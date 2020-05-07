Log in
Old Republic International : Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 21 Cents Per Share

05/07/2020

CHICAGO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 21 cents per share. This dividend is payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2020. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to 84 cents per share compared to 80 cents paid in 2019.

This latest dividend increase marks the 39th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted its cash dividend rate, and 2020 becomes the 79th year of uninterrupted cash dividend payments.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run, and its cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.


ORI

Selected Indices' Compounded

Annual

Book Value
Compounded
Total

Return

Annual

Market Value
Compounded
Total

Return

Total Annual Returns

Nominal
Gross
Domestic
Product

S&P
500

Index

S&P
Insurance
Index

Ten Years 2000 - 2009

9.5%

7.4%

4.1%

-1.0%

-3.7%

Ten Years 2010 - 2019

7.7%

14.8%

4.0%

13.6%

12.4%

Twenty Years 2000 - 2019

8.6%

11.0%

4.1%

6.1%

4.1%

According to the most recent edition of Mergent's Dividend Achievers, Old Republic is listed in 62nd place among just 111 qualifying publicly held companies, out of thousands considered, that have posted at least 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth.

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:
Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

Alternatively, please write or call:
Investor Relations
Old Republic International Corporation
307 North Michigan Avenue • Chicago, IL 60601
312-346-8100

Further Information Contacts:


AT OLD REPUBLIC:

AT FINANCIAL RELATIONS BOARD:

Craig R. Smiddy, President & CEO

Analysts/Investors: Marilynn Meek

(312) 346-8100

(212) 827-3773

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-declares-regular-second-quarter-cash-dividend-of-21-cents-per-share-301055083.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
