Toner replaces Henderson in Irish second row for England clash

02/21/2020 | 08:49am EST

Leinster second row Devin Toner will start in place of Iain Henderson in the Irish second row for Sunday's Six Nations game against England after the Ulster lock was ruled out for family reasons, the Irish Rugby Football Union said.

The change will mark Toner's first international start since the 69-capped forward was omitted from the Ireland squad for last year's World Cup.

Connacht's Ultan Dillane joins the replacements as Andy Farrell's men hope to make it three championship wins from three at Twickenham.

Revised team: 15-Jordan Larmour, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Jonathan Sexton (captain), 9-Conor Murray, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rob Herring, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Caelan Doris, 21-John Cooney, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Keith Earls.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

