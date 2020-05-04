Olin : Fermium Presentation 2020 Virtual Chemicals Conference 0 05/04/2020 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fermium Research 2020 Virtual Chemicals Conference John E. Fischer Chairman, President and CEO May 5, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on management's beliefs, certain assumptions made by management, forecasts of future results, and current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets and economy in which we and our various segments operate. The statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may include forward‐looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We use the words "anticipate," "intend," "may," "expect," "believe," "should," "plan," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "optimistic," and variations of such words and similar expressions in this presentation to identify such forward‐looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward‐looking statements. All references to expectations and other forward‐looking statements are based on expectations at April 30, 2020. Olin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our sensitivity to economic, business and market conditions in the U.S. and overseas; the cyclical nature of our operating results and the supply/demand balance for our products; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for specified feedstock and services, including third‐party transportation services; higher‐than‐expected raw material, energy, transportation, and/or logistics costs; failure to control costs or to achieve targeted cost reductions; new regulations or public policy changes regarding the transportation of hazardous chemicals and the security of chemical manufacturing facilities; unexpected manufacturing interruptions and outages; weak industry conditions affecting our ability to comply with credit facility covenants; the negative impact from the COVID‐19 pandemic and the global response to the pandemic; the failure or an interruption of our information technology systems; complications resulting from our multiple enterprise resource planning systems and the conversion to a new system; loss of a substantial customer for either chlorine or caustic soda which could cause a demand imbalance; our substantial amount of indebtedness and debt service obligations; unexpected litigation outcomes; changes in, or failure to comply with, legislation or government regulations or policies; environmental investigation, remediation and legal costs; the failure to attract, retain and motivate key employees; declines in global equity markets and interest rates impacting pension plan asset values and liabilities; adverse changes in international markets; asset impairment charges resulting from the failure to realize our long range plan assumptions; adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets; risks associated with our transition and subsequent operation of Lake City U.S. Army Ammunition Plant; and the other risks detailed in Olin's Form 10‐K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10‐Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All of the forward‐looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to Olin or that Olin considers immaterial could affect the accuracy of our forward‐looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely unduly on these forward‐looking statements. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, this presentation includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA. These non‐GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Definitions of these measures and reconciliation of GAAP to non‐GAAP measures are provided in the appendix to this presentation. 2 First Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Overview Adjusted EBITDA* (in millions) $173 Q1'20 Improved Events Improved Winchester CAPV Epoxy Results Margin Price $123 Decline Higher Maintenance Turnaround Costs Q4'19 Q1'20 *Q1-2020 net loss of $80.0 million and Q4-2019 net loss of $77.2 million. Olin's definition of "Adjusted EBITDA" (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and certain other non-recurring items. Refer to GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations Adjusted EBITDA declined $50 million sequentially on lower CAPV pricing, higher maintenance turnaround costs and one time events

Lower caustic soda, EDC and HCl pricing led sequential adjusted EBITDA decline

Sequentially higher planned maintenance turnaround costs

Increased commercial ammunition demand improved Winchester results 3 Un‐matched global chlor alkali portfolio to benefit from healthy demand growth forecasted on both sides of ECU Largest, low cost global chlor alkali producer: #1 chlor alkali producer

