Old Republic International : Q2 2020 Old Republic Earnings Supplements

07/24/2020 | 03:51am EDT

At Old Republic:

Craig R. Smiddy

President and CEO

FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

As of June 30, 2020

Table of Contents

Page

Old Republic Common Stock Statistics

1

Old Republic's Long-Term Performance Statistics

1

Quarterly Statistics Per Share

2

Shareholders' Account Reconciliation Per Share

3

Segmented Composition of Shareholders' Equity Per Share

3

General Insurance Operating Statistics

4

Title Insurance Operating Statistics

5

RFIG Run-off Operating Statistics

5

Consolidated Operating Statistics

5

RFIG Mortgage Guaranty Run-off Operating Statistics

6 - 9

Notes to Financial Supplement

10

The information included in this Financial Supplement is unaudited; dollar amounts (other than per share amounts) are presented in millions, except as otherwise indicated.

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Old Republic Common Stock Statistics (a)(b)

Ratio of

(d)

Closing Price to

Net

Net

Income

Income

(c)

(Loss)

(Loss)

Period to

(c)

(i)

Excluding

End of

(c)

Excluding

Period

(c)

Total

Cash

Investment

Net

Period

Total

Investment

Ending

Quoted Stock Market Prices

Price

Dividend

Market

Dividends

Gains

Income

Book

Book

Gains

Book

Year

High

Low

Close

Change

Yield

Return

Paid

(Losses)

(Loss)

Value

Return

(Losses)

Value

2010

$

15.50

$

10.02

$

13.63

35.8 %

6.9%

42.7 % $

0.69

$

(0.16)

$

0.13

$

16.16

2.2%

N/M

0.8x

2011

13.92

7.15

9.27

(32.0)

5.1

(26.9)

0.70

(0.86)

(0.55)

14.76

(4.4)

N/M

0.6

2012

11.21

7.76

10.65

14.9

7.7

22.6

0.71

(0.39)

(0.27)

14.03

(0.1)

N/M

0.8

2013

17.45

10.74

17.27

62.2

6.8

69.0

0.72

1.25

1.57

14.64

9.4

13.8x

1.2

2014

17.26

13.43

14.63

(15.3)

4.2

(11.1)

0.73

0.84

1.44

15.15

8.5

17.4

1.0

2015

19.11

13.59

18.63

27.3

5.1

32.4

0.74

1.28

1.48

14.98

4.0

14.6

1.2

2016

20.00

16.51

19.00

2.0

4.0

6.0

0.75

1.46

1.62

17.16

19.5

13.0

1.1

2017

21.56

17.92

21.38

7.3

9.3

(*)

16.6

1.76

(*)

1.11

1.92

17.72

13.6

19.3

1.2

2018

23.05

19.48

20.57

0.9

3.6

4.5

0.78

1.86

1.24

17.23

1.6

11.1

1.2

2019

$

24.10

$

19.68

$

22.37

8.8 %

8.8% (**)

17.6 % $

1.80

(**)

$

1.84

$

3.51

$

19.98

26.4%

12.2x

1.1x

10 Year Average

-

-

-

8.3 %

-

15.0 %

-

-

-

-

7.1%

14.5x

1.0x

Fiscal Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020

$

24.10

$

11.88

$

16.31

(27.1)%

8.1% (**)

(19.0)% $

1.82

(**)

$

1.87

$

0.90

$

19.68

9.2%

8.7x

0.8x

  1. Includes the effect of a special non-recurring cash dividend of $1.00 per share declared in December 2017. (**) Includes the effect of a special non-recurring cash dividend of $1.00 per share paid in September 2019.

