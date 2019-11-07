Oleeo : PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE AUDITED RESULTS OF OLEEO PLC - 7 November 2019

Log in
11/07/2019 | 12:15pm EST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF

ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

7 November 2019

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE AUDITED RESULTS OF

OLEEO PLC

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the preliminary statement of Oleeo Plc ("Oleeo" or the "Company"), which show the results of the Company for the year to 31 July 2019.

Financial and Operating review

The Directors present their strategic report with the audited consolidated and parent company financial statements for the year ended 31 July 2019.

Principal activity

The principal activity of the Oleeo PLC group of companies (the "Group") is the provision of internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants.

Financial and operating review

Revenues for the year were £10,683,086 up 7% on the £9,981,563 reported in the previous year while like-for-like Operating Profit of £546,453 compared with the £472,728 achieved last year. However, the adoption of IFRS15 has increased our reported Operating Profit to £592,142. As IFRS 15 has been adopted on a modified retrospective basis, the prior year comparatives have not been restated.

IFRS 15 is a new accounting standard on revenue recognition which replaced IAS18 and for which this was the first year of recognition for the Group.

The increase in finance income to £75,114, compared with £17,776 in the previous year, results from a decision to move our cash deposits from "on call" to fixed-term durations.

These two factors are reflected in the increase in the profits before tax of £667,256 compared with £490,504 last year.

Shortly before our 2018 year end we submitted claims for Research and Development expenditure incurred in the two years to 31 July 2016 and 2017 which have been accepted by HM Revenue & Customs and resulted in a refund of £308,838. The credit in our 2019 Consolidated Income Statement of £199,390 is, therefore, the net impact of the prior year refund less the tax payable on the profit for the year to 31 July 2019 of £109,448.

Whilst we intend to make further Research and Development claims in respect of the two years to 31 July 2018 and 2019 we anticipate that they will be for lower figures than the claims reflected in this year's accounts. We have not recognised any associated tax asset as, at the year end, we do not have reasonable assurance that any such claim will meet the relevant conditions and that such claim will be received.

The changes in Key Performance Indicators between the financial years 2018/2019 and 2017/2018 were as follows:

2018/19

2017/18

£

£

Sales per employee

£95,385

£86,796

Operating profit per employee

£5,287

£4,111

The increase in revenues reflects growth in new and ongoing contracts offset by known terminations, supplemented by higher change requests and online test revenues.

1

Meanwhile costs increased as we pursued our strategy of product innovation and putting customers at the heart of our business. This included an increase in product development costs and the first trials of our machine learning based solution. At the same time, we continued to focus on looking after and delighting our customers. Ongoing efforts to continually improve service, were augmented by the re- deployment of resources into customer focused teams and the growth of our customer success resources. As a result, during the year we saw an increase in customer satisfaction measured by our net promoter score.

Our focus remains on innovation, growth and the success of our customers and we expect to continue to invest particularly in product development resources and marketing. As a result, costs are expected to grow putting continued downward pressure on profitability. The new business team are buoyed by some new business success at the turn of the new financial year and positive prospects for the first half, however known reductions and an extremely competitive environment mean that the outlook for both sales and profits remain uncertain.

Principal risks and uncertainties

Commercial and operational risk

Competitive pressure and economic instability are continuing and growing risks for the Company. The Company manages this risk by developing leading edge products capable of driving significant transformation and value within our clients, through high levels of customer service, by managing resource levels and pursuing opportunities for continuous improvement.

The business is dependent upon clients' ability to safely access data held on our servers and satisfy data protection legislation. In order to ensure that service availability is not affected by a breakdown in power supplies or by other physical hazards our servers are housed offsite in secure facilities on the premises of a specialist provider of such facilities. Third party security experts are also regularly engaged to advise on data security and to ensure the Company has appropriate defences against "hacking". In addition, we maintain a rigorous, ISO27001 accredited, security management system.

Financial risk

The main risk arising from the Company's activities is currency risk. This is monitored by the Board of directors and was not considered to be significant at the balance sheet date of 31 July 2019.

