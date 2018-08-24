Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Old Second Bancorp Inc.    OSBC

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC. (OSBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/23 10:00:03 pm
15.55 USD   -0.64%
02:12aOLD SECOND BANC : Receives "Outstanding" CRA Rating
PR
07/26OLD SECOND BANC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/20OLD SECOND BANC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Old Second Bancorp : Receives "Outstanding" CRA Rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:12am CEST

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ: OSBC) received the rating of "Outstanding" in its recent Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Performance Evaluation.

The evaluation is conducted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It analyzes an institution's "record of meeting the credit needs of its entire community, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound operation of the institution."

One of the evaluation's "major factors" in awarding Old Second an "Outstanding" rating was that the "bank had an excellent level of qualified CD investments and grants, and exhibited excellent responsiveness to credit and community development needs."

"We are honored to receive a CRA rating of 'Outstanding,'" said Old Second President & CEO Jim Eccher. "It's a testament to the people-oriented staff we have at Old Second. Each customer is important and unique. It's our goal to continue making a positive impact in our communities."

CRA was enacted by the Congress in 1977.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, IL. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking offices across seven counties in northern Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol OSBC. More information about the Company is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-second-receives-outstanding-cra-rating-300701933.html

SOURCE Old Second Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLD SECOND BANCORP INC.
02:12aOLD SECOND BANCORP : Receives "Outstanding" CRA Rating
PR
08/07OLD SECOND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26OLD SECOND BANCORP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25OLD SECOND BANCORP INC. : Old Second Reports Second Quarter 2018 Net Income of $..
AC
07/25OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/20OLD SECOND BANCORP INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/17OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02OLD SECOND BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18OLD SECOND BANCORP : Town and Country Bank appoints Doug Cheatham as EVP and CFO
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Old Second Bancorp beats by $0.05, misses on revenue 
07/25Old Second Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
05/10Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Presents At DA Davidson 20th Financial Institutions.. 
04/26Old Second Bancorp beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
04/25Old Second Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.