OLIDATA : Press Release – CEO Resignation

Cesena, April 18, 2019
PRESS RELEASE
CEO RESIGNATION
Please note that on April 17, 2019 Mrs. Alessandra Todde has resigned, with immediate effect and therefore from the same date ofApril 17, 2019, from the position of CEO of Olidata S.p.A. (the "Company"), resigning from the operating powers received on July 13, 2018, for reasons related to her appointment in the next elections for the European Parliament, while remaining a member of the Board of Directors.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Riccardo Tassi, ensures the normal management of the Company, as he already holds the same executive powers of those of the Chief Executive Officer.
The Company thanks Mrs Alessandra Todde for the efforts in carrying out the activities related to the position and expresses its gratitude for her contribution to the company.
Disclaimer
Olidata S.p.A. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:32:01 UTC