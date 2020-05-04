Olin : Fermium Presentation 2020 Virtual Chemicals Conference

Fermium Research 2020 Virtual Chemicals Conference
John E. Fischer
Chairman, President and CEO
May 5, 2020
First Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Overview
Adjusted EBITDA*
(in millions)
$173
Q1'20
Improved
Events
Improved
Winchester
CAPV
Epoxy
Results
Margin
Price
$123
Decline
Higher
Maintenance
Turnaround
Costs
Q4'19
Q1'20
Adjusted EBITDA declined $50 million sequentially on lower CAPV pricing, higher maintenance turnaround costs and one time events
Lower caustic soda, EDC and HCl pricing led sequential adjusted EBITDA decline
Un‐matched global chlor alkali portfolio to benefit from healthy demand growth forecasted on both sides of ECU
Largest, low cost global chlor alkali producer:
#1 chlor alkali producer
#1 merchant EDC supplier
#1 chlorinated organics position
#1 epoxy position
#1 North American bleach producer
#1 merchant chlorine supplier
Seven North American facilities and broadest portfolio of chlorine derivatives with 19 outlets
Structural changes underway, driving growth opportunities on both sides of the ECU for Olin
Well‐positioned for chlorine derivative and caustic soda growth in the near, intermediate and long term
ECU demand balance shifting to tighter caustic soda supply
U.S. Chlorine Demand by End‐Use
100%
APPLICATION 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 END USE
100%
INTERMEDIATES
Refrigerants, Food, Pharma
WATER TREAT
Municipal, Commercial and
90%
Industrial
90%
OTHER
Footwear, Medical Products,
80%
Plastic, Crop Protection
80%
Electronics, Auto, TiO2, HCl
INORGANICS
70%
EPI/RESINS
Auto, Coatings, Appliances,
70%
Safety Glass, Construction
PROPYLENE
Urethanes, Lubricants,
60%
Construction, Antifreeze,
60%
OXIDE
Coatings, Paints, Rubber
50%
MDI/TDI
Auto, Furniture, Carpet,
50%
Bedding, Insulation, Flooring
40%
40%
30%
Construction/Infrastructure ‐
30%
VINYLS
Piping, Siding, Window Frames,
20%
Waterproofing, Auto
20%
10%
10%
0%
0%
Source: IHS & Olin Estimates
Growing/Strong
Flat
U.S. Caustic Demand by End‐Use
APPLICATION 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 END USE
WATER TREAT
Muni, Commercial, Industrial
DETERGENTS
Soaps, Cleansers, Detergents,
Surfactants
OTHER
Agricultural, Industrial, pH
Control, Clothing, Specialty
Superabsorbents, Food
ORGANICS
Additives, Glycerin, Flavorings
Packaging, Corrugated Boxes,
PULP & PAPER
Tissue, Rayon, Cellulose,
Cellophane, Shopping Bags
Urethanes, Lubricants,
PROPYLENE
OXIDE
Construction, Antifreeze,
Coatings, Paints, Rubber
Auto, Mining, TiO2,Textiles,
INORGANICS
Refineries, Bromine, Pharma,
Cleansers, Degreasers
Aluminum ‐ Aircraft, Autos,
ALUMINA
Construction, Beverage Cans
Declining/Weak
Caustic Soda Pricing at an Inflection Point
January 2015 = 100
Caustic Soda and Chlorine Prices
(through March 2020)
300
250
200
150
100
50
North American Caustic Soda
North American Chlorine
North American Caustic Soda
Contract Liquid Index Price
Contract Price
Spot Export Index Price
Export prices reversed downward trend in 1Q
While domestic pricing declined, it remains more resistant to large, abrupt price swings
Tightening supply/demand creating conditions for caustic soda price improvement
Source: IHS Markit
Leading supplier of caustic soda with opportunities to grow customer direct business
Olin Merchant Caustic Sales by Region
(as a percentage of sales)
Rest of
World
Latin
America
North
America
Largest global membrane grade producer
Largest direct supply network in North America
Strategic supplier to key North American regions and segments:
Pulp and paper across Southeast
Chemical and general manufacturing in Midwest and Mid‐Atlantic
Eastern Canada
U.S. Gulf Coast membrane and diaphragm export capabilities to the rest of the world
Largest in‐region supply network in Latin America
Uniquely positioned to capture EDC demand growth
Global EDC Industry Production
(in thousand tons)
Merchant 6%
Dedicated
Capacity 94%
Vast majority of EDC volume is dedicated, used by integrated producers to make PVC
Source: Olin estimates
Merchant EDC Supply and Demand
(in thousand tons)
6,000
5,000
+ 2mmt
of new EDC merchant
4,000
demand potential
3,000
2,000
1,000
‐
Supply Demand
Supply Demand
20182022E‐2024E
Global EDC supply is projected to decline by ~500KT as swing suppliers expand their integrated PVC capacity.
