Old Mutual : OMLACSA New Financial Instrument Listing

OMLACSA New Financial Instrument Listing
Released : 10 Jun 2019 15:56:00
RNS Number : 7267B
Old Mutual Limited
10 June 2019
Old Mutual Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06
ISIN: ZAE000255360
LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47
JSE Share Code: OMU
MSE Share Code: OMU
NSX Share Code: OMM
ZSE Share Code: OMU
("Old Mutual" or "the Company")
Ref 29/19
10 June 2019
NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING
Shareholders of the Company are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service this afternoon, 10 June 2019 under the Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited ("OMLACSA") code, OMDL advising that the JSE has granted a listing to OMLACSA of its Floating Rate Note of R2,000,000,000 in terms of its R10,000,000,000 Unsecured Subordinated Note Programme ("the Programme"), as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited.
|
Sponsors
|
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Limited
|
Namibia
|
PSG Wealth Management (Namibia) (Proprietary) Limited
|
Zimbabwe
|
Imara Capital Zimbabwe plc
|
Malawi
|
Stockbrokers Malawi Limited
|
Enquiries
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
Sizwe Ndlovu
|
T: +27 (0)11 217 1163
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
E: tndlovu6@oldmutual.com
|
Communications
|
|
Tabby Tsengiwe
|
T: +27 (11) 217 1953
|
Head of Communications
|
M: +27 (0)60 547 4947
|
|
E: ttsengiwe@oldmutual.com
|
