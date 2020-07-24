Old Republic International : Q2 2020 Old Republic Earnings Supplements

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Notes to Financial Supplement

All per share statistics herein have been adjusted to reflect all stock dividends or splits declared through June 30, 2020. In calculating book value and earnings per share, accounting rules require that common shares held by the Old Republic Employee Savings and Stock Ownership Plan that are not as yet allocated to Plan participants must be excluded from the calculation. Such shares are issued and outstanding, have the same voting and other rights applicable to all other common shares, and may be sold at any time by the plan.

Old Republic's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ORI".

Total market return has been calculated as the sum of the year-to-year increase or decrease in the closing price, as adjusted for the 2017 special dividend, and of the dividend yield for each year as a percentage of the closing price at the end of the preceding year. The total return shown would be higher if an interest factor were also applied to the reinvestment of cash dividends. Total book return represents the sum of each year's dividend yield as a percentage of beginning book value per share, plus the percentage change in each year's book value per share.

Ten year average market and book basis returns represent compounded annual rates.

Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) is defined as net income (loss) before realized and, beginning in 2018, unrealized investment gains (losses) of equity securities; net income (loss) is inclusive of all such items.

Total revenues include pretax investment gains or losses.

The Title Reserves to Paid Losses Ratio represents average paid losses for the most recent five years divided into claim reserves at the end of any one year or interim period. The higher this ratio, the greater is a title insurer's ability to meet obligations to its assureds.

Bulk pool risk in-force, which represented 6.6% of total bulk risk in-force at June 30, 2020, has been allocated pro-rata on the basis of insurance in-force.

The LTV distribution reflects the base LTV ratios which are determined prior to the impact of single premiums financed and paid at the time of loan origination.