Old Republic's Long-Term Performance Statistics

For The Year

Net

At Year End

Revenues

Income (Loss)

Cash &

Net

Net

(e)

Excluding

Net

Operating

Combined

Total

Invested

Shareholders'

Premiums

Investment

Total

Investment

Income

Cash

Underwriting

Year

Assets

Assets

Equity

& Fees Earned

Income

Revenues

Gains (Losses) (d)

(Loss)

Flow

Ratio

2010

$

15,882.7

$

10,490.7

$

4,121.4

$

3,573.5

$

379.0

$

4,102.7

$

(40.6) $

30.1

$

(282.2)

111.4%

2011

16,050.4

10,685.2

3,772.5

4,050.1

364.6

4,645.5

(218.5)

(140.5)

(94.9)

115.8

2012

16,226.8

10,800.6

3,596.2

4,471.0

336.5

4,970.1

(99.7)

(68.6)

532.0

110.4

2013

16,534.4

11,109.1

3,775.0

4,885.6

318.7

5,442.7

351.6

447.8

686.7

95.0

2014

16,988.1

11,291.6

3,924.0

4,811.1

345.5

5,530.7

232.7

409.7

(181.2)

99.4

2015

17,101.6

11,475.5

3,869.8

5,179.4

388.6

5,766.1

362.7

422.1

688.2

96.0

2016

18,591.6

12,995.8

4,460.6

5,333.2

387.0

5,900.5

419.6

466.9

637.3

94.6

2017

19,403.5

13,536.4

4,733.3

5,539.7

409.4

6,263.1

318.0

560.5

452.8

96.7

2018

19,327.1

13,187.4

5,146.2

5,703.9

431.8

6,021.8

556.4

370.5

760.5

94.7

2019

$

21,076.3

$

14,527.4

$

6,000.1

$

5,994.2

$

450.7

$

7,213.7

$

554.2

$

1,056.4

$

936.2

95.1%

Fiscal Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2020

$

21,650.3

$

14,441.8

$

5,858.9

$

6,155.5

$

448.4

$

6,372.5

$

560.9

$

271.6

$

1,061.1

95.1%

1

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Quarterly Statistics Per Share (a)(b)

Net

Income

(Loss)

Excluding

Investment

Net

(i)

Ending Book Value

Quoted Stock Market Prices

Gains

Income

Cash

With Securities at

High

Low

Close

(Losses) (d)

(Loss)

Dividends

Market

Cost

1st

Quarter '18 ..............................................................

$

22.34

$

19.48

$

21.45

$

0.40

$

0.01

$

0.195

$

16.82

$

15.63

2nd

Quarter '18 ..............................................................

21.94

19.52

19.91

0.47

0.66

0.195

17.08

15.95

3rd

Quarter '18 ..............................................................

23.05

19.71

22.38

0.56

0.92

0.195

17.76

16.34

4th

Quarter '18 ..............................................................

22.83

19.55

20.57

0.45

(0.36)

0.195

17.23

16.60

........................................................................Year '18

23.05

19.48

20.57

$

1.86

$

1.24

$

0.780

1st

Quarter '19 ..............................................................

21.97

19.68

20.92

0.40

1.37

0.200

18.94

16.91

2nd

Quarter '19 ..............................................................

22.99

20.51

22.38

0.45

0.55

0.200

19.68

17.21

3rd

Quarter '19 ..............................................................

23.82

21.61

23.57

0.51

0.67

1.200

19.31

16.54

4th

Quarter '19 ..............................................................

24.10

21.90

22.37

0.47

0.91

0.200

19.98

16.83

........................................................................Year '19

24.10

19.68

22.37

$

1.84

$

3.51

$

1.800

1st

Quarter '20 ..............................................................

23.62

11.88

15.25

$

0.47

$

(2.01)

$

0.210

17.29

17.12

2nd

Quarter '20 ..............................................................

$

18.67

$

13.08

$

16.31

$

0.42

$

1.34

$

0.210

$

19.68

$

17.33

2

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

Years Ended

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Shareholders' Account Reconciliation Per Share

$

17.29

$

18.94

$

19.98

$

17.23

$

17.23

$

17.72

$

17.16

$

14.98

$

15.11

Common shareholders' equity, beginning balance ..................................

