Old Republic International : Declares Regular First Quarter Cash Dividend Of 21.00 Cents Per Share

02/26/2020 | 02:01pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 21.00 cents per common share. This dividend is payable March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2020. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to 84 cents per share compared to 80 cents paid in 2019.

About Old Republic
Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held insurance enterprises. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode since 2012. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nations' 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects that long-term orientation. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.84 per share marks the 39th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2020 becomes the 79th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.



ORI


Selected Indices' Compounded



Annual


Annual


Total Annual Returns



Book Value


Market Value


Nominal







Compounded


Compounded


Gross


S & P


S & P



Total


Total


Domestic


500


Insurance



Return


Return


Product


Index


Index

Ten Years 2000 – 2009


9.5%


7.4%


4.1%


-1.0%


-3.7%

Ten Years 2010 – 2019


7.7%


14.8%


4.0%


13.6%


12.4%

Twenty Years 2000 – 2019


8.6%


11.0%


4.1%


6.1%


4.1%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 62nd place among just 111 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

 

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com








Alternatively, please write or call:

Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue • Chicago, IL 60601

312-346-8100


Further Information Contacts:

AT OLD REPUBLIC:

AT FINANCIAL RELATIONS BOARD:

Craig R. Smiddy, President & CEO

Analysts/Investors: Marilynn Meek

(312) 346-8100

(212) 827-3773



 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-declares-regular-first-quarter-cash-dividend-of-21-00-cents-per-share-301011938.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
