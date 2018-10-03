Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Old Mutual plc    OMLJ   GB00B77J0862

OLD MUTUAL PLC (OMLJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 06/28
37.83 ZAR   0.00%
06:38aOLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
10/01OLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/26OLD MUTUAL : R50 billion distribution to shareholders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Old Mutual : Form 8.3 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 06:38am EDT

Form 8.3 - [Sibanye Gold Limited]

Released : 03 Oct 2018 11:30:00

RNS Number : 8512C Old Mutual Limited 03 October 2018

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Old Mutual Limited (and subsidiaries)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Sibanye Gold Limited

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

02/10/2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

Lonmin plc

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary npv

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

29,290,347

1.29%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

29,290,347

1.29%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

FORM 8.3

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

Sale

521,636

8.91 ZAR

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

(a)

Purchases and sales

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(ii)

Exercise

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

4.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  • (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

  • (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

Please be advised that all future TR1 notifications by Old Mutual Wealth (which will disclose under the name Quilter plc from 3rd April 2018) and Old Mutual Limited (OML), (the South African holding company for Old Mutual Emerging Markets (OMEM) and Nedbank) will supersede current Old Mutual plc notifications previously issued.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

Date of disclosure:

03/10/2018

Contact name:

Nisharn Dulabh

Telephone number:

021 509 1705

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

RETMMMGGGFGGRZM

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 10:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLD MUTUAL PLC
06:38aOLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
10/01OLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/26OLD MUTUAL : R50 billion distribution to shareholders
PU
09/25OLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/19OLD MUTUAL : Dealings in securities
PU
09/18OLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/17OLD MUTUAL : Dealings in OML Securities
PU
09/14OLD MUTUAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
09/11OLD MUTUAL : Dividend currency equivalents and SARB approval for special dividen..
PU
09/11OLD MUTUAL : Dividend Currency Equivalents
PU
More news
Chart OLD MUTUAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Old Mutual plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Bruce Hemphill Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Henry Pierce O'Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Ingrid G. Johnson Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Timothy James William Tookey Chief Financial Officer
Alan Raymond Gillespie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD MUTUAL PLC-0.97%0
AXA-6.53%64 921
PRUDENTIAL-10.08%57 757
METLIFE-7.50%46 121
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL-11.66%42 313
AFLAC7.29%36 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.