Changes for the period:

0.42

0.45

0.89

0.86

1.85

1.89

Net income (loss) excluding net investment gains (losses)...................

1.21

1.62

1.40

........................................Net of tax realized investment gains (losses)

(0.02)

0.03

0.03

0.06

0.10

0.16

0.93

0.18

0.23

Net of tax unrealized investment gains (losses)

on securities carried at fair value .......................................................

2.19

0.44

(0.83)

1.84

2.53

(1.38)

0.28

1.12

(0.96)

Total net of tax realized and unrealized

2.17

0.47

(0.80)

1.90

2.63

investment gains (losses) .............................................................

(1.22)

1.21

1.30

(0.73)

Cash dividends .....................................................................................

(0.21)

(0.20)

(0.42)

(0.40)

(1.80)

(0.78)

(1.76)

(0.75)

(0.74)

Debt conversion, stock issuance, and other .........................................

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.09

0.07

(0.38)

(0.10)

0.01

(0.06)

........................................................................Net change for the period

2.39

0.74

(0.30)

2.45

2.75

(0.49)

0.56

2.18

(0.13)

.......................................Common shareholders' equity, ending balance

$

19.68

$

19.68

$

19.68

$

19.68

$

19.98

$

17.23

$

17.72

$

17.16

$

14.98

Segmented Composition of Shareholders' Equity Per Share

$

18.24

$

18.07

$

18.37

$

15.73

$

16.14

$

15.89

$

14.02

Excluding RFIG run-off segment .............................................................

RFIG run-off segment ..............................................................................

1.44

1.61

1.61

1.50

1.58

1.27

0.96

....................................................................................................Total

$

19.68

$

19.68

$

19.98

$

17.23

$

17.72

$

17.16

$

14.98

3

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

Years Ended

10 Year

General Insurance Operating Statistics

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

Wtd Avg

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2019-2010

All Lines Combined

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

818.0

$

850.1

$

1,670.8

$

1,681.6

$

3,432.4

$

3,277.1

$

3,110.8

$

2,936.3

$

2,894.7

Claim Ratio:

Current Year ............................................................

71.7%

70.9%

71.1%

71.0%

71.4%

72.2%

71.1%

72.7%

72.6%

Prior Years (1) .........................................................

0.1

0.5

(0.3)

(0.4)

0.4

-

0.7

0.3

1.5

........................................................................Total

71.8

71.4

70.8

70.6

71.8

72.2

71.8

73.0

74.1

72.7%

Expense Ratio ............................................................

26.6

26.7

26.2

26.1

25.7

25.0

25.5

24.8

23.5

24.8

......................................................Combined Ratio

98.4%

98.1%

97.0%

96.7%

97.5%

97.2%

97.3%

97.8%

97.6%

97.5%

Paid Loss Ratio ...........................................................

56.7%

62.6%

58.6%

63.0%

63.3%

62.6%

64.1%

65.7%

62.0%

Experience by Major Coverage:

Commercial Automobile (Trucking)

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

311.0

$

319.1

$

631.7

$

628.4

$

1,279.4

$

1,206.1

$

1,076.3

$

988.6

$

929.9

Claim Ratio .................................................................

83.4%

79.6%

80.2%

79.3%

84.0%

79.3%

76.8%

79.4%

77.8%

77.4%

Workers' Compensation

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

211.6

$

247.0

$

439.5

$

497.7

$

999.2

$

1,018.5

$

1,045.2

$

1,072.5

$

1,128.7

Claim Ratio .................................................................

65.7%

69.3%

68.4%

70.0%

63.2%

70.7%

75.5%

76.1%

80.7%

76.2%

General Liability

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

49.5

$

56.0

$

106.4

$

111.8

$

227.4

$

203.6

$

195.2

$

163.3

$

171.2

Claim Ratio .................................................................

56.7%

77.0%

64.0%

69.3%

77.8%

68.9%

73.1%

77.5%

76.8%

74.1%

Three Above Coverages Combined

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

572.2

$

622.2

$

1,177.7

$

1,238.0

$

2,506.1

$

2,428.3

$

2,316.8

$

2,224.5

$

2,230.0

Claim Ratio .................................................................

