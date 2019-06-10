Old Mutual : OMLACSA New Financial Instrument Listing

OMLACSA New Financial Instrument Listing

Released : 10 Jun 2019 15:56:00

RNS Number : 7267B

Old Mutual Limited

10 June 2019

Old Mutual Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2017/235138/06

ISIN: ZAE000255360

LEI: 213800MON84ZWWPQCN47

JSE Share Code: OMU

MSE Share Code: OMU

NSX Share Code: OMM

ZSE Share Code: OMU

("Old Mutual" or "the Company")

Ref 29/19

10 June 2019

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LISTING

Shareholders of the Company are referred to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service this afternoon, 10 June 2019 under the Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited ("OMLACSA") code, OMDL advising that the JSE has granted a listing to OMLACSA of its Floating Rate Note of R2,000,000,000 in terms of its R10,000,000,000 Unsecured Subordinated Note Programme ("the Programme"), as guaranteed by Old Mutual Limited.

