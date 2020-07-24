Old Republic International : Q2 2020 Old Republic Earnings Supplements

The information included in this Financial Supplement is unaudited; dollar amounts (other than per share amounts) are presented in millions, except as otherwise indicated.
Old Republic International Corporation
Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020
Old Republic Common Stock Statistics (a)(b)
Ratio of
(d)
Closing Price to
Net
Net
Income
Income
(c)
(Loss)
(Loss)
Period to
(c)
(i)
Excluding
End of
(c)
Excluding
Period
(c)
Total
Cash
Investment
Net
Period
Total
Investment
Ending
Quoted Stock Market Prices
Price
Dividend
Market
Dividends
Gains
Income
Book
Book
Gains
Book
Year
High
Low
Close
Change
Yield
Return
Paid
(Losses)
(Loss)
Value
Return
(Losses)
Value
2010
$
15.50
$
10.02
$
13.63
35.8 %
6.9%
42.7 % $
0.69
$
(0.16)
$
0.13
$
16.16
2.2%
N/M
0.8x
2011
13.92
7.15
9.27
(32.0)
5.1
(26.9)
0.70
(0.86)
(0.55)
14.76
(4.4)
N/M
0.6
2012
11.21
7.76
10.65
14.9
7.7
22.6
0.71
(0.39)
(0.27)
14.03
(0.1)
N/M
0.8
2013
17.45
10.74
17.27
62.2
6.8
69.0
0.72
1.25
1.57
14.64
9.4
13.8x
1.2
2014
17.26
13.43
14.63
(15.3)
4.2
(11.1)
0.73
0.84
1.44
15.15
8.5
17.4
1.0
2015
19.11
13.59
18.63
27.3
5.1
32.4
0.74
1.28
1.48
14.98
4.0
14.6
1.2
2016
20.00
16.51
19.00
2.0
4.0
6.0
0.75
1.46
1.62
17.16
19.5
13.0
1.1
2017
21.56
17.92
21.38
7.3
9.3
(*)
16.6
1.76
(*)
1.11
1.92
17.72
13.6
19.3
1.2
2018
23.05
19.48
20.57
0.9
3.6
4.5
0.78
1.86
1.24
17.23
1.6
11.1
1.2
2019
$
24.10
$
19.68
$
22.37
8.8 %
8.8% (**)
17.6 % $
1.80
(**)
$
1.84
$
3.51
$
19.98
26.4%
12.2x
1.1x
10 Year Average
-
-
-
8.3 %
-
15.0 %
-
-
-
-
7.1%
14.5x
1.0x
Fiscal Twelve Months Ended June 30,
2020
$
24.10
$
11.88
$
16.31
(27.1)%
8.1% (**)
(19.0)% $
1.82
(**)
$
1.87
$
0.90
$
19.68
9.2%
8.7x
0.8x
Includes the effect of a special non-recurring cash dividend of $1.00 per share declared in December 2017. (**) Includes the effect of a special non-recurring cash dividend of $1.00 per share paid in September 2019.
Expense Ratio ............................................................
26.6
26.7
26.2
26.1
25.7
25.0
25.5
24.8
23.5
24.8
......................................................Combined Ratio
98.4%
98.1%
97.0%
96.7%
97.5%
97.2%
97.3%
97.8%
97.6%
97.5%
Paid Loss Ratio ...........................................................
56.7%
62.6%
58.6%
63.0%
63.3%
62.6%
64.1%
65.7%
62.0%
Experience by Major Coverage:
Commercial Automobile (Trucking)
Net Premiums Earned .................................................
$
311.0
$
319.1
$
631.7
$
628.4
$
1,279.4
$
1,206.1
$
1,076.3
$
988.6
$
929.9
Claim Ratio .................................................................
83.4%
79.6%
80.2%
79.3%
84.0%
79.3%
76.8%
79.4%
77.8%
77.4%
Workers' Compensation
Net Premiums Earned .................................................
$
211.6
$
247.0
$
439.5
$
497.7
$
999.2
$
1,018.5
$
1,045.2
$
1,072.5
$
1,128.7
Claim Ratio .................................................................
65.7%
69.3%
68.4%
70.0%
63.2%
70.7%
75.5%
76.1%
80.7%
76.2%
General Liability
Net Premiums Earned .................................................
$
49.5
$
56.0
$
106.4
$
111.8
$
227.4
$
203.6
$
195.2
$
163.3
$
171.2
Claim Ratio .................................................................
56.7%
77.0%
64.0%
69.3%
77.8%
68.9%
73.1%
77.5%
76.8%
74.1%
Three Above Coverages Combined
Net Premiums Earned .................................................
$
572.2
$
622.2
$
1,177.7
$
1,238.0
$
2,506.1
$
2,428.3
$
2,316.8
$
2,224.5
$
2,230.0
Claim Ratio .................................................................
74.6%
75.3%
74.3%
74.7%
75.1%
74.8%
75.9%
77.6%
79.2%
76.6%
Financial Indemnity (2)
Net Premiums Earned .................................................
$
66.8
$
50.8
$
130.7
$
98.3
$
218.7
$
174.7
$
153.1
$
125.0
$
117.4
Claim Ratio .................................................................