74.6%

75.3%

74.3%

74.7%

75.1%

74.8%

75.9%

77.6%

79.2%

76.6%

Financial Indemnity (2)

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

66.8

$

50.8

$

130.7

$

98.3

$

218.7

$

174.7

$

153.1

$

125.0

$

117.4

Claim Ratio .................................................................

59.6%

61.8%

60.2%

57.8%

64.0%

73.8%

62.1%

45.5%

39.1%

48.0%

Property (3)

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

64.9

$

64.8

$

131.7

$

127.2

$

261.8

$

252.8

$

236.7

$

217.9

$

214.3

Claim Ratio .................................................................

60.7%

58.9%

58.1%

64.5%

62.6%

62.8%

59.3%

60.9%

57.0%

62.9%

Other Coverages (4)

Net Premiums Earned .................................................

$

119.5

$

121.4

$

226.4

$

217.9

$

448.7

$

419.8

$

403.0

$

369.9

$

335.2

Claim Ratio .................................................................

65.1%

57.7%

65.7%

57.7%

61.4%

60.1%

59.0%

62.2%

60.4%

62.8%

____________________

  1. (Favorable)/Unfavorable development of prior years' reserves
  2. Includes Fidelity and Surety, Executive Indemnity (E&O/D&O), Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) and, effective July 1, 2019, Consumer Credit Indemnity (CCI) coverages. Results for the CCI coverages are expected to be immaterial in the remaining run-off periods; these results are being classified in the General Insurance Segment for all future periods.
  3. Includes Commercial Multi-Peril and Inland Marine coverages.
  4. Includes Home and Auto Warranty, Aviation and Travel Accident coverages.

4

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Quarters Ended

Six Months Ended

Years Ended

June 30,

June 30,

December 31,

Title Insurance Operating Statistics

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Direct Orders Opened .................................................................................

150,197

128,801

296,012

235,263

476,655

412,876

417,393

452,944

424,915

Direct Orders Closed ..................................................................................

120,825

102,288

225,599

182,108

388,251

336,500

340,890

367,833

344,648

Reserves to Paid Losses Ratio (f) ...............................................................

8.4:1

8.2:1

8.1:1

8.3:1

8.9:1

9.5:1

8.5:1

650.4

591.6

Net Premiums & Fees Earned ....................................................................

$

$

$

1,278.6

$

1,098.5

$

2,489.2

$

2,336.1

$

2,287.2

$

2,206.6

$

2,045.3

Claim Ratio:

Current Year ............................................................................................

3.9%

4.0%

3.9%

4.0%

4.0%

4.1%

4.2%

4.9%

5.5%

Prior Years (1) .........................................................................................

(1.2)

(0.9)

(0.8)

(1.0)

(1.3)

(2.0)

(3.3)

(1.1)

(0.6)

........................................................................................................Total

2.7

3.1

3.1

3.0

2.7

2.1

0.9

3.8

4.9

Expense Ratio ............................................................................................

88.7

88.3

90.0

91.3

89.5

90.0

90.0

87.9

88.3

......................................................................................Combined Ratio

91.4%

91.4%

93.1%

94.3%

92.2%

92.1%

90.9%

91.7%

93.2%

Paid Loss Ratio ...........................................................................................

1.6%

3.1%

2.1%

2.9%

2.8%

3.2%

2.8%

2.9%

3.4%

RFIG Run-off Operating Statistics

Net Premiums Earned (2) ...........................................................................

$

11.6

$

15.3

$

24.3

$

31.5

$

59.2

$

75.9

$

122.9

$

170.0

$

219.9

Claim Ratio .................................................................................................

144.5%

47.4%

89.1%

50.1%

53.5%

39.4%

160.9%

60.4%

88.0%

Expense Ratio ............................................................................................

