OLIN CORPORATION

(OLN)
Olin : Fermium Presentation 2020 Virtual Chemicals Conference

05/04/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Fermium Research 2020 Virtual Chemicals Conference

John E. Fischer

Chairman, President and CEO

May 5, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes forwardlooking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on management's beliefs, certain assumptions made by management, forecasts of future results, and current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets and economy in which we and our various segments operate. The statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may include forwardlooking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

We use the words "anticipate," "intend," "may," "expect," "believe," "should," "plan," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "optimistic," and variations of such words and similar expressions in this presentation to identify such forwardlooking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forwardlooking statements. All references to expectations and other forwardlooking statements are based on expectations at April 30, 2020. Olin undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our sensitivity to economic, business and market conditions in the U.S. and overseas; the cyclical nature of our operating results and the supply/demand balance for our products; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for specified feedstock and services, including thirdparty transportation services; higherthanexpected raw material, energy, transportation, and/or logistics costs; failure to control costs or to achieve targeted cost reductions; new regulations or public policy changes regarding the transportation of hazardous chemicals and the security of chemical manufacturing facilities; unexpected manufacturing interruptions and outages; weak industry conditions affecting our ability to comply with credit facility covenants; the negative impact from the COVID19 pandemic and the global response to the pandemic; the failure or an interruption of our information technology systems; complications resulting from our multiple enterprise resource planning systems and the conversion to a new system; loss of a substantial customer for either chlorine or caustic soda which could cause a demand imbalance; our substantial amount of indebtedness and debt service obligations; unexpected litigation outcomes; changes in, or failure to comply with, legislation or government regulations or policies; environmental investigation, remediation and legal costs; the failure to attract, retain and motivate key employees; declines in global equity markets and interest rates impacting pension plan asset values and liabilities; adverse changes in international markets; asset impairment charges resulting from the failure to realize our long range plan assumptions; adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets; risks associated with our transition and subsequent operation of Lake City U.S. Army Ammunition Plant; and the other risks detailed in Olin's Form 10K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All of the forwardlooking statements should be considered in light of these factors. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to Olin or that Olin considers immaterial could affect the accuracy of our forwardlooking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely unduly on these forwardlooking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, this presentation includes certain nonGAAP financial measures including EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA. These nonGAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Definitions of these measures and reconciliation of GAAP to nonGAAP measures are provided in the appendix to this presentation.

2

First Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Overview

Adjusted EBITDA*

(in millions)

$173

Q1'20

Improved

Events

Improved

Winchester

CAPV

Epoxy

Results

Margin

Price

$123

Decline

Higher

Maintenance

Turnaround

Costs

Q4'19

Q1'20

*Q1-2020 net loss of $80.0 million and Q4-2019 net loss of $77.2 million. Olin's definition of "Adjusted EBITDA" (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs, and certain other non-recurring items. Refer to GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

  • Adjusted EBITDA declined $50 million sequentially on lower CAPV pricing, higher maintenance turnaround costs and one time events
  • Lower caustic soda, EDC and HCl pricing led sequential adjusted EBITDA decline
  • Sequentially higher planned maintenance turnaround costs
  • Increased commercial ammunition demand improved Winchester results

3

Unmatched global chlor alkali portfolio to benefit from healthy demand growth forecasted on both sides of ECU

Largest, low cost global chlor alkali producer:

  • #1 chlor alkali producer
  • #1 merchant EDC supplier
  • #1 chlorinated organics position
  • #1 epoxy position
  • #1 North American bleach producer
  • #1 merchant chlorine supplier

Seven North American facilities and broadest portfolio of chlorine derivatives with 19 outlets

Structural changes underway, driving growth opportunities on both sides of the ECU for Olin

Wellpositioned for chlorine derivative and caustic soda growth in the near, intermediate and long term

