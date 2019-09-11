Oleeo : Appoints Josie Sutcliffe as Vice President, Global Head of Marketing

Former Visier Marketing Vice President joins Oleeo's executive team, advancing Oleeo's market expansion and innovation

LONDON, UK - September 11, 2019 - Oleeo, the pioneer and innovator in global recruiting technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Josie Sutcliffe as Vice President and Global Head of Marketing. Josie joins the company as it accelerates its innovation in the application of Artificial Intelligence in recruiting, and its market expansion in the Americas.

With more than 20 years at start-up and emerging growth technology companies, Josie has proven experience scaling successful B2B SaaS marketing organizations. Most recently Josie was Vice President of Marketing at people analytics leader Visier, where she built the company's marketing function from the ground up, firmly established its brand, developed successful Go-to-Market strategies, and achieved aggressive demand generation goals, driving over US$125 Million in subscription sales, 90% annual growth, and a four-fold increase in deal size over 5 years.

'We are excited to have Josie join our leadership team as we deliver innovative Artificial Intelligence solutions that will transform the business of recruiting,' said Charles Hipps, Oleeo Chief Executive Officer and Founder. 'We look forward to benefiting from Josie's expertise as we accelerate our market expansion both in Europe and in the Americas, where we count a number of the world's top employers among our customers.'

In addition to bringing deep growth marketing expertise, Josie is passionate about Diversity & Inclusion, speaks and writes on the topic, and has led and published research on gender equity, ageism, and millennials.

'I was drawn to Oleeo by the depth of its recruiting technology solutions and expertise, as well as its mission to help companies attract, engage, and hire amazing diverse teams,' said Josie Sutcliffe, Oleeo Vice President, Global Head of Marketing. 'I feel privileged to join Oleeo at this pivotal time, as the company launches new AI solutions to the market -- and believe its potential for growth and market impact is incredible.'