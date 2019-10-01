Log in
OLEEO PLC

(WOR)
Oleeo : named as core challenger in the first Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition

10/01/2019

Oleeo has been named as a core challenger in the 2019 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, the first ever iteration published by Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst.

Launched as an interim analysis of the talent acquisition software market in EMEA, it focuses solutions being selected by enterprise-scale customers to support their recruitment processes.

With input from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 200 organisations, in addition to 1:1 briefings and an in-depth data capture process with vendors, the 9-Grids™ uniquely calibrate data across five key areas: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories across the market. Their aim is to demystify the supply options available to organisations and help learning professionals make better buying decisions when investing in HR technology.

In the 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, the analysis is sub-categorised into Suite solutions and Specialist solutions. Suites typically incorporate functionality that's part of a wider range of capabilities across talent acquisition and sometimes into talent management. Specialist solutions meanwhile, tend to support a narrower and more focused set of functionality, for example managing candidate relationship marketing.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group commented, 'Our HR Realities research shows that talent acquisition is now a strategic business challenge for almost every company and a C-level priority. For many large enterprises, their existing recruiting solutions are outdated and just not fit for purpose. With massive innovation in the technology and vendor solutions, 53% of companies are increasing their investment in talent acquisition and recruiting and onboarding are the top 2 areas for replacement systems in the next two years.'

He continues, 'The lack of good objective insight on recruiting solutions also made it a clear priority for Fosway's analyst research. This interim analysis is the only European-focused analyst research available in the market, and also enables us to share Fosway's view of a market that is highly fragmented, fast changing and deeply competitive. We plan to launch the full 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition in April 2020, and then to maintain it annually thereafter in that cycle.'

The Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition is accompanied by an analyst report, outlining some of the broader solution and market trends. Download your free copy of the report here.

Disclaimer

Oleeo plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 21:32:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Edward Henry Hipps Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David John Earland Executive Director & Operations Director
Peter Shaw Finance Director
David Kenneth Moore Executive Director & Technical Director
Jack Hobson Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLEEO PLC-10.81%15
RANDSTAD N.V.12.47%9 011
ADECCO GROUP18.22%8 988
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-4.51%6 429
MANPOWERGROUP INC.28.09%5 041
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.29.24%4 410
