uncertainty in Zimbabwe.

Old Mutual's net profit rose 42% to ZAR10.65 billion, driven by an exceptional accounting gain from the sale and distribution of shares in U.K. wealth-management business Quilter in June.

The company declared a special dividend of 100 South African cents a share from excess capital. This comes on top of a normal interim dividend of 45 South African cents a share, representing 40% of adjusted headline earnings a share.

Old Mutual said its total funds under management rose 2% to ZAR1.1 trillion as of June 30, driven by net client cash flows of ZAR9.4 billion. Life-insurance sales, as measured by annual premium equivalent, rose 13% to ZAR5.81 billion.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEDBANK GROUP LTD. -0.86% 278.14 End-of-day quote.6.98%
OLD MUTUAL LTD -4.25% 159.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
QUILTER -0.76% 141.78 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLD MUTUAL LTD
08:42aOld Mutual Declares Special Dividend; 1st Half Earnings Rose Slightly
DJ
08/29OLD MUTUAL : #TheTimeIsNow to release Africa's exceptional best
AQ
08/28OLD MUTUAL LTD : half-yearly earnings release
08/28OLD MUTUAL : Pumula South Residential Stands Sold Out - Old Mutual
AQ
08/28PUMULA SOUTH RESIDENTIAL STANDS SOLD : Old Mutual
AQ
08/27Crucial Dates
AQ
08/25OLD MUTUAL : Stocks Mixed Amid Poll Petition Uncertainty
AQ
08/24OLD MUTUAL : Stocks mixed amid poll petition uncertainty
AQ
08/23OLD MUTUAL : Wanjui, Muguiyi to pocket Sh3.1bn in UAP share sale
AQ
08/23OLD MUTUAL : How to reduce financial stress
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 899 M
EBIT 2018 1 241 M
Net income 2018 925 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 10,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 8,79x
Capitalization 8 253 M
Chart OLD MUTUAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD MUTUAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,51  GBP
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mthandazo Peter Moyo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Andrew Manuel Chairman
Iain G. Williamson Chief Operating Officer
Casper G. Troskie Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Cambo Baloyi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD MUTUAL LTD0.00%11 073
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP15.21%44 189
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.99%28 329
LEGAL & GENERAL-6.11%20 133
AMUNDI-11.96%14 859
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN21.86%13 551
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.