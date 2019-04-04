OLIDATA : Press release amendement form of delegation and voting instructions

Cesena April 04, 2019 PRESS RELEASE

AMENDMENT FORM OF DELEGATION AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

It should be noted that on March 31, 2019, following the publication on the website of Olidata S.p.A. (hereinafter also "the Company") and, in the places and with the means of law, the adjustment of the notice of call of the Extraordinary Meeting, against the request of the shareholder "LE FONTI CAPITAL PARTNER SRL", to integrate the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting, it is necessary to amend the proxy form and voting instructions, already published on March 21, 2019 on the company's website.

The proxy form and integrated voting instruction, will be available today at the registered office or on the Company's website at www.olidata.com (Investor Relations, Governance - Shareholders' Meeting, 2019) or at authorized intermediaries.