4

ECU demand balance shifting to tighter caustic soda supply

U.S. Chlorine Demand by EndUse

100%

APPLICATION 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 END USE

100%

INTERMEDIATES

Refrigerants, Food, Pharma

WATER TREAT

Municipal, Commercial and

90%

Industrial

90%

OTHER

Footwear, Medical Products,

80%

Plastic, Crop Protection

80%

Electronics, Auto, TiO2, HCl

INORGANICS

70%

EPI/RESINS

Auto, Coatings, Appliances,

70%

Safety Glass, Construction

PROPYLENE

Urethanes, Lubricants,

60%

Construction, Antifreeze,

60%

OXIDE

Coatings, Paints, Rubber

50%

MDI/TDI

Auto, Furniture, Carpet,

50%

Bedding, Insulation, Flooring

40%

40%

30%

Construction/Infrastructure

30%

VINYLS

Piping, Siding, Window Frames,

20%

Waterproofing, Auto

20%

10%

10%

0%

0%

Source: IHS & Olin Estimates

Growing/Strong

Flat

U.S. Caustic Demand by EndUse

APPLICATION 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 END USE

WATER TREAT

Muni, Commercial, Industrial

DETERGENTS

Soaps, Cleansers, Detergents,

Surfactants

OTHER

Agricultural, Industrial, pH

Control, Clothing, Specialty

Superabsorbents, Food

ORGANICS

Additives, Glycerin, Flavorings

Packaging, Corrugated Boxes,

PULP & PAPER

Tissue, Rayon, Cellulose,

Cellophane, Shopping Bags

Urethanes, Lubricants,

PROPYLENE

OXIDE

Construction, Antifreeze,

Coatings, Paints, Rubber

Auto, Mining, TiO2,Textiles,

INORGANICS

Refineries, Bromine, Pharma,

Cleansers, Degreasers

Aluminum Aircraft, Autos,

ALUMINA

Construction, Beverage Cans

Declining/Weak

5

Caustic Soda Pricing at an Inflection Point

January 2015 = 100

Caustic Soda and Chlorine Prices

(through March 2020)

300

250

200

150

100

50

North American Caustic Soda

North American Chlorine

North American Caustic Soda

Contract Liquid Index Price

Contract Price

Spot Export Index Price

  • Export prices reversed downward trend in 1Q
  • While domestic pricing declined, it remains more resistant to large, abrupt price swings
  • Tightening supply/demand creating conditions for caustic soda price improvement

Source: IHS Markit

6

Leading supplier of caustic soda with opportunities to grow customer direct business

Olin Merchant Caustic Sales by Region

(as a percentage of sales)

Rest of

World

Latin

America

North

America

  • Largest global membrane grade producer
  • Largest direct supply network in North America
  • Strategic supplier to key North American regions and segments:
    • Pulp and paper across Southeast
    • Chemical and general manufacturing in Midwest and MidAtlantic
    • Eastern Canada
  • U.S. Gulf Coast membrane and diaphragm export capabilities to the rest of the world
  • Largest inregion supply network in Latin America

7

Uniquely positioned to capture EDC demand growth

Global EDC Industry Production

(in thousand tons)

Merchant 6%

Dedicated

Capacity 94%

  • Vast majority of EDC volume is dedicated, used by integrated producers to make PVC

Source: Olin estimates

Merchant EDC Supply and Demand

(in thousand tons)

6,000

5,000

+ 2mmt

of new EDC merchant

4,000

demand potential

3,000

2,000

1,000

Supply Demand

Supply Demand

20182022E2024E

  • Global EDC supply is projected to decline by ~500KT as swing suppliers expand their integrated PVC capacity.
  • Extensive demand growth from non integrated PVC producers.
  • EDC and other chlorine derivatives are a significant component of Olin's value proposition and provide a competitive advantage
  • Olin is the largest global supplier of EDC
  • New PVC plants contemplated in Asia are nonintegrated
  • Estimated new merchant requirements are roughly 2 million tons
  • Olin has low cost U.S. Gulf Coast assets integrated to chlorine and ethylene
  • Debottlenecking growth opportunities available