32.1

27.0

31.1

25.6

25.0

21.5

16.6

12.2

10.0

.................................................................................Combined Ratio (2)

176.6%

74.4%

120.2%

75.7%

78.5%

60.9%

177.5%

72.6%

98.0%

Settled and Paid Loss Ratio (2) ..................................................................

62.9%

135.1%

84.8%

143.0%

129.9%

193.8%

406.9%

156.1%

148.7%

Claim Ratio Analysis (MI only):

Current Year ........................................................................................

123.5%

50.2%

86.6%

60.2%

67.5%

70.2%

95.9%

73.9%

121.4%

Prior Years (1) .....................................................................................

21.0

(4.7)

2.5

(7.4)

(12.5)

(27.0)

(38.3)

(39.8)

(65.0)

........................................................................................As Reported

144.5%

45.5%

89.1%

52.8%

55.0%

43.2%

57.6%

34.1%

56.4%

Consolidated Operating Statistics

Net Premiums & Fees Earned ....................................................................

$

1,483.1

$

1,460.5

$

2,979.9

$

2,818.6

$

5,994.2

$

5,703.9

$

5,539.7

$

5,333.2

$

5,179.4

Claim Ratio .................................................................................................

42.1%

43.5%

41.8%

44.0%

42.9%

43.1%

44.7%

44.0%

47.5%

Expense Ratio ............................................................................................

53.9

51.7

53.6

51.6

52.2

51.6

52.0

50.6

48.5

......................................................................................Combined Ratio

96.0%

95.2%

95.4%

95.6%

95.1%

94.7%

96.7%

94.6%

96.0%

Settled and Paid Loss Ratio ........................................................................

32.6%

39.4%

34.6%

40.6%

38.9%

40.2%

46.5%

42.7%

42.8%

  1. (Favorable)/Unfavorable development of prior years' reserves
  2. Results for the CCI coverages are expected to be immaterial in the remaining run-off periods. Effective July 1, 2019, these results have been re-classified to the General Insurance Segment for all future periods.

5

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

2020

2019

2018

2017

RFIG Mortgage Guaranty Run-off Operating Statistics

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Net Risk in Force:

Traditional Primary ............................................................................

$2,126.3

$ 2,255.1

$ 2,388.3

$ 2,621.3

$ 2,792.2

$ 2,954.5

$ 3,098.3

$ 3,888.0

Bulk ...................................................................................................

180.9

188.5

198.2

208.3

216.2

224.6

235.3

292.4

Other .................................................................................................

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.6

11.2

12.1

..................................................................................................Total

$2,310.8

$ 2,447.3

$ 2,590.1

$ 2,833.3

$ 3,012.2

$ 3,182.8

$ 3,345.0

$ 4,192.6

Persistency:

Traditional Primary ............................................................................

76.1%

76.3%

77.1%

80.8%

81.0%

80.3%

79.7%

77.9%

Bulk ...................................................................................................

84.1

84.3

84.5

84.8

80.0

79.2

76.3

78.2

Risk in Force by FICO Scores:

Traditional Primary:

FICO less than 620 .......................................................................

8.9%

8.7%

8.5%

8.2%

8.1%

8.0%

7.9%

7.5%

FICO 620 to 680 ...........................................................................

34.3

34.0

33.8

32.8

32.5

32.3

32.2

31.5

FICO greater than 680 ..................................................................

56.0

56.5

56.8

58.2

58.7

59.0

59.1

60.2

Unscored/Unavailable ...................................................................

0.8

0.8

0.9

0.8

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bulk (g):

FICO less than 620 .......................................................................

35.3%

35.1%

34.4%

33.8%

33.7%

33.5%

33.6%

31.8%

FICO 620 to 680 ...........................................................................

31.5

31.5

31.2

31.4

31.3

31.4

31.5

31.7

FICO greater than 680 ..................................................................

33.0

33.2

34.2

34.7

34.8

34.9

34.8

36.3

Unscored/Unavailable ...................................................................

