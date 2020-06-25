Old Point Financial : Congratulates Thaddeus B. Holloman on Appointment to State Council

OLD POINT CONGRATULATES THADDEUS B. HOLLOMAN

ON APPOINTMENT TO STATE COUNCIL

Hampton, Va., June 25, 2020 - Old Point National Bank congratulates Thaddeus B. Holloman on his appointment by Governor Ralph Northam to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. Mr. Holloman served as Senior Vice President and Newport News City Executive at Old Point National Bank for 18 years until his retirement earlier this month. Mr. Holloman was appointed to the Council in November of 2019 to complete a predecessor's unexpired term. The current appointment represents the start of his new four year term in the position.

In addition to supporting many local businesses and non-profits through his work at Old Point National Bank, Mr. Holloman has also loyally served many other organizations. Currently, he serves on the Virginia Peninsula Chapter of the 100 Black Men of America, the Council on Diversity and Inclusion at Christopher Newport University, and the Newport News Employees' Retirement Fund Investment Committee. He also served on the Newport News Education Foundation board of directors for the last 24 years and on the Riverside Hospital and Health System boards of directors for the last 20 years. In past years, he served on the Newport News School Board, on the Board of Visitors for Christopher Newport University, and was appointed by City Council to serve on the Newport News Economic Development Authority. In 2004, the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities recognized Mr. Holloman as a Peninsula Humanitarian of the Year.

In addition to his extensive experience, Mr. Holloman earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Howard University and is a graduate of the CIVIC Leadership Institute, the Virginia Bankers Associations' School of Bank Management, and the American Bankers Association's Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

"Thad has been an integral member of the Old Point family for many years and we look forward to his continued service as a member of Old Point's regional board. His leadership within our community has been exceptional and the state will benefit from his guidance and expertise," said Rob Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Point National Bank.

