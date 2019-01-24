Log in
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (ONB)
  Report  
Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend

01/24/2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Old National Bancorp (the “Company” or “Old National”) (NASDAQ: ONB) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2019. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is February 28, 2019.  Based on Old National’s closing price of $16.13 on January 23, 2019, the quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend yield of 3.2%.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.7 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

Old National Bancorp Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 814 M
EBIT 2019 319 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 12,22
P/E ratio 2020 10,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 2 457 M
Chart OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Old National Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Jones Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Sandgren President & Chief Operating Officer
James C. Ryan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Todd C. Clark Chief Information & Strategic Innovation Officer
Alan W. Braun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD NATIONAL BANCORP3.12%2 457
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.18%341 453
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.84%280 888
BANK OF AMERICA18.06%279 636
WELLS FARGO8.77%235 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.40%229 605