#1 merchant EDC supplier

#1 chlorinated organics position

#1 epoxy position

#1 North American bleach producer

#1 merchant chlorine supplier Seven North American facilities and broadest portfolio of chlorine derivatives with 19 outlets Structural changes underway, driving growth opportunities on both sides of the ECU for Olin Well‐positioned for chlorine derivative and caustic soda growth in the near, intermediate and long term 4 ECU demand balance shifting to tighter caustic soda supply U.S. Chlorine Demand by End‐Use 100% APPLICATION 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 END USE 100% INTERMEDIATES Refrigerants, Food, Pharma WATER TREAT Municipal, Commercial and 90% Industrial 90% OTHER Footwear, Medical Products, 80% Plastic, Crop Protection 80% Electronics, Auto, TiO2, HCl INORGANICS 70% EPI/RESINS Auto, Coatings, Appliances, 70% Safety Glass, Construction PROPYLENE Urethanes, Lubricants, 60% Construction, Antifreeze, 60% OXIDE Coatings, Paints, Rubber 50% MDI/TDI Auto, Furniture, Carpet, 50% Bedding, Insulation, Flooring 40% 40% 30% Construction/Infrastructure ‐ 30% VINYLS Piping, Siding, Window Frames, 20% Waterproofing, Auto 20% 10% 10% 0% 0% Source: IHS & Olin Estimates Growing/Strong Flat U.S. Caustic Demand by End‐Use APPLICATION 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 END USE WATER TREAT Muni, Commercial, Industrial DETERGENTS Soaps, Cleansers, Detergents, Surfactants OTHER Agricultural, Industrial, pH Control, Clothing, Specialty Superabsorbents, Food ORGANICS Additives, Glycerin, Flavorings Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, PULP & PAPER Tissue, Rayon, Cellulose, Cellophane, Shopping Bags Urethanes, Lubricants, PROPYLENE OXIDE Construction, Antifreeze, Coatings, Paints, Rubber Auto, Mining, TiO2,Textiles, INORGANICS Refineries, Bromine, Pharma, Cleansers, Degreasers Aluminum ‐ Aircraft, Autos, ALUMINA Construction, Beverage Cans Declining/Weak 5 Caustic Soda Pricing at an Inflection Point January 2015 = 100 Caustic Soda and Chlorine Prices (through March 2020) 300 250 200 150 100 50 North American Caustic Soda North American Chlorine North American Caustic Soda Contract Liquid Index Price Contract Price Spot Export Index Price Export prices reversed downward trend in 1Q

While domestic pricing declined, it remains more resistant to large, abrupt price swings

Tightening supply/demand creating conditions for caustic soda price improvement Source: IHS Markit 6 Leading supplier of caustic soda with opportunities to grow customer direct business Olin Merchant Caustic Sales by Region (as a percentage of sales) Rest of World Latin America North America Largest global membrane grade producer

Largest direct supply network in North America

Strategic supplier to key North American regions and segments:

Pulp and paper across Southeast Chemical and general manufacturing in Midwest and Mid ‐ Atlantic Eastern Canada

U.S. Gulf Coast membrane and diaphragm export capabilities to the rest of the world

Largest in ‐ region supply network in Latin America 7 Uniquely positioned to capture EDC demand growth Global EDC Industry Production (in thousand tons) Merchant 6% Dedicated Capacity 94% Vast majority of EDC volume is dedicated, used by integrated producers to make PVC Source: Olin estimates Merchant EDC Supply and Demand (in thousand tons) 6,000 5,000 + 2mmt of new EDC merchant 4,000 demand potential 3,000 2,000 1,000 ‐ Supply Demand Supply Demand 20182022E‐2024E Global EDC supply is projected to decline by ~500KT as swing suppliers expand their integrated PVC capacity.

Extensive demand growth from non ‐ integrated PVC producers. EDC and other chlorine ‐ derivatives are a significant component of Olin's value proposition and provide a competitive advantage

derivatives are a significant component of Olin's value proposition and provide a competitive advantage Olin is the largest global supplier of EDC

New PVC plants contemplated in Asia are non ‐ integrated

integrated Estimated new merchant requirements are roughly 2 million tons

Olin has low cost U.S. Gulf Coast assets integrated to chlorine and ethylene

Debottlenecking growth opportunities available 8 Despite current market dynamics, we are constructive on long‐term fundamentals for the chlor alkali and epoxy sectors and are confident that low‐cost, global producers will benefit when the market turns Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls Demand growth on both sides of ECU