8

Despite current market dynamics, we are constructive on longterm fundamentals for the chlor alkali and epoxy sectors and are confident that lowcost, global producers will benefit when the market turns

Chlor Alkali Products

and Vinyls

  • Demand growth on both sides of ECU
  • Minimal global capacity additions and announcements to meet growing demand
  • Current industry economics do not support worldscale chlor alkali capital requirements
  • Resulting in a positive supply/demand and pricing environment

Epoxy

    • Expect global growth over the long term
    • Tightening supply and demand fundamentals expected over same time period
    • Minimal announced capacity
  • additions to date

9

Expect robust earnings expansion over the long term, driven by industry leading position, advantaged cost structure and structural changes

Adjusted EBITDA*

Volume growth

(in millions)

Higher pricing

Margin expansion

$2,000

$1,750

$1,500

$1,250

$838

$1,265

$945

$1,000

$750

$500

2016

2017

2018

2019

NearTerm Target

LongTerm Target

Industry Position

Cost Advantage

Structural Changes

*Refer to GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

10

Leading Epoxy position enhancing the chlorine portfolio

Epoxy is a critical component of chlorine envelope, consuming 10% of total Olin chlorine produced

Poised to capitalize on improving global supply and demand fundamentals

Largest, most integrated lowcost producer with global reach

Significant caustic soda

Increased emphasis

Wellpositioned to add low

liberator

on "selling up" to

cost capacity across the

improve margin

epoxy value chain

capture

11

Chlorine plays a key role and provides opportunities to drive increasing returns as it moves further down the value chain

UPSTREAM

MIDSTREAM

DOWNSTREAM

Chlorine

Allyl

Epichlorohydrin

Liquid

Hardeners

Chloride

Epoxy Resin

Epoxy Dispersions

Blends

Solid

Brominated

Epoxy Resin

Epoxy Novolacs

Diluents

Key

Water

Epoxy Resins

Coatings

Electrical Laminates

Applications

Water

Civil

Coatings

Wind

Treatment

Engineering

Treatment

Composites

Formulated Products

Sell Out - Improve Margins

Sell Up - Realize Higher Returns

12

Liquid Epoxy Resin Pricing

Liquid Epoxy Resin (LER) Pricing

(through March 2020)

$1.80

$1.60

per pound

$1.40

$1.20

US$

$1.00

$0.80

$0.60

US LER

Europe LER1

Asian LER

Source: ICIS

1: European liquid epoxy resin (LER) prices reflect a non-market adjustment made in the third quarter of 2017.

  • 1Q20 LER pricing improved in U.S. and Europe due to tight supply conditions
  • 2Q20 expected weaker demand from automotive and industrial coatings customers in both Europe and U.S.
  • 2Q20 LER pricing expected to be under pressure, but more than offset by lower raw material costs

13

Winchester Ammunition is the leading suppler of highquality, smallcaliber ammunition

Competitive product

Advantaged cost

Modest capex

position supported by

structure with a

requirement with a strong

the leading

continued focus on

cash conversion rate

Winchester brand

improving our cost

position

14

The Lake City Army contract should significantly improve annual profitability for the Winchester business starting in 4Q 2020

Ongoing Costs and Benefits to Operate

  • Full operational control on October 1, 2020
  • 2020 transition costs of ~$25 million
  • Initial working capital of $80 million in 2H20
  • Expect annual incremental revenue of $450 to $550 million
  • Expect annual adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $50 million
  • Expect modest annual capex of $10 million
  • Opportunities to augment revenues further through modernization projects

Source: Olin

15

Liquidity, Cash and Available Credit

Debt Maturities

Cash Position and Levers

Olin Bonds by Maturity - Next 5Years

$800 $700

$600 Millions $500 $400 $US $300

$200 $100 $0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

  • No mandatory debt payments until August 2022
  • 2023 and 2025 bonds (Dow acquisition bonds) first callable October 2020
  • Highyield bond market accessible for Olin
  • Manageable towers of debt with staggered maturities

