Toner replaces Henderson in Irish second row for England clash

The change will mark Toner's first international start since the 69-capped forward was omitted from the Ireland squad for last year's World Cup.

Connacht's Ultan Dillane joins the replacements as Andy Farrell's men hope to make it three championship wins from three at Twickenham.

Revised team: 15-Jordan Larmour, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Jonathan Sexton (captain), 9-Conor Murray, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rob Herring, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Caelan Doris, 21-John Cooney, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Keith Earls.