Minimal global capacity additions and announcements to meet growing demand

Current industry economics do not support world ‐ scale chlor alkali capital requirements

scale chlor alkali capital requirements Resulting in a positive supply/demand and pricing environment Epoxy Expect global growth over the long term Tightening supply and demand fundamentals expected over same time period Minimal announced capacity

additions to date • • 9 Expect robust earnings expansion over the long term, driven by industry leading position, advantaged cost structure and structural changes Adjusted EBITDA* Volume growth (in millions) Higher pricing Margin expansion $2,000 $1,750 $1,500 $1,250 $838 $1,265 $945 $1,000 $750 $500 2016 2017 2018 2019 Near‐Term Target Long‐Term Target Industry Position Cost Advantage Structural Changes *Refer to GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations 10 Leading Epoxy position enhancing the chlorine portfolio Epoxy is a critical component of chlorine envelope, consuming 10% of total Olin chlorine produced Poised to capitalize on improving global supply and demand fundamentals Largest, most integrated low‐cost producer with global reach Significant caustic soda Increased emphasis Well‐positioned to add low‐ liberator on "selling up" to cost capacity across the improve margin epoxy value chain capture 11 Chlorine plays a key role and provides opportunities to drive increasing returns as it moves further down the value chain UPSTREAM MIDSTREAM DOWNSTREAM Chlorine Allyl Epichlorohydrin Liquid Hardeners Chloride Epoxy Resin Epoxy Dispersions Blends Solid Brominated Epoxy Resin Epoxy Novolacs Diluents Key Water Epoxy Resins Coatings Electrical Laminates Applications Water Civil Coatings Wind Treatment Engineering Treatment Composites Formulated Products Sell Out - Improve Margins Sell Up - Realize Higher Returns 12 Liquid Epoxy Resin Pricing Liquid Epoxy Resin (LER) Pricing (through March 2020) $1.80 $1.60 per pound $1.40 $1.20 US$ $1.00 $0.80 $0.60 US LER Europe LER1 Asian LER Source: ICIS 1: European liquid epoxy resin (LER) prices reflect a non-market adjustment made in the third quarter of 2017. 1Q20 LER pricing improved in U.S. and Europe due to tight supply conditions

2Q20 expected weaker demand from automotive and industrial coatings customers in both Europe and U.S.

2Q20 LER pricing expected to be under pressure, but more than offset by lower raw material costs 13 Winchester Ammunition is the leading suppler of high‐quality, small‐caliber ammunition Competitive product Advantaged cost Modest capex position supported by structure with a requirement with a strong the leading continued focus on cash conversion rate Winchester brand improving our cost position 14 The Lake City Army contract should significantly improve annual profitability for the Winchester business starting in 4Q 2020 Ongoing Costs and Benefits to Operate Full operational control on October 1, 2020

2020 transition costs of ~$25 million

Initial working capital of $80 million in 2H20

Expect annual incremental revenue of $450 to $550 million

Expect annual adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million

Expect modest annual capex of $10 million

Opportunities to augment revenues further through modernization projects Source: Olin 15 Liquidity, Cash and Available Credit Debt Maturities Cash Position and Levers Olin Bonds by Maturity - Next 5‐Years $800 $700 $600 Millions $500 $400 $US $300 $200 $100 $0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 No mandatory debt payments until August 2022

2023 and 2025 bonds (Dow acquisition bonds) first callable October 2020

High ‐ yield bond market accessible for Olin

yield bond market accessible for Olin Manageable towers of debt with staggered maturities Cash Position and Levers Cash on hand at March 31, 2020 of $195 million

Revolving credit facility of $800 million, undrawn

Receivables securitization facility of $150 million at March 31; increased $100 million in April

Ability to expand accounts receivable factoring arrangement 2020 Cash Management Targeting reduced working capital of ~$150 million by year ‐ end 2020