Cash Position and Levers

  • Cash on hand at March 31, 2020 of $195 million
  • Revolving credit facility of $800 million, undrawn
  • Receivables securitization facility of $150 million at March 31; increased $100 million in April
  • Ability to expand accounts receivable factoring arrangement

2020 Cash Management

  • Targeting reduced working capital of ~$150 million by yearend 2020
  • 2020 capital spending forecast of $250$275 million, which is a ~$125 million reduction from 2019

16

Four initiatives, already in place, are expected to improve annual cash flows by ~$200 million, beginning in late 2020/early 2021

2021

Initiation of VCM Contract

~$75 million

Initiation of Lake City Contract

$40 to $50 million

VDC and Chlor Alkali Capacity Closures

~$35 million

Wind down of IT Integration Project

~$110 million1

Total Incremental Cash Generation

~$200 million

Incremental cash generation is independent of industry conditions

1Inclusive of capital spending and project and duplicative expenses

17

Appendix

19

NonGAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA (a)

Olin's definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net income (loss) plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are omitted from this release because Olin is unable to provide such reconciliations without the use of unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including interest expense (income), income tax expense (benefit), other expense (income), restructuring charges and acquisition-related costs. Because of our inability to calculate such adjustments, forward-looking net income guidance is also omitted from this release. We expect these adjustments to have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Three Months

Ended March 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019

(a) Unaudited.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA:

(b) Information technology integration project charges for

Net (Loss) Income

$

(80.0)

$

41.7

the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

Add Back:

were associated with the implementation of new

enterprise resource planning, manufacturing, and

Interest Expense

63.1

57.4

engineering systems, and related infrastructure costs.

Interest Income

(0.1)

(0.2)

(c) Certain non-recurring items for the three months

ended March 31, 2020 included $2.8 million of charges

Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

(25.9)

11.4

related to the Lake City facility transition. Certain non-

Depreciation and Amortization

146.5

152.9

recurring items for the three months ended March 31,

2019 included a gain of $11.2 million on the sale of our

EBITDA

103.6

263.2

equity interest in a non-consolidated affiliate.

Add Back:

Restructuring Charges

1.7

4.0

Information Technology Integration Project (b)

14.7

14.1

Certain Non-recurring Items (c)

2.8

(11.2)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

122.8

$

270.1

NonGAAP Financial Measures by Segment (a)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Income

Non-

Depreciation

Income

Non-

Depreciation

Income

Non-

Depreciation

(in millions)

(loss)

Recurring

and

Adjusted

(loss)

Recurring

and

Adjusted

(loss)

Recurring

and

Adjusted

before Taxes

Items (b)

Amortization

EBITDA

before Taxes

Items (b)

Amortization

EBITDA

before Taxes

Items (b)

Amortization

EBITDA

Chlor Alkali Products and

Vinyls

$

(34.3)

$

-

$

118.5

$

84.2

$

32.9

$

-

$

109.6

$

142.5

$

120.4

$

-

$

119.8

$

240.2

Epoxy

11.7

-

21.5

33.2

15.3

-

20.9

36.2

10.5

-

26.5

37.0

Winchester

10.5

2.8

5.0

18.3

7.0

0.6

4.9

12.5

9.1

-

4.9

14.0

(12.1)

2.8

145.0

135.7

55.2

0.6

135.4

191.2

140.0

-

151.2

291.2

Environmental Expense

(2.6)

-

-

(2.6)

(2.3)

-

-

(2.3)

(1.8)

-

-

(1.8)

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

0.1

-

-

0.1

0.1

-

-

0.1

Other Corporate and

Unallocated Costs (c)

(31.1)

14.7

1.5

(14.9)