Extensive demand growth from non‐ integrated PVC producers.
EDC and other chlorine‐ derivatives are a significant component of Olin's value proposition and provide a competitive advantage
Olin is the largest global supplier of EDC
New PVC plants contemplated in Asia are non‐integrated
Estimated new merchant requirements are roughly 2 million tons
Olin has low cost U.S. Gulf Coast assets integrated to chlorine and ethylene
Debottlenecking growth opportunities available
8
Despite current market dynamics, we are constructive on long‐term fundamentals for the chlor alkali and epoxy sectors and are confident that low‐cost, global producers will benefit when the market turns
Chlor Alkali Products
and Vinyls
Demand growth on both sides of ECU
Minimal global capacity additions and announcements to meet growing demand
Current industry economics do not support world‐scale chlor alkali capital requirements
Resulting in a positive supply/demand and pricing environment
Epoxy
Expect global growth over the long term
Tightening supply and demand fundamentals expected over same time period
Minimal announced capacity
additions to date
•
•
Expect robust earnings expansion over the long term, driven by industry leading position, advantaged cost structure and structural changes
Adjusted EBITDA*
Volume growth
(in millions)
Higher pricing
Margin expansion
$2,000
$1,750
$1,500
$1,250
$838
$1,265
$945
$1,000
$750
$500
2016
2017
2018
2019
Near‐Term Target
Long‐Term Target
Industry Position
Cost Advantage
Structural Changes
Leading Epoxy position enhancing the chlorine portfolio
Epoxy is a critical component of chlorine envelope, consuming 10% of total Olin chlorine produced
Poised to capitalize on improving global supply and demand fundamentals
Largest, most integrated low‐cost producer with global reach
Significant caustic soda
Increased emphasis
Well‐positioned to add low‐
liberator
on "selling up" to
cost capacity across the
improve margin
epoxy value chain
capture
Chlorine plays a key role and provides opportunities to drive increasing returns as it moves further down the value chain
UPSTREAM
MIDSTREAM
DOWNSTREAM
Chlorine
Allyl
Epichlorohydrin
Liquid
Hardeners
Chloride
Epoxy Resin
Epoxy Dispersions
Blends
Solid
Brominated
Epoxy Resin
Epoxy Novolacs
Diluents
Key
Water
Epoxy Resins
Coatings
Electrical Laminates
Applications
Water
Civil
Coatings
Wind
Treatment
Engineering
Treatment
Composites
Formulated Products
Sell Out - Improve Margins
Sell Up - Realize Higher Returns
Liquid Epoxy Resin Pricing
Liquid Epoxy Resin (LER) Pricing
(through March 2020)
$1.80
$1.60
per pound
$1.40
$1.20
US$
$1.00
$0.80
$0.60
US LER
Europe LER1
Asian LER
Source: ICIS
1: European liquid epoxy resin (LER) prices reflect a non-market adjustment made in the third quarter of 2017.
1Q20 LER pricing improved in U.S. and Europe due to tight supply conditions
2Q20 expected weaker demand from automotive and industrial coatings customers in both Europe and U.S.