end 2020 2020 capital spending forecast of $250 ‐ $275 million, which is a ~$125 million reduction from 2019 16 Four initiatives, already in place, are expected to improve annual cash flows by ~$200 million, beginning in late 2020/early 2021 2021 Initiation of VCM Contract ~$75 million Initiation of Lake City Contract $40 to $50 million VDC and Chlor Alkali Capacity Closures ~$35 million Wind down of IT Integration Project ~$110 million1 Total Incremental Cash Generation ~$200 million Incremental cash generation is independent of industry conditions 1Inclusive of capital spending and project and duplicative expenses 17 Appendix 19 Non‐GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (a) Olin's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are omitted from this release because Olin is unable to provide such reconciliations without the use of unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs. Because of our inability to calculate such adjustments, forward-looking net income guidance is also omitted from this release. We expect these adjustments to have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 (a) Unaudited. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA: (b) Information technology integration project charges for Net (Loss) Income $ (80.0) $ 41.7 the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Add Back: were associated with the implementation of new enterprise resource planning, manufacturing, and Interest Expense 63.1 57.4 engineering systems, and related infrastructure costs. Interest Income (0.1) (0.2) (c) Certain non-recurring items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 included $2.8 million of charges Income Tax (Benefit) Provision (25.9) 11.4 related to the Lake City facility transition. Certain non- Depreciation and Amortization 146.5 152.9 recurring items for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included a gain of $11.2 million on the sale of our EBITDA 103.6 263.2 equity interest in a non-consolidated affiliate. Add Back: Restructuring Charges 1.7 4.0 Information Technology Integration Project (b) 14.7 14.1 Certain Non-recurring Items (c) 2.8 (11.2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 122.8 $ 270.1 Non‐GAAP Financial Measures by Segment (a) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Income Non- Depreciation Income Non- Depreciation Income Non- Depreciation (in millions) (loss) Recurring and Adjusted (loss) Recurring and Adjusted (loss) Recurring and Adjusted before Taxes Items (b) Amortization EBITDA before Taxes Items (b) Amortization EBITDA before Taxes Items (b) Amortization EBITDA Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls $ (34.3) $ - $ 118.5 $ 84.2 $ 32.9 $ - $ 109.6 $ 142.5 $ 120.4 $ - $ 119.8 $ 240.2 Epoxy 11.7 - 21.5 33.2 15.3 - 20.9 36.2 10.5 - 26.5 37.0 Winchester 10.5 2.8 5.0 18.3 7.0 0.6 4.9 12.5 9.1 - 4.9 14.0 (12.1) 2.8 145.0 135.7 55.2 0.6 135.4 191.2 140.0 - 151.2 291.2 Environmental Expense (2.6) - - (2.6) (2.3) - - (2.3) (1.8) - - (1.8) Other Operating Income - - - - 0.1 - - 0.1 0.1 - - 0.1 Other Corporate and Unallocated Costs (c) (31.1) 14.7 1.5 (14.9) (38.5) 16.9 1.7 (19.9) (39.1) 14.1 1.7 (23.3) Non-operating Pension Income 4.6 - - 4.6 4.1 - - 4.1 3.9 - - 3.9 Other Income (d) - - - - - - - - 11.2 (11.2) - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (41.2) $ 17.5 $ 146.5 $ 122.8 $ 18.6 $ 17.5 $ 137.1 $ 173.2 $ 114.3 $ 2.9 $ 152.9 $ 270.1 Unaudited. Certain non-recurring items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 included $2.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of charges related to the Lake City facility transition. Other corporate and unallocated costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31 and March 31, 2019 included information technology integration project charges of $14.7 million, $16.9 million and $14.1 million, respectively, associated with the implementation of new enterprise resource planning, manufacturing, and engineering systems, and related infrastructure costs. Other income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included a gain of $11.2 million on the sale of our equity interest in a non-consolidated affiliate. 20 Full year 2020 forecast assumptions ($ in millions) Line Item Forecast Key Elements Capital Spending $250 to $275 ~$125 million lower than 2019 levels. IT project spending ~$40 million Depreciation & Amortization $550 to $575 Forecasted expense expected below 2019 levels Non-operating Pension Income $13 to $18 Expect to be comparable to 2019 levels Environmental Expense $25 to $30 Expect to be comparable with 2019 levels, excluding 2019 insurance-related settlement gain Other Corporate $80 to $90 Forecast is an increase from 2019 levels, primarily reflecting higher incentive and stock-based compensation Lake City Transition Costs $20 to $25 Transition costs for the new Lake City U.S. Army Ammunition Plant contract Restructuring & IT Project Costs $80 Information technology integration project and restructuring costs Book Effective Tax Rate 25% to 30% Forecast higher than 2019 effective tax rate, excluding benefit from resolution of IRS tax review for 2013 to 2015 Cash Taxes $(5) to $5 Forecast lower cash taxes from 2019 primarily due to CARES Act 21 Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls pricing comparison 1Q20 vs. 1Q194Q19 Chlorine Caustic Soda EDC Bleach HCl Chlorinated Organics 22 Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls Segment Performance 1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19 Lower caustic soda and EDC pricing