(38.5)

16.9

1.7

(19.9)

(39.1)

14.1

1.7

(23.3)

Non-operating Pension

Income

4.6

-

-

4.6

4.1

-

-

4.1

3.9

-

-

3.9

Other Income (d)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11.2

(11.2)

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(41.2)

$

17.5

$

146.5

$

122.8

$

18.6

$

17.5

$

137.1

$

173.2

$

114.3

$

2.9

$

152.9

$

270.1

  1. Unaudited.
  2. Certain non-recurring items for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 included $2.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of charges related to the Lake City facility transition.
  3. Other corporate and unallocated costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31 and March 31, 2019 included information technology integration project charges of $14.7 million, $16.9 million and $14.1 million, respectively, associated with the implementation of new enterprise resource planning, manufacturing, and engineering systems, and related infrastructure costs.
  4. Other income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included a gain of $11.2 million on the sale of our equity interest in a non-consolidated affiliate.

20

Full year 2020 forecast assumptions

($ in millions)

Line Item

Forecast

Key Elements

Capital Spending

$250 to $275

~$125 million lower than 2019 levels.

IT project spending ~$40 million

Depreciation & Amortization

$550 to $575

Forecasted expense expected below 2019 levels

Non-operating Pension Income

$13 to $18

Expect to be comparable to 2019 levels

Environmental Expense

$25 to $30

Expect to be comparable with 2019 levels, excluding 2019

insurance-related settlement gain

Other Corporate

$80 to $90

Forecast is an increase from 2019 levels, primarily reflecting

higher incentive and stock-based compensation

Lake City Transition Costs

$20 to $25

Transition costs for the new Lake City

U.S. Army Ammunition Plant contract

Restructuring & IT Project Costs

$80

Information technology integration project and restructuring costs

Book Effective Tax Rate

25% to 30%

Forecast higher than 2019 effective tax rate, excluding benefit from

resolution of IRS tax review for 2013 to 2015

Cash Taxes

$(5) to $5

Forecast lower cash taxes from 2019 primarily due to CARES Act

21

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls pricing comparison

1Q20 vs.

1Q194Q19

Chlorine

Caustic Soda

EDC

Bleach

HCl

Chlorinated Organics

22

Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls Segment Performance

1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19

  • Lower caustic soda and EDC pricing
  • Volumes comparable
  • Higher maintenance turnaround costs

1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19

  • Volumes comparable
  • Lower caustic soda pricing
  • Lower EDC and other chlorine derivatives pricing
  • Higher maintenance turnaround costs

Sales

(in millions)

$762.4 $759.9

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

0.3%

$872.2

$759.9

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

13%

Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions)

$142.5

$84.2

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

41%

$240.2

$84.2

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

65%

23

Strong platform with wide array of chlorine outlets well positioned to capture future growth from chlorine envelope

Olin Chlorine

Value Add Chlorine Outlets

Chlorinated

HCl + Bleach

Merchant Chlorine

Organics

Epoxy (9% 11%)

Vinyls (20% 23%)

Dow (30% 35%)

(7% 9%)

(20% 23%)

(6% 8%)

Vinylidene Chloride

Allyl Chloride

Ethylene Dichloride

MDI

TiO2

Perchloroethylene

Epichlorohydrin

Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Propylene Oxide

Bromine

Trichloroethylene

Liquid Epoxy Resin

Propylene Glycol

Agriculture

M1 - Methyl chloride

Agriculture

MDI

M2 - Methylene chloride

TDI

  • M3 - Chloroform
  • Carbon Tetrachloride
    • Highly focused on unlocking additional value of each derivative and higher return opportunities
    • Unique combination of global and regional plants with leading worldscale footprint on the U.S. Gulf Coast

