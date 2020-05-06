Log in
OLDENBURGISCHE LANDESBANK AG

(OLB)
Oldenburgische Landesbank : Issuance of Weser Funding No. 2

05/06/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Issuance of Weser Funding No. 2

06.05.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oldenburg, May 6, 2020

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB Bank) will launch the second issuance under its
securitisation platform Weser Funding S.A.. The two classes of fixed-rate notes will be backed by a granular portfolio of primarily German SME loans in an amount of up to EUR 1.3 billion.

Analogous to the first transaction the structure will feature a revolving phase of up to three years, and it is designed to meet the collateral criteria of the European Central Bank for asset backed securities.

The main parties to the transaction are:

Issuer: Weser Funding S.A., acting in respect of its Compartment No. 2
Joint Lead Arrangers: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG and QuantFS GmbH
Transaction Counsel: Hogan Lovells International LLP
Account Bank and Data Trustee: Bank of New York Mellon, Frankfurt Branch
Paying and Settlement Agent: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch
Trustee: BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited
Corporate Administrator: MaplesFS (Luxembourg) S.A.
Originator, Seller, Servicer: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Monitor and Calculation Agent: QuantFS GmbH

Scope of Issuance:

Class A: ? 726.7 million; with increase intention up to ? 906.7 million
ISIN: XS2156515848
Interest Rate: 0.40% p.a.
Expected Ratings: at issuance: A2 (sf) by Moody's and A (sf) by DBRS

Class B: ? 52.6 million
ISIN: XS2156516226
Interest Rate: 1.10% p.a.
Expected Ratings: at issuance: Ba1 (sf) by Moody's and BBB (sf) by DBRS

The transaction includes a Subordinated Note in an amount of ? 328,780,883.33 (at issuance) which will be retained by OLB Bank in the context of the risk retention requirements under Article 6 of the EU Securitisation Regulation.

The Subordinated Note will rise to an expected amount of ? 349.3 million, if the transaction volume is increased from initially ? 1.1 billion to ? 1.3 billion of purchased receivables.

Portfolio composition, credit enhancement as well as cash reserves are sized in an amount that the transaction can withstand even strongly adverse scenarios of potential coronavirus effects.

Closing is anticipated for May 7th, 2020.
 

About the OLB

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) is a modern financial institution with its roots in northern Germany, serving its customers under the OLB Bank and Bankhaus Neelmeyer brands throughout Germany. The bank stands for modern services for private and business customers, including competent advisory services and complex financing solutions in private banking and wealth management, for tailor-made solutions in business with corporate and commercial customers, and for particular expertise in specialized lending. With total assets of around EUR 20 billion and equity of more than EUR 1 billion, the bank has a sustainable size and a sound financial position.

You are also welcome to visit us at www.olb.de and www.neelmeyer.de as well as on Facebook, Instagram und YouTube.

Contact:  
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Corporate Communications
Stau 15/17
26122 Oldenburg
Germany

Phone +49 (0) 441 221-1413
Fax +49 (0) 441 221-2425
pressestelle@olb.de		 Your contact person:

Britta Silchmüller
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone +49 (0) 441 221-1213
britta.silchmueller@olb.de

06.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
Stau 15-17
26122 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: 0441-2 21 - 0
Fax: 0441-2 21 - 14 57
E-mail: olb@olb.de
Internet: www.olb.de
ISIN: DE0008086000
WKN: 808600, A0XE6Q, A0XE6W, A0Z2V7, A0Z2WB, A0Z2WC, A0EL8K, A1R0ZD, A1R0ZG, A1R0ZH, A1R0ZJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1036379

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1036379  06.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