2Q20 LER pricing expected to be under pressure, but more than offset by lower raw material costs
Winchester Ammunition is the leading suppler of high‐quality, small‐caliber ammunition
Competitive product
Advantaged cost
Modest capex
position supported by
structure with a
requirement with a strong
the leading
continued focus on
cash conversion rate
Winchester brand
improving our cost
position
The Lake City Army contract should significantly improve annual profitability for the Winchester business starting in 4Q 2020
Ongoing Costs and Benefits to Operate
Full operational control on October 1, 2020
2020 transition costs of ~$25 million
Initial working capital of $80 million in 2H20
Expect annual incremental revenue of $450 to $550 million
Expect annual adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million
Expect modest annual capex of $10 million
Opportunities to augment revenues further through modernization projects
Source: Olin
Liquidity, Cash and Available Credit
Debt Maturities
Cash Position and Levers
Olin Bonds by Maturity - Next 5‐Years
$800 $700
$600 Millions $500 $400 $US $300
$200 $100 $0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
No mandatory debt payments until August 2022
2023 and 2025 bonds (Dow acquisition bonds) first callable October 2020
High‐yield bond market accessible for Olin
Manageable towers of debt with staggered maturities
Cash Position and Levers
Cash on hand at March 31, 2020 of $195 million
Revolving credit facility of $800 million, undrawn
Receivables securitization facility of $150 million at March 31; increased $100 million in April
Ability to expand accounts receivable factoring arrangement
2020 Cash Management
Targeting reduced working capital of ~$150 million by year‐end 2020
2020 capital spending forecast of $250‐$275 million, which is a ~$125 million reduction from 2019
Four initiatives, already in place, are expected to improve annual cash flows by ~$200 million, beginning in late 2020/early 2021
2021
Initiation of VCM Contract
~$75 million
Initiation of Lake City Contract
$40 to $50 million
VDC and Chlor Alkali Capacity Closures
~$35 million
Wind down of IT Integration Project
~$110 million1
Total Incremental Cash Generation
~$200 million
Incremental cash generation is independent of industry conditions
1Inclusive of capital spending and project and duplicative expenses
Appendix
Non‐GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (a)
Olin's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are omitted from this release because Olin is unable to provide such reconciliations without the use of unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs. Because of our inability to calculate such adjustments, forward-looking net income guidance is also omitted from this release. We expect these adjustments to have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Three Months
Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2020
2019
(a) Unaudited.
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
(b) Information technology integration project charges for
Net (Loss) Income
$
(80.0)
$
41.7
the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Add Back:
were associated with the implementation of new
enterprise resource planning, manufacturing, and
Interest Expense
63.1
57.4
engineering systems, and related infrastructure costs.
Interest Income
(0.1)
(0.2)
(c) Certain non-recurring items for the three months
ended March 31, 2020 included $2.8 million of charges
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision
(25.9)
11.4
related to the Lake City facility transition. Certain non-
Depreciation and Amortization
146.5
152.9
recurring items for the three months ended March 31,
2019 included a gain of $11.2 million on the sale of our
EBITDA
103.6
263.2
equity interest in a non-consolidated affiliate.
Add Back:
Restructuring Charges
1.7
4.0
Information Technology Integration Project (b)
14.7
14.1
Certain Non-recurring Items (c)
2.8
(11.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
122.8
$
270.1
Non‐GAAP Financial Measures by Segment (a)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Income
Non-
Depreciation
Income
Non-
Depreciation
Income
Non-
Depreciation
(in millions)
(loss)
Recurring
and
Adjusted
(loss)
Recurring
and
Adjusted
(loss)
Recurring
and
Adjusted
before Taxes
Items (b)
Amortization
EBITDA
before Taxes
Items (b)
Amortization
EBITDA
before Taxes
Items (b)
Amortization
EBITDA
Chlor Alkali Products and
Vinyls
$
(34.3)
$
-
$
118.5
$
84.2
$
32.9
$
-
$
109.6
$
142.5
$
120.4
$
-
$
119.8
$
240.2
Epoxy
11.7
-
21.5
33.2
15.3
-
20.9
36.2
10.5
-
26.5
37.0
Winchester
10.5
2.8
5.0
18.3
7.0
0.6
4.9
12.5
9.1
-
4.9
14.0
(12.1)
2.8
145.0
135.7
55.2
0.6
135.4
191.2
140.0
-
151.2
291.2
Environmental Expense
(2.6)
-
-
(2.6)
(2.3)
-
-
(2.3)
(1.8)
-
-
(1.8)
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
0.1
-
-
0.1
0.1
-
-
0.1
Other Corporate and
Unallocated Costs (c)
(31.1)
14.7
1.5
(14.9)
(38.5)
16.9
1.7
(19.9)
(39.1)
14.1
1.7
(23.3)
Non-operating Pension
Income
4.6
-
-
4.6
4.1
-
-
4.1
3.9
-
-
3.9
Other Income (d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11.2
(11.2)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(41.2)
$
17.5
$
146.5
$
122.8
$
18.6
$
17.5
$
137.1
$
173.2
$
114.3
$
2.9
$
152.9
$
270.1
Unaudited.
Certain non-recurring items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 included $2.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of charges related to the Lake City facility transition.
Other corporate and unallocated costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31 and March 31, 2019 included information technology integration project charges of $14.7 million, $16.9 million and $14.1 million, respectively, associated with the implementation of new enterprise resource planning, manufacturing, and engineering systems, and related infrastructure costs.
