OLIDATA SPA

(OLI)
OLIDATA : Press release amendement form of delegation and voting instructions

04/04/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

Cesena April 04, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

AMENDMENT FORM OF DELEGATION AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

It should be noted that on March 31, 2019, following the publication on the website of Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company") and, in the places and with the means of law, the adjustment of the notice of call of the Extraordinary Meeting, against the request of the shareholder "LE FONTI CAPITAL PARTNER SRL", to integrate the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, it is necessary to amend the proxy form and voting instructions, already published on March 21, 2019 on the company's website.

The proxy form and integrated voting instruction, will be available today at the registered office or on the Company's website at www.olidata.com (Investor Relations, Governance - Shareholders' Meeting, 2019) or at authorized intermediaries.

Per ulteriori informazioni sulla Società e i prodotti è possibile consultare il sito Internet all'indirizzo: www.olidata.com> Investor Relations.

tel. +39.0547.419.111; e-mail:investor.relations@olidata.com

Disclaimer

Olidata S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:41:04 UTC