Dividends and Share Buybacks

The Directors are pleased to recommend the payment of a dividend of 3.5p per share, which is the same as that paid in respect of the previous year. This dividend will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held at 5-7 Bridgeworks, The Crescent, London SW19 8DR at 10.30 am on 3 December 2019 and, if approved, will be payable on 6 December 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 15 November 2019.

The Board will be seeking at the Annual General Meeting the extension of the authority granted last year to make purchases of ordinary shares. In assessing whether in practice to use this authority, the Board will take into account all relevant factors including the effect on earnings per share and assets per share ratios and other benefits to shareholders. In the year ended 31 July 2019, 16,500 ordinary shares were purchased.

Our Team

I am very fortunate to have an extremely dedicated team who apply a huge depth of domain expertise and a fantastic commitment to our customers. I would like to thank everyone for their tenacity, skill and support.

This strategic report was approved on 7 November 2019 by the Board.

Charles EH Hipps

Chairman, Oleeo Plc

2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the Year Ended 31 July 2019

2019

2018

£

£

Revenue

10,683,086

9,981,563

Total administrative expenses

(10,090,944)

(9,508,835)

_________

_________

Operating profit

592,142

472,728

Finance income

75,114

17,776

_________

_________

Profit on ordinary activities before taxation

667,256

490,504

Income tax credit / (charge)

199,390

(98,233)

_________

_________

Profit for the year

866,646

392,271

_________

_________

Earnings per share

Basic

11.37p

5.16p

_________

_________

Diluted

11.30p

5.10p

_________

_________

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 July 2019

Note

2019

2018

Assets

£

£

Non-current assets

235,325

Property, plant and equipment

11

200,619

Trade and other receivables

12

46,515

-

Total non-current assets

_________

_________

281,840

200,619

_________

_________

Current assets

2,620,588

Trade and other receivables

12

1,712,532

Short term investments

19

7,650,000

7,750,000

Cash and cash equivalents

13

4,022,470

3,503,758

_________

_________

Total current assets

14,293,058

12,966,290

_________

_________

Total assets

14,574,898

13,166,909

_________

_________

Equity

7,628

Issued capital

15

7,620

Share premium

16

1,713,256

1,690,158

Capital redemption reserve

16

725

708

Translation reserve

16

16,660

6,409

Retained earnings

16

8,639,924

8,414,702

_________

_________

Total equity

10,378,193

10,119,597

Liabilities

_________

_________

Non-current liabilities

38,007

Deferred tax

8

30,148

Liabilities

_________

_________

Current liabilities

4,136,486

Trade and other payables

14

2,977,024

Corporation tax

22,212

40,140

_________

_________

Total current liabilities

4,158,698

3,017,164

_________

_________

Total liabilities

4,196,705

3,047,312

_________

_________

Total equity and liabilities

14,574,898

13,166,909

_________

_________

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the Year Ended 31 July 2019

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

£

£

866,646

Profit for the year

392,271

Adjusted for:

128,064

Depreciation

112,570

Foreign exchange on revaluation of fixed assets

946

-

Share based payments

16,510

13,951

(Increase) in receivables

(682,491)

(258,425)

Increase / (decrease) in payables

522,550

(206,543)

Finance income

(75,114)

(17,776)

Corporation tax (income) / expense

(199,390)

98,233

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

10,637

_________

_________

577,721

144,918

Taxation received / (paid)

189,321

(170,501)

_________

_________

Net cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities

767,042

(25,583)

_________

_________

Cash flows from investing activities

75,114

Interest received

17,776

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(163,716)

(152,978)

Short term investments

100,000

(7,750,000)

_________

_________

Net cash inflow / (outflow) from investing activities

11,398

(7,885,202)

_________

_________

Cash flows from financing activities

23,123

Proceeds from issue of shares

41,168

Purchase of own shares

(26,400)

-

Equity dividends paid

(266,702)

(265,510)

_________

_________

Net cash outflow from financing activities

(269,979)

(224,342)

_________

_________

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

10,251

7,598

_________

_________

Increase / (decrease) in cash in the year

518,712

(8,127,529)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

3,503,758

11,631,287

_________

_________

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

4,022,470

3,503,758

_________

_________

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oleeo plc published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 17:14:05 UTC