Other income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included a gain of $11.2 million on the sale of our equity interest in a non-consolidated affiliate.
Full year 2020 forecast assumptions
($ in millions)
Line Item
Forecast
Key Elements
Capital Spending
$250 to $275
~$125 million lower than 2019 levels.
IT project spending ~$40 million
Depreciation & Amortization
$550 to $575
Forecasted expense expected below 2019 levels
Non-operating Pension Income
$13 to $18
Expect to be comparable to 2019 levels
Environmental Expense
$25 to $30
Expect to be comparable with 2019 levels, excluding 2019
insurance-related settlement gain
Other Corporate
$80 to $90
Forecast is an increase from 2019 levels, primarily reflecting
higher incentive and stock-based compensation
Lake City Transition Costs
$20 to $25
Transition costs for the new Lake City
U.S. Army Ammunition Plant contract
Restructuring & IT Project Costs
$80
Information technology integration project and restructuring costs
Book Effective Tax Rate
25% to 30%
Forecast higher than 2019 effective tax rate, excluding benefit from
resolution of IRS tax review for 2013 to 2015
Cash Taxes
$(5) to $5
Forecast lower cash taxes from 2019 primarily due to CARES Act
Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls pricing comparison
1Q20 vs.
1Q194Q19
Chlorine
Caustic Soda
EDC
Bleach
HCl
Chlorinated Organics
Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls Segment Performance
1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19
Lower caustic soda and EDC pricing
Volumes comparable
Higher maintenance turnaround costs
1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19
Volumes comparable
Lower caustic soda pricing
Lower EDC and other chlorine‐ derivatives pricing
Higher maintenance turnaround costs
Sales
(in millions)
$762.4 $759.9
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
‐0.3%
$872.2
$759.9
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
‐13%
Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions)
$142.5
$84.2
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
‐41%
$240.2
$84.2
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
‐65%
Strong platform with wide array of chlorine outlets well‐ positioned to capture future growth from chlorine envelope
Olin Chlorine
Value Add Chlorine Outlets
Chlorinated
HCl + Bleach
Merchant Chlorine
Organics
Epoxy (9% ‐ 11%)
Vinyls (20% ‐ 23%)
Dow (30% ‐ 35%)
(7% ‐ 9%)
(20% ‐ 23%)
(6% ‐ 8%)
•
Vinylidene Chloride
•
Allyl Chloride
•
Ethylene Dichloride
•
MDI
•
TiO2
•
Perchloroethylene
•
Epichlorohydrin
•
Vinyl Chloride Monomer •
Propylene Oxide
•
Bromine
•
Trichloroethylene
•
Liquid Epoxy Resin
•
Propylene Glycol
•
Agriculture
•
M1 - Methyl chloride
•
Agriculture
•
MDI
•
M2 - Methylene chloride
•
TDI
M3 - Chloroform
Carbon Tetrachloride
Highly focused on unlocking additional value of each derivative and higher return opportunities
Unique combination of global and regional plants with leading world‐scale footprint on the U.S. Gulf Coast
Chlor Alkali annual EBITDA sensitivity
Price Driver
Price Change
Chlorine
$10/ton
$10/ton
Caustic Soda
$.01/pound
EDC
Price Change
Cost Driver
$1/mmBtu
Natural Gas*
$.01/gallon
Ethane*
* Excludes affects of hedged volumes
Annual EBITDA Impact
(in millions)
$10 $30
$20
Annual EBITDA Impact
(in millions)
$45 to $55
$3
Olin caustic soda price realization
Fundamental Principle
A $10 per ton change in Olin's caustic soda selling price changes annual adjusted EBITDA by approximately $30 million
Export Sales
Typically range between 20% and 25% of caustic sales
Sold on a combination of negotiated sales and export index price
Realization of index price changes are typically 90% to 100%
Changes in export index prices are typically realized on a 30 to 60 day lag
Domestic Sales
Contracts are made up of a combination of negotiated and index‐based pricing terms
Index price changes typically occur 30 to 60 days post our price nomination
Realization of index price changes are typically 70% to 100%
Overall price realization lags index price changes by 0 to 90 days
24
22
20
pound
18
16
per
14
Cents
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
Source: IHS Markit
EDC pricing history 2000 - March 2020
EDC Spot Export Prices
• IHS Spot EDC prices in 1Q20 were modestly higher than 4Q19
• 1Q20 EDC prices declined ~25% year‐ over‐year
• A one cent per pound change in Olin's EDC price changes annual Adjusted EBITDA by $20 million
Epoxy Segment Performance
1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19
Negative impact from European phenol supplier force majeure
