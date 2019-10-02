Log in
OLIDATA SPA

(OLI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 03/29
0.154 EUR   +3.80%
05:34aOLIDATA : Summary report of the votes
PU
09/30OLIDATA : Post Assembly Press Release
PU
09/16OLIDATA : Press Release Resignation Board of Directors Dr. Alessandra Todde
PU
OLIDATA : Summary report of the votes

10/02/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Press Release

Pievesestina di Cesena, October 2 2019

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING

OF OLIDATA S.P.A.

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

(IN SECOND CONVENING)

SYNTHETIC VOTES REPORT

A total of n. 3 Shareholders in person or by proxy for no. 11,577,806 ordinary shares equal to 28.376976% of the ordinary share capital

1. Financial statements at December 31, 2018:

1.1. Approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2018; Report of the Board of Directors, Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Report of the Independent Auditors.

Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.

Vote results

n.

n. Shares

% on ordinary

% on shares

% on

shareholders

shares

admitted to

ordinary

represented

voting

share

capital

Favorable

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

contrary

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

abstain

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Not voting

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Total

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

1.2. Resolutions regarding the operating result

Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.

Vote results

n.

n. Shares

% on ordinary

% on shares

% on

shareholders

shares

admitted to

ordinary

represented

voting

share

capital

Favorable

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

contrary

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

abstain

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Not voting

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Total

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

3. Remuneration Report - resolutions relating to the first Section, pursuant to art. 123-ter,paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998;

Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.

Vote results

n.

n. Shares

% on ordinary

% on shares

% on

shareholders

shares

admitted to

ordinary

represented

voting

share

capital

Favorable

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

contrary

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

abstain

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Not voting

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Total

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

4. Integration of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the financial years 2019 - 2020, related and consequent resolutions.

Shares present in the Assembly at the opening of the vote: n. 11,577,806, equal to 28.376976% of the no. 40,799,999 ordinary shares constituting the Share Capital.

Vote results

n.

n. Shares

% on ordinary

% on shares

% on

shareholders

shares

admitted to

ordinary

represented

voting

share

capital

Favorable

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

contrary

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

abstain

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Not voting

0

0

0,000000

0,000000

0,000000

Total

3

11.577.806

100,000000

100,000000

28,376976

For further information on the Company, consult the Internet site at: www.olidata.it> Investor Relations.

For further information: tel. +39.0547.419.111; e-mail:investor.relations@olidata.com

Disclaimer

Olidata S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:33:18 UTC
