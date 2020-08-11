Old Republic International : Amendment to a previously filed 4
08/11/2020 | 01:08pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ZUCARO ALDO C
OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL
CORP [ ORI
]
307 N. MICHIGAN AVENUE
08/06/2020
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Common Stock
08/06/2020
P
4,920
A
$16.2
1,315,000
D
Common Stock
710,349
I
By
IRAs
(1)
Explanation of Responses:
1. (1) These shares were rolled over from Mr. Zucaro's ORI ESSOP to IRA accounts.