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.2

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Risk in Force by Original LTV Ratio:

Traditional Primary (h):

LTV 85.0 and below ......................................................................

4.1%

4.1%

4.1%

4.2%

4.2%

4.1%

4.1%

4.0%

LTV 85.01 to 90.0 ..........................................................................

31.1

30.8

30.7

30.9

30.8

30.9

30.7

30.9

LTV 90.01 to 95.0 ..........................................................................

28.1

28.2

28.4

28.8

29.1

29.4

29.7

30.5

LTV greater than 95.0 ...................................................................

36.7

36.9

36.8

36.1

35.9

35.6

35.5

34.6

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bulk (g):

LTV 85.0 and below ......................................................................

42.9%

43.0%

42.7%

43.0%

43.0%

43.0%

43.4%

45.3%

LTV 85.01 to 90.0 ..........................................................................

31.8

31.8

31.4

31.2

31.1

31.1

30.9

29.9

LTV 90.01 to 95.0 ..........................................................................

13.6

13.5

13.7

13.2

13.3

13.1

13.1

12.6

LTV greater than 95.0 ...................................................................

11.7

11.7

12.2

12.6

12.6

12.8

12.6

12.2

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

6

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

2020

2019

2018

2017

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

RFIG Mortgage Guaranty Run-off Operating Statistics

Risk in Force by Type of Loan Documentation:

Traditional Primary:

Full Documentation .......................................................................

91.6%

91.7%

91.8%

92.1%

92.2%

92.2%

92.2%

92.3%

Reduced Documentation ...............................................................

8.4

8.3

8.2

7.9

7.8

7.8

7.8

7.7

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bulk (g):

Full Documentation .......................................................................

72.9%

72.8%

72.6%

71.9%

72.1%

71.8%

71.8%

69.4%

Reduced Documentation ...............................................................

27.1

27.2

27.4

28.1

27.9

28.2

28.2

30.6

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Risk in Force by Loan Type:

Traditional Primary:

Fixed Rate & ARMS with resets >= 5 years ..................................

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

97.2%

97.2%

97.2%

97.2%

ARMS with resets < 5 years ..........................................................

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.8

2.8

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bulk (g):

Fixed Rate & ARMS with resets >= 5 years ..................................

67.4%

67.4%

68.0%

68.1%

68.4%

68.3%

68.6%

70.1%

ARMS with resets < 5 years ..........................................................

32.6

32.6

32.0

31.9

31.6

31.7

31.4

29.9

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Risk in Force by Policy Year:

Traditional Primary:

2003 and prior ...............................................................................

4.8%

4.7%

4.7%

4.5%

4.5%

4.5%

4.4%

4.5%

2004 ..............................................................................................

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.4

2005 ..............................................................................................

8.9

8.9

8.9

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

9.1

2006 ..............................................................................................

14.1

14.1

14.0

13.8

13.8

13.9

13.8

13.6

2007 ..............................................................................................

41.6

41.4

41.1

40.3

39.9

39.6

39.4

37.8

2008 ..............................................................................................

21.4

21.5

21.6

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.6

21.6

2009 ..............................................................................................

2.2

2.2

2.3

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.6

4.0

2010 ..............................................................................................

1.3

1.4

1.6

2.0

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.7

2011 ..............................................................................................

1.3

1.5

1.5

1.7

1.8

1.9

2.0

2.3

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Bulk (g):

2003 and prior ...............................................................................

6.0%

5.9%

6.0%

5.9%

5.8%

5.8%

5.6%

5.6%

2004 ..............................................................................................

1.5

1.5

1.7

1.9

2.0

2.2

2.3

3.9

2005 ..............................................................................................

30.9

30.9

30.2

30.2

30.3

30.0

30.0

30.0

2006 ..............................................................................................

47.9

47.9

47.3

47.1

46.9

47.0

47.0

45.3

2007 ..............................................................................................

