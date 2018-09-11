Old Mutual : Dividend Currency Equivalents

Dividend Currency Equivalents

Old Mutual Limited 11 September 2018

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

JSE Share Code: OMU NSX Share Code: OMM ("Old Mutual")

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47 11 September 2018

DIVIDEND CURRENCY EQUIVALENTS AND SARB APPROVAL FOR SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Shareholders are referred to Old Mutual's Interim Results announcement dated 31 August 2018, wherein the company declared an interim dividend of 45 cents per share and a special dividend of 100 cents per share, which will be paid on 16 October 2018.

Shareholders on the London, Malawian, Namibian and Zimbabwean registers will be paid in the local currency equivalents of the interim and special dividends. In Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe these payments will be made through dividend access trust or similar arrangements established in each country.

The local currency equivalents of the Interim and Special dividend have now been established as follows:

Malawi 69.05 Malawi kwacha per share Namibia 145 Namibian cents per share United Kingdom 7.27 GBP pence per share Zimbabwe 9.49 US cents per share

These local currency equivalents have been calculated using the following exchange rates:Malawi Namibia

47.6190 Malawian kwacha per Rand

1.0000 Namibian dollars per RandUnited Kingdom 19.9449

Zimbabwe 15.2810

Rand per Pound sterling Rand per US dollar

The timetable pertaining to the Interim and Special dividend is as follows:

Transfers suspended between registers Close of business on Monday, 10 September 2018 Finalisation announcement and exchange rates announced Tuesday, 11 September 2018 Last day to trade cum dividend for shareholders on the South African Register and Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe branch registers Tuesday, 18 September 2018 Ex-dividend date for shareholders on the South African Register and Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe branch registers Wednesday, 19 September 2018 Last day to trade cum dividend for shareholders on the UK register Wednesday, 19 September 2018 Ex-dividend date for shareholders on the UK register

Thursday, 20 September 2018

Record date (all registers) Close of business on Friday, 21 September 2018 Transfers between registers restart Opening of business on Tuesday, 25 September 2018 Interim and Special Dividend payment date Tuesday, 16 October 2018

Furthermore, Old Mutual hereby confirms that the exchange control approval for the payment of a special dividend, has now been obtained from the South African Reserve Bank. The payment of the special dividend is therefore unconditional and will be paid in terms of the timetable set out in the aforementioned SENS announcement.