Volumes comparable

Higher maintenance turnaround costs 1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19 Volumes comparable

Lower caustic soda pricing

Lower EDC and other chlorine ‐ derivatives pricing

derivatives pricing Higher maintenance turnaround costs Sales (in millions) $762.4 $759.9 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 ‐0.3% $872.2 $759.9 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 ‐13% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $142.5 $84.2 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 ‐41% $240.2 $84.2 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 ‐65% 23 Strong platform with wide array of chlorine outlets well‐ positioned to capture future growth from chlorine envelope Olin Chlorine Value Add Chlorine Outlets Chlorinated HCl + Bleach Merchant Chlorine Organics Epoxy (9% ‐ 11%) Vinyls (20% ‐ 23%) Dow (30% ‐ 35%) (7% ‐ 9%) (20% ‐ 23%) (6% ‐ 8%) • Vinylidene Chloride • Allyl Chloride • Ethylene Dichloride • MDI • TiO2 • Perchloroethylene • Epichlorohydrin • Vinyl Chloride Monomer • Propylene Oxide • Bromine • Trichloroethylene • Liquid Epoxy Resin • Propylene Glycol • Agriculture • M1 - Methyl chloride • Agriculture • MDI • M2 - Methylene chloride • TDI M3 - Chloroform

Carbon Tetrachloride

Highly focused on unlocking additional value of each derivative and higher return opportunities Unique combination of global and regional plants with leading world ‐ scale footprint on the U.S. Gulf Coast

24 Chlor Alkali annual EBITDA sensitivity Price Driver Price Change Chlorine $10/ton $10/ton Caustic Soda $.01/pound EDC Price Change Cost Driver $1/mmBtu Natural Gas* $.01/gallon Ethane* * Excludes affects of hedged volumes Annual EBITDA Impact (in millions) $10 $30 $20 Annual EBITDA Impact (in millions) $45 to $55 $3 25 Olin caustic soda price realization Fundamental Principle A $10 per ton change in Olin's caustic soda selling price changes annual adjusted EBITDA by approximately $30 million Export Sales Typically range between 20% and 25% of caustic sales

Sold on a combination of negotiated sales and export index price

Realization of index price changes are typically 90% to 100%

Changes in export index prices are typically realized on a 30 to 60 day lag Domestic Sales Contracts are made up of a combination of negotiated and index ‐ based pricing terms

based pricing terms Index price changes typically occur 30 to 60 days post our price nomination

Realization of index price changes are typically 70% to 100%

Overall price realization lags index price changes by 0 to 90 days 26 24 22 20 pound 18 16 per 14 Cents 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Source: IHS Markit EDC pricing history 2000 - March 2020 EDC Spot Export Prices • IHS Spot EDC prices in 1Q20 were modestly higher than 4Q19 • 1Q20 EDC prices declined ~25% year‐ over‐year • A one cent per pound change in Olin's EDC price changes annual Adjusted EBITDA by $20 million 27 Epoxy Segment Performance 1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19 Negative impact from European phenol supplier force majeure

Manufacturing plant closures in Asia due to COVID ‐ 19

19 Higher pricing and lower raw material costs, primarily propylene and benzene

Higher volumes 1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19 Lower pricing, partially offset by lower raw material costs, primarily propylene and benzene

