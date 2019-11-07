Oleeo : PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE AUDITED RESULTS OF OLEEO PLC - 7 November 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF

ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

7 November 2019

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE AUDITED RESULTS OF

OLEEO PLC

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the preliminary statement of Oleeo Plc ("Oleeo" or the "Company"), which show the results of the Company for the year to 31 July 2019.

Financial and Operating review

The Directors present their strategic report with the audited consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2019.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Oleeo PLC group of companies (the "Group") is the provision of internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants.

Financial and operating review

Revenues for the year were £10,683,086 up 7% on the £9,981,563 reported in the previous year while like-for-like Operating Profit of £546,453 compared with the £472,728 achieved last year. However, the adoption of IFRS15 has increased our reported Operating Profit to £592,142. As IFRS 15 has been adopted on a modified retrospective basis, the prior year comparatives have not been restated.

IFRS 15 is a new accounting standard on revenue recognition which replaced IAS18 and for which this was the first year of recognition for the Group.

The increase in finance income to £75,114, compared with £17,776 in the previous year, results from a decision to move our cash deposits from "on call" to fixed-term durations.

These two factors are reflected in the increase in the profits before tax of £667,256 compared with £490,504 last year.

Shortly before our 2018 year end we submitted claims for Research and Development expenditure incurred in the two years to 31 July 2016 and 2017 which have been accepted by HM Revenue & Customs and resulted in a refund of £308,838. The credit in our 2019 Consolidated Income Statement of £199,390 is, therefore, the net impact of the prior year refund less the tax payable on the profit for the year to 31 July 2019 of £109,448.

Whilst we intend to make further Research and Development claims in respect of the two years to 31 July 2018 and 2019 we anticipate that they will be for lower figures than the claims reflected in this year's accounts. We have not recognised any associated tax asset as, at the year end, we do not have reasonable assurance that any such claim will meet the relevant conditions and that such claim will be received.

The changes in Key Performance Indicators between the financial years 2018/2019 and 2017/2018 were as follows:

2018/19 2017/18 £ £ Sales per employee £95,385 £86,796 Operating profit per employee £5,287 £4,111

The increase in revenues reflects growth in new and ongoing contracts offset by known terminations, supplemented by higher change requests and online test revenues.

1