13.7

13.8

14.8

14.9

15.0

15.0

15.1

15.2

..........................................................................................Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

7

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

2020

2019

2018

2017

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

RFIG Mortgage Guaranty Run-off Operating Statistics

Risk in Force by State (Top 10 States ranked by risk in force as of most recent quarter):

Traditional Primary:

Florida ............................................................................................

9.1%

9.0%

9.0%

8.7%

8.6%

8.5%

8.5%

8.1%

Illinois .............................................................................................

7.1

7.0

6.9

6.7

6.6

6.5

6.4

6.1

Georgia ..........................................................................................

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.1

6.0

6.0

6.0

6.0

New Jersey ....................................................................................

5.4

5.3

5.2

5.0

4.9

4.9

4.8

4.6

California ........................................................................................

5.3

5.2

5.1

5.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

4.8

Maryland ........................................................................................

5.2

5.1

5.1

4.8

4.7

4.6

4.6

4.2

Texas .............................................................................................

4.6

4.7

4.8

5.2

5.3

5.4

5.5

5.9

Pennsylvania .................................................................................

4.1

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.2

4.3

4.3

4.3

Virginia ...........................................................................................

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.9

3.8

3.7

North Carolina ................................................................................

3.8

3.8

3.9

3.9

4.0

4.0

4.1

4.4

Bulk (g):

California ........................................................................................

12.7%

12.7%

12.7%

12.5%

12.6%

12.6%

12.4%

12.4%

Florida ............................................................................................

8.2

8.1

8.1

8.0

8.0

8.1

8.2

8.3

New York ........................................................................................

7.0

7.1

7.1

7.4

7.3

7.2

7.1

7.8

Texas .............................................................................................

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.6

5.6

5.4

Georgia ..........................................................................................

5.7

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.4

5.1

Ohio ...............................................................................................

5.1

5.0

4.9

4.9

4.8

4.7

4.7

4.4

Illinois .............................................................................................

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.4

Pennsylvania .................................................................................

4.0

3.9

3.8

3.7

3.8

3.9

4.0

3.8

Maryland ........................................................................................

3.0

2.9

3.0

2.9

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.7

North Carolina ................................................................................

2.9

2.8

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.5

Delinquency Loan Counts:

Traditional Primary .............................................................................

7,736

5,460

6,136

6,312

6,469

7,048

7,707

10,844

Bulk ....................................................................................................

922

791

883

883

927

989

1,072

1,803

Other ..................................................................................................

42

29

26

31

28

25

31

59

...................................................................................................Total

8,700

6,280

7,045

7,226

7,424

8,062

8,810

12,706

Delinquency Rates:

Traditional Primary .............................................................................

13.5%

9.0%

9.6%

9.0%

8.7%

9.0%

9.4%

10.5%

Bulk ....................................................................................................

18.0

14.9

16.0

15.4

15.7

16.3

16.9

23.3

Other ..................................................................................................

8.1

5.5

5.0

5.5

4.9

3.7

4.5

4.8

Total ...................................................................................................

13.9

9.5

10.1

9.5

9.2

9.5

9.9

11.3

8

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

2020

2019

2018

2017

YTD

June 30,

March 31,

YTD

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

RFIG Mortgage Guaranty Run-off Operating Statistics

Delinquency Rates by State (Top 10 States ranked by risk in force as of most recent quarter):

Traditional Primary:

Florida ..............................................................................

12.7%

7.6%

8.0%

7.9%

8.3%

9.1%

9.8%

15.6%

Illinois ...............................................................................

13.6

8.0

8.5

8.1

7.9

8.0

8.7

10.1

Georgia .............................................................................

13.1

8.0

8.3

8.1

7.5

7.2

7.7

8.3

New Jersey .......................................................................

19.9

11.0

11.8

11.0

11.5

12.7

14.3

19.6

California ..........................................................................

10.8

5.4

5.9

5.9

5.3

5.7

5.8

6.0

Maryland ...........................................................................

14.4

9.8

10.2

10.4

10.0

10.8

10.5

11.5

Texas ................................................................................

