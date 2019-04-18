Log in
OLIDATA : Press Release – CEO Resignation

04/18/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Cesena, April 18, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

CEO RESIGNATION

Please note that on April 17, 2019 Mrs. Alessandra Todde has resigned, with immediate effect and therefore from the same date ofApril 17, 2019, from the position of CEO of Olidata S.p.A. (the "Company"), resigning from the operating powers received on July 13, 2018, for reasons related to her appointment in the next elections for the European Parliament, while remaining a member of the Board of Directors.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Riccardo Tassi, ensures the normal management of the Company, as he already holds the same executive powers of those of the Chief Executive Officer.

The Company thanks Mrs Alessandra Todde for the efforts in carrying out the activities related to the position and expresses its gratitude for her contribution to the company.

Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Tassi Chairman
Jean-Claude Martinez Independent Director
Umberto Rapetto Independent Director
Chiara Renso Independent Director
Alessandra Todde Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLIDATA SPA0.00%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD10.56%40 894
INVESTOR AB16.24%36 181
KINNEVIK20.54%7 684
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 489
REMGRO LIMITED2.12%7 399
