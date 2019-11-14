Old Republic International : Appoints New Chief Operating Officer To Home Protection Business

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced that Frank Caballero (49) will join its Old Republic Home Protection Company (ORHP) home service contract subsidiary as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. This appointment takes effect on November 25, 2019.

Frank Caballero, a graduate of Florida International University, has a proven record as a multi-dimensional leader with skills honed from a 30-year career in the warranty and service contract businesses. He brings a wealth of experience in operational management, call center operations, and complex business integrations.

In making the announcement, Craig R. Smiddy, ORI's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted that "we are very excited at the prospect of adding a professional with Frank Caballero's operational experience to work with Gwen Gallagher, ORHP's President, and our talented team for the years ahead. Our home protection business has been a consistent and solid contributor to Old Republic's long-term track record, and with this appointment we're adding important bench strength in this specialty business. Our intellectual capital investments are part and parcel to our steadfast commitment to managing Old Republic for the best long-term interests of customers, shareholders and other stakeholders."

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance enterprises. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode since 2012. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects that long-term orientation. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.80 per share marks the 38th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2019 becomes the 78th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.





ORI

Selected Indices' Compounded



Annual

Annual

Total Annual Returns



Book Value

Market Value

Nominal











Compounded

Compounded

Gross

S & P

S & P



Total

Total

Domestic

500

Insurance



Return

Return

Product

Index

Index Ten Years 1998 – 2008

9.3%

3.5%

5.0%

-1.4%

-4.2% Ten Years 2008 – 2018

6.0%

11.8%

3.4%

13.1%

11.0% Twenty Years 1998 – 2018

7.6%

7.6%

4.2%

5.6%

3.1%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 56th place among just 105 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

