OLIDATA : Summary report of the votes

Press Release Pievesestina di Cesena, October 2 2019

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING

OF OLIDATA S.P.A.

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(IN SECOND CONVENING)

SYNTHETIC VOTES REPORT

A total of n. 3 Shareholders in person or by proxy for no. 11,577,806 ordinary shares equal to 28.376976% of the ordinary share capital

1. Financial statements at December 31, 2018:

1.1. Approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2018; Report of the Board of Directors, Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Report of the Independent Auditors.

Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.

Vote results

n. n. Shares % on ordinary % on shares % on shareholders shares admitted to ordinary represented voting share capital Favorable 3 11.577.806 100,000000 100,000000 28,376976 contrary 0 0 0,000000 0,000000 0,000000 abstain 0 0 0,000000 0,000000 0,000000 Not voting 0 0 0,000000 0,000000 0,000000 Total 3 11.577.806 100,000000 100,000000 28,376976

1.2. Resolutions regarding the operating result

