Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Old Republic International Corporation    ORI

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(ORI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Old Republic International : Amendment to a previously filed 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

ZUCARO ALDO C

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL

(Check all applicable)

CORP[ ORI ]

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

307 N. MICHIGAN AVENUE

08/06/2020

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

08/10/2020

Line)

CHICAGO

IL

60601

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

08/06/2020

P

4,920

A

$16.2

1,315,000

D

Common Stock

710,349

I

By

IRAs(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. (1) These shares were rolled over from Mr. Zucaro's ORI ESSOP to IRA accounts.

Remarks:

William J. Dasso, Power of

Attorney for Aldo C. Zucaro

** Signature of Reporting Person

08/11/2020

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Old Republic International Corporation published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 17:07:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL
01:08pOLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
07/31OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESUL..
AQ
07/30OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of sec..
PU
07/24OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/24OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL : Q2 2020 Old Republic Earnings Supplements
PU
07/23OLD REPUBLIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/21OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
07/21OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL : Announces The Addition Of Michael D. Kennedy To The..
PR
07/09OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call
PR
06/04OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 649 M - -
Net income 2020 32,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 123x
Yield 2020 4,88%
Capitalization 5 159 M 5 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Old Republic International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 17,20 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig R. Smiddy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aldo C. Zucaro Chairman
Karl W. Mueller CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
John M. Dixon Independent Director
Jimmy A. Dew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-23.11%5 159
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.18%30 906
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.52%30 373
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-13.02%30 160
SAMPO OYJ-19.69%20 415
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.14%15 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group