Manufacturing plant closures in Asia due to COVID‐19
Higher pricing and lower raw material costs, primarily propylene and benzene
Higher volumes
1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19
Lower pricing, partially offset by lower raw material costs, primarily propylene and benzene
Negative impact from European phenol supplier force majeure
Manufacturing plant closures in Asia due to COVID‐19
Lower operating costs
Sales
(in millions)
$470.0 $477.2
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
2%
$524.0
$477.2
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
‐9%
Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions)
$36.2
$33.2
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
‐8%
$37.0
$33.2
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
‐10%
Epoxy raw material costs - Benzene & Propylene pricing
Benzene Pricing
(through April 2020)
0.60
0.50
pound
0.40
0.30
per
US$
0.20
0.10
0.00
US Benzene EU Benzene
Propylene Pricing
(through March 2020)
0.70
0.60
poundper
0.50
0.40
US$
0.30
0.20
0.10
0.00
Source: ICIS
US Propylene
EU Propylene
Sequentially, average 1Q20 U.S. and European benzene prices increased 8% and 9%, respectively
April 2020 U.S. and European benzene prices dropped 50‐70% compared to March 2020
During 1Q20, average U.S. and European propylene prices declined 18% and 12%, respectively, vs. 1Q19 levels
1Q20 propylene prices tracked lower with U.S. prices falling 12% and European prices rising 9% vs. 4Q19 levels
Winchester Segment Performance
1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19
Seasonally stronger demand
Higher commercial and military/law enforcement volumes
Higher commercial pricing announced for 2Q20
1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19
Third consecutive quarterly year‐ over‐year increase
Higher commercial and military/law enforcement volumes
Lower commodity and material costs
Sales
(in millions)
$188.0
$154.7
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
22%
$188.0
$157.2
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
20%
Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions)
$18.3
$12.5
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
46%
$18.3
$14.0
1Q 2019
1Q 2020
Maintenance turnarounds costs1
Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls (in millions)
$160
$160
$140
$130
$140
$128
$120
$116
$120
$100
$100
$80
$80
$60
$54
$60
$47
$48
$42
$40
$41
$40
$32
$27
$20
$16
$20
$19
$20
$20
$8
$0
$0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Actual 2018
Actual 2019
Epoxy
(in millions)
$66
$45
$30
$21
$21
$26
$15
$10
$4
$2
$0
$1
$3
$0
$0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Full Year
Forecast 2020
Expect 2H20 turnaround costs to be ~$50 million lower than 1H20
2020 includes the once in three year VCM turnaround, beginning in late 1Q20 and lasting for ~2 months
Expect heaviest turnaround schedule to be in 2Q20
1 Maintenance turnaround costs include maintenance costs and lost volume penalties associated with unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs from lost sales associated with
the turnarounds and outages.
Information technology integration update
(in millions)
$100
•
During 2017, Olin began implementing new
$90
enterprise resource planning, manufacturing
$80
and engineering systems, and related IT
infrastructure
$70
•
Objective is to standardize business processes,
$60
while maximizing cost effectiveness, efficiency
and control across global chemical operations
$50
33
•
Expect to be substantially complete by end of
28
2020
$40
- ~35% of chemical users converted
28
$30
during 2019
$20
•
Project required due to expiration of IT
transition service agreement with Dow
$10
•
Expect annual cost savings of ~$50 million
$0
beginning in 2021
2017
2018
2019
2020E
•
Adjusted EBITDA excludes project‐related
Capex
Opex
Duplicate
operational expenses and duplicative costs
ENERGY & CLIMATE
RESOURCE
MINDFULNESS
EFFICIENCY
Olin systematically
Olin effectively
manages our energy
manages critical
and carbon footprint
resources to minimize
and incorporates this
consumption, increase
information into our
use of renewable
strategic planning
materials, and continue
process
to drive innovation and
operations efficiency
PRODUCT SUSTAINABILITY
COMMERCIAL OUTREACH
Olin's products and
processes contribute to
sustainable
opportunities and
innovation, enabling
safe handling and
distribution throughout
the supply chain
EMPLOYEE & COMMUNITY
CARE
Olin provides equal
opportunities to
employees and ensures the ongoing safety and livelihood of our people and communities