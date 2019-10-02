|
OLIDATA : Summary report of the votes
10/02/2019 | 05:34am EDT
Press Release
Pievesestina di Cesena, October 2 2019
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING
OF OLIDATA S.P.A.
HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
(IN SECOND CONVENING)
SYNTHETIC VOTES REPORT
A total of n. 3 Shareholders in person or by proxy for no. 11,577,806 ordinary shares equal to 28.376976% of the ordinary share capital
1. Financial statements at December 31, 2018:
1.1. Approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2018; Report of the Board of Directors, Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Report of the Independent Auditors.
Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.
Vote results
n.
|
n. Shares
|
% on ordinary
|
% on shares
|
% on
|
|
shareholders
|
|
shares
|
admitted to
|
ordinary
|
Favorable
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
|
contrary
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
abstain
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
Not voting
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
|
1.2. Resolutions regarding the operating result
Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.
Vote results
n.
|
n. Shares
|
% on ordinary
|
% on shares
|
% on
|
|
shareholders
|
|
shares
|
admitted to
|
ordinary
|
Favorable
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
|
contrary
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
abstain
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
Not voting
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
Total
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
|
3. Remuneration Report - resolutions relating to the first Section, pursuant to art. 123-ter,paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;
Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.
Vote results
n.
|
n. Shares
|
% on ordinary
|
% on shares
|
% on
|
shareholders
|
|
shares
|
admitted to
|
ordinary
|
Favorable
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
contrary
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
abstain
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
Not voting
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
Total
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
4. Integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the financial years 2019 - 2020, related and consequent resolutions.
Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.
Vote results
n.
|
n. Shares
|
% on ordinary
|
% on shares
|
% on
|
shareholders
|
|
shares
|
admitted to
|
ordinary
|
Favorable
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
contrary
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
abstain
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
Not voting
|
0
|
0
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
0,000000
|
Total
|
3
|
11.577.806
|
100,000000
|
100,000000
|
28,376976
For further information on the Company, consult the Internet site at: www.olidata.it> Investor Relations.
For further information: tel. +39.0547.419.111; e-mail:investor.relations@olidata.com