59.6%
61.8%
60.2%
57.8%
64.0%
73.8%
62.1%
45.5%
39.1%
48.0%
Property (3)
Net Premiums Earned .................................................
$
64.9
$
64.8
$
131.7
$
127.2
$
261.8
$
252.8
$
236.7
$
217.9
$
214.3
Claim Ratio .................................................................
60.7%
58.9%
58.1%
64.5%
62.6%
62.8%
59.3%
60.9%
57.0%
62.9%
Other Coverages (4)
Net Premiums Earned .................................................
$
119.5
$
121.4
$
226.4
$
217.9
$
448.7
$
419.8
$
403.0
$
369.9
$
335.2
Claim Ratio .................................................................
65.1%
57.7%
65.7%
57.7%
61.4%
60.1%
59.0%
62.2%
60.4%
62.8%
____________________
(Favorable)/Unfavorable development of prior years' reserves
Includes Fidelity and Surety, Executive Indemnity (E&O/D&O), Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) and, effective July 1, 2019, Consumer Credit Indemnity (CCI) coverages. Results for the CCI coverages are expected to be immaterial in the remaining run-off periods; these results are being classified in the General Insurance Segment for all future periods.
Includes Commercial Multi-Peril and Inland Marine coverages.
Includes Home and Auto Warranty, Aviation and Travel Accident coverages.
4
Old Republic International Corporation
Financial Supplement - Second Quarter 2020
Quarters Ended
Six Months Ended
Years Ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
Title Insurance Operating Statistics
2020
2019
2020
2019
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Direct Orders Opened .................................................................................
150,197
128,801
296,012
235,263
476,655
412,876
417,393
452,944
424,915
Direct Orders Closed ..................................................................................
120,825
102,288
225,599
182,108
388,251
336,500
340,890
367,833
344,648
Reserves to Paid Losses Ratio (f) ...............................................................
8.4:1
8.2:1
8.1:1
8.3:1
8.9:1
9.5:1
8.5:1
650.4
591.6
Net Premiums & Fees Earned ....................................................................
$
$
$
1,278.6
$
1,098.5
$
2,489.2
$
2,336.1
$
2,287.2
$
2,206.6
$
2,045.3
Claim Ratio:
Current Year ............................................................................................
3.9%
4.0%
3.9%
4.0%
4.0%
4.1%
4.2%
4.9%
5.5%
Prior Years (1) .........................................................................................
Net Premiums & Fees Earned ....................................................................
$
1,483.1
$
1,460.5
$
2,979.9
$
2,818.6
$
5,994.2
$
5,703.9
$
5,539.7
$
5,333.2
$
5,179.4
Claim Ratio .................................................................................................
42.1%
43.5%
41.8%
44.0%
42.9%
43.1%
44.7%
44.0%
47.5%
Expense Ratio ............................................................................................
53.9
51.7
53.6
51.6
52.2
51.6
52.0
50.6
48.5
......................................................................................Combined Ratio
96.0%
95.2%
95.4%
95.6%
95.1%
94.7%
96.7%
94.6%
96.0%
Settled and Paid Loss Ratio ........................................................................
32.6%
39.4%
34.6%
40.6%
38.9%
40.2%
46.5%
42.7%
42.8%
(Favorable)/Unfavorable development of prior years' reserves
Results for the CCI coverages are expected to be immaterial in the remaining run-off periods. Effective July 1, 2019, these results have been re-classified to the General Insurance Segment for all future periods.
All per share statistics herein have been adjusted to reflect all stock dividends or splits declared through June 30, 2020. In calculating book value and earnings per share, accounting rules require that common shares held by the Old Republic Employee Savings and Stock Ownership Plan that are not as yet allocated to Plan participants must be excluded from the calculation. Such shares are issued and outstanding, have the same voting and other rights applicable to all other common shares, and may be sold at any time by the plan.
Old Republic's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ORI".
Total market return has been calculated as the sum of the year-to-year increase or decrease in the closing price, as adjusted for the 2017 special dividend, and of the dividend yield for each year as a percentage of the closing price at the end of the preceding year. The total return shown would be higher if an interest factor were also applied to the reinvestment of cash dividends. Total book return represents the sum of each year's dividend yield as a percentage of beginning book value per share, plus the percentage change in each year's book value per share.
Ten year average market and book basis returns represent compounded annual rates.
Net income (loss) excluding investment gains (losses) is defined as net income (loss) before realized and, beginning in 2018, unrealized investment gains (losses) of equity securities; net income (loss) is inclusive of all such items.
Total revenues include pretax investment gains or losses.
TheTitle Reserves to Paid Losses Ratio represents average paid losses for the most recent five years divided into claim reserves at the end of any one year or interim period. The higher this ratio, the greater is a title insurer's ability to meet obligations to its assureds.
Bulk pool risk in-force, which represented 6.6% of total bulk risk in-force at June 30, 2020, has been allocated pro-rata on the basis of insurance in-force.
The LTV distribution reflects the base LTV ratios which are determined prior to the impact of single premiums financed and paid at the time of loan origination.
A special cash dividend of $1.00 per share was declared in December 2017 in addition to the regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.19 per share. A special cash dividend of $1.00 per share was paid in September 2019 in addition to the regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.20 per share.