17.9

11.4

12.1

10.1

9.6

9.4

10.0

11.4

Pennsylvania ....................................................................

15.1

11.7

11.9

11.1

10.8

11.5

11.4

12.0

Virginia .............................................................................

10.9

6.8

7.6

7.2

7.5

7.5

7.9

8.4

North Carolina ..................................................................

13.2

8.5

9.3

9.5

8.6

9.3

9.5

8.1

Bulk (g):

California ..........................................................................

12.9%

7.3%

9.7%

9.4%

11.3%

9.8%

13.0%

26.4%

Florida ..............................................................................

23.3

18.8

20.3

19.8

21.4

22.6

23.5

34.2

New York ..........................................................................

29.3

28.2

29.6

30.5

30.3

33.0

32.3

44.2

Texas ................................................................................

16.4

12.6

15.4

11.1

14.3

16.1

14.5

20.3

Georgia .............................................................................

16.5

12.9

13.1

12.9

13.4

12.8

14.5

17.8

Ohio ..................................................................................

12.8

12.7

14.3

14.6

13.2

13.3

12.4

15.0

Illinois ...............................................................................

21.6

16.1

17.5

15.4

14.9

15.5

19.1

21.5

Pennsylvania ....................................................................

18.8

15.1

17.7

19.1

18.3

16.1

21.0

25.3

Maryland ...........................................................................

21.4

17.8

15.9

13.6

15.9

15.7

16.0

24.8

North Carolina ..................................................................

18.9

18.5

19.6

17.0

17.5

17.6

17.3

19.7

Average Settled and paid Claim Amount (in whole $):

Traditional Primary ................................................................

$ 45,022

$ 43,997

$ 45,617

$ 49,233

$ 47,423

$ 51,939

$ 46,815

$ 50,462

$ 46,223

$ 47,647

Bulk ......................................................................................

65,353

47,730

78,970

58,708

63,236

57,195

57,606

57,587

52,161

53,252

9

Old Republic International Corporation

Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020

Notes to Financial Supplement

  1. All per share statistics herein have been adjusted to reflect all stock dividends or splits declared through June 30, 2020. In calculating book value and earnings per share, accounting rules require that common shares held by the Old Republic Employee Savings and Stock Ownership Plan that are not as yet allocated to Plan participants must be excluded from the calculation. Such shares are issued and outstanding, have the same voting and other rights applicable to all other common shares, and may be sold at any time by the plan.
  2. Old Republic's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ORI".
  3. Total market return has been calculated as the sum of the year-to-year increase or decrease in the closing price, as adjusted for the 2017 special dividend, and of the dividend yield for each year as a percentage of the closing price at the end of the preceding year. The total return shown would be higher if an interest factor were also applied to the reinvestment of cash dividends. Total book return represents the sum of each year's dividend yield as a percentage of beginning book value per share, plus the percentage change in each year's book value per share.
    Ten year average market and book basis returns represent compounded annual rates.
  4. Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) is defined as net income (loss) before realized and, beginning in 2018, unrealized investment gains (losses) of equity securities; net income (loss) is inclusive of all such items.
  5. Total revenues include pretax investment gains or losses.
  6. The Title Reserves to Paid Losses Ratio represents average paid losses for the most recent five years divided into claim reserves at the end of any one year or interim period. The higher this ratio, the greater is a title insurer's ability to meet obligations to its assureds.
  7. Bulk pool risk in-force, which represented 6.6% of total bulk risk in-force at June 30, 2020, has been allocated pro-rata on the basis of insurance in-force.
  8. The LTV distribution reflects the base LTV ratios which are determined prior to the impact of single premiums financed and paid at the time of loan origination.
  9. A special cash dividend of $1.00 per share was declared in December 2017 in addition to the regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.19 per share. A special cash dividend of $1.00 per share was paid in September 2019 in addition to the regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.20 per share.

10

Disclaimer

Old Republic International Corporation published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:50:08 UTC
