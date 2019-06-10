Log in
OLD MUTUAL PLC

(OMLJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/28
37.83 ZAR   0.00%
Old Mutual : OMLACSA New Financial Instrument Listing

06/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

OMLACSA New Financial Instrument Listing

Released : 10 Jun 2019 15:56:00

RNS Number : 7267B

Old Mutual Limited

10 June 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

MSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 29/19

10 June 2019

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING

Shareholders of the Company are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service this afternoon, 10 June 2019 under the Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited ("OMLACSA") code, OMDL advising that the JSE has granted a listing to OMLACSA of its Floating Rate Note of R2,000,000,000 in terms of its R10,000,000,000 Unsecured Subordinated Note Programme ("the Programme"), as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited.

Sponsors

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited

Namibia

PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited

Zimbabwe

Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc

Malawi

Stockbrokers Malawi Limited

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Sizwe Ndlovu

T: +27 (0)11 217 1163

Head of Investor Relations

E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com

Communications

Tabby Tsengiwe

T: +27 (11) 217 1953

Head of Communications

M: +27 (0)60 547 4947

E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com

Notes to Editors

About Old Mutual Limited

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services group that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key

markets segments in 14 countries. Old Mutual's primary operations are in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and it has niche business in Asia. With over 170

years of heritage across sub-Saharan Africa, we are a crucial part of the communities we serve and broader society on the continent.

For further information on Old Mutual, and its underlying businesses, please visit the corporate website at www.oldmutual.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCLLFESRIIILIA

Disclaimer

Old Mutual Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 15:12:02 UTC