Negative impact from European phenol supplier force majeure

Manufacturing plant closures in Asia due to COVID ‐ 19

19 Lower operating costs Sales (in millions) $470.0 $477.2 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 2% $524.0 $477.2 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 ‐9% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $36.2 $33.2 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 ‐8% $37.0 $33.2 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 ‐10% 28 Epoxy raw material costs - Benzene & Propylene pricing Benzene Pricing (through April 2020) 0.60 0.50 pound 0.40 0.30 per US$ 0.20 0.10 0.00 US Benzene EU Benzene Propylene Pricing (through March 2020) 0.70 0.60 poundper 0.50 0.40 US$ 0.30 0.20 0.10 0.00 Source: ICIS US Propylene EU Propylene Sequentially, average 1Q20 U.S. and European benzene prices increased 8% and 9%, respectively

April 2020 U.S. and European benzene prices dropped 50 ‐ 70% compared to March 2020

70% compared to March 2020 During 1Q20, average U.S. and European propylene prices declined 18% and 12%, respectively, vs. 1Q19 levels

1Q20 propylene prices tracked lower with U.S. prices falling 12% and European prices rising 9% vs. 4Q19 levels 29 Winchester Segment Performance 1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19 Seasonally stronger demand

Higher commercial and military/law enforcement volumes

Higher commercial pricing announced for 2Q20 1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19 Third consecutive quarterly year ‐ over ‐ year increase

over year increase Higher commercial and military/law enforcement volumes

Lower commodity and material costs Sales (in millions) $188.0 $154.7 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 22% $188.0 $157.2 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 20% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $18.3 $12.5 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 46% $18.3 $14.0 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 31%30 Maintenance turnarounds costs1 Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls (in millions) $160 $160 $140 $130 $140 $128 $120 $116 $120 $100 $100 $80 $80 $60 $54 $60 $47 $48 $42 $40 $41 $40 $32 $27 $20 $16 $20 $19 $20 $20 $8 $0 $0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Actual 2018 Actual 2019 Epoxy (in millions) $66 $45 $30 $21 $21 $26 $15 $10 $4 $2 $0 $1 $3 $0 $0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Forecast 2020 Expect 2H20 turnaround costs to be ~$50 million lower than 1H20

2020 includes the once in three year VCM turnaround, beginning in late 1Q20 and lasting for ~2 months

Expect heaviest turnaround schedule to be in 2Q20 1 Maintenance turnaround costs include maintenance costs and lost volume penalties associated with unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs from lost sales associated with 31 the turnarounds and outages. Information technology integration update (in millions) $100 • During 2017, Olin began implementing new $90 enterprise resource planning, manufacturing $80 and engineering systems, and related IT infrastructure $70 • Objective is to standardize business processes, $60 while maximizing cost effectiveness, efficiency and control across global chemical operations $50 33 • Expect to be substantially complete by end of 28 2020 $40 - ~35% of chemical users converted 28 $30 during 2019 $20 • Project required due to expiration of IT transition service agreement with Dow $10 • Expect annual cost savings of ~$50 million $0 beginning in 2021 2017 2018 2019 2020E • Adjusted EBITDA excludes project‐related Capex Opex Duplicate operational expenses and duplicative costs 32 ENERGY & CLIMATE RESOURCE MINDFULNESS EFFICIENCY Olin systematically Olin effectively manages our energy manages critical and carbon footprint resources to minimize and incorporates this consumption, increase information into our use of renewable strategic planning materials, and continue process to drive innovation and operations efficiency PRODUCT SUSTAINABILITY COMMERCIAL OUTREACH Olin's products and processes contribute to sustainable opportunities and innovation, enabling safe handling and distribution throughout the supply chain EMPLOYEE & COMMUNITY CARE Olin provides equal opportunities to employees and ensures the ongoing safety and livelihood of our people and communities To learn more, please visit: https://www.olin.com/corporate-responsibility/sustainability/ 33 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Olin Corporation published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 21:08:07 UTC 0 Latest news on OLIN CORPORATION 05:09p OLIN : Fermium Presentation 2020 Virtual Chemicals Conference PU 05/01 OLIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o.. AQ 04/30 OLIN : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 04/30 OLIN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements .. AQ 04/29 OLIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/29 OLIN : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results PR 04/28 OLIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of.. AQ 04/23 OLIN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K) AQ 04/23 OLIN : Declares 374th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend PR 04/09 OLIN CORPORATION : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on April 30 PR