24

Chlor Alkali annual EBITDA sensitivity

Price Driver

Price Change

Chlorine

$10/ton

$10/ton

Caustic Soda

$.01/pound

EDC

Price Change

Cost Driver

$1/mmBtu

Natural Gas*

$.01/gallon

Ethane*

* Excludes affects of hedged volumes

Annual EBITDA Impact

(in millions)

$10 $30

$20

Annual EBITDA Impact

(in millions)

$45 to $55

$3

25

Olin caustic soda price realization

Fundamental Principle

  • A $10 per ton change in Olin's caustic soda selling price changes annual adjusted EBITDA by approximately $30 million

Export Sales

  • Typically range between 20% and 25% of caustic sales
  • Sold on a combination of negotiated sales and export index price
  • Realization of index price changes are typically 90% to 100%
  • Changes in export index prices are typically realized on a 30 to 60 day lag

Domestic Sales

  • Contracts are made up of a combination of negotiated and indexbased pricing terms
  • Index price changes typically occur 30 to 60 days post our price nomination
  • Realization of index price changes are typically 70% to 100%
  • Overall price realization lags index price changes by 0 to 90 days

26

24

22

20

pound

18

16

per

14

Cents

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

Source: IHS Markit

EDC pricing history 2000 - March 2020

EDC Spot Export Prices

IHS Spot EDC prices in 1Q20 were modestly higher than 4Q19

1Q20 EDC prices declined ~25% year overyear

A one cent per pound change in Olin's EDC price changes annual Adjusted EBITDA by $20 million

27

Epoxy Segment Performance

1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19

  • Negative impact from European phenol supplier force majeure
  • Manufacturing plant closures in Asia due to COVID19
  • Higher pricing and lower raw material costs, primarily propylene and benzene
  • Higher volumes

1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19

  • Lower pricing, partially offset by lower raw material costs, primarily propylene and benzene
  • Negative impact from European phenol supplier force majeure
  • Manufacturing plant closures in Asia due to COVID19
  • Lower operating costs

Sales

(in millions)

$470.0 $477.2

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2%

$524.0

$477.2

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

9%

Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions)

$36.2

$33.2

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

8%

$37.0

$33.2

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

10%

28

Epoxy raw material costs - Benzene & Propylene pricing

Benzene Pricing

(through April 2020)

0.60

0.50

pound

0.40

0.30

per

US$

0.20

0.10

0.00

US Benzene EU Benzene

Propylene Pricing

(through March 2020)

0.70

0.60

poundper

0.50

0.40

US$

0.30

0.20

0.10

0.00

Source: ICIS

US Propylene

EU Propylene

  • Sequentially, average 1Q20 U.S. and European benzene prices increased 8% and 9%, respectively
  • April 2020 U.S. and European benzene prices dropped 5070% compared to March 2020
  • During 1Q20, average U.S. and European propylene prices declined 18% and 12%, respectively, vs. 1Q19 levels
  • 1Q20 propylene prices tracked lower with U.S. prices falling 12% and European prices rising 9% vs. 4Q19 levels

29

Winchester Segment Performance

1Q20 Performance vs. 4Q19

  • Seasonally stronger demand
  • Higher commercial and military/law enforcement volumes
  • Higher commercial pricing announced for 2Q20

1Q20 Performance vs. 1Q19

  • Third consecutive quarterly year overyear increase
  • Higher commercial and military/law enforcement volumes
  • Lower commodity and material costs

Sales

(in millions)

$188.0

$154.7

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

22%

$188.0

$157.2

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

20%

Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions)

$18.3

$12.5

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

46%

$18.3

$14.0

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

31%30

Maintenance turnarounds costs1

Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls (in millions)

$160

$160

$140

$130

$140

$128

$120

$116

$120

$100

$100

$80

$80

$60

$54

$60

$47

$48

$42

$40

$41

$40

$32

$27

$20

$16

$20

$19

$20

$20

$8

$0

$0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year

Actual 2018

Actual 2019

Epoxy

(in millions)

$66

$45

$30

$21

$21

$26

$15

$10

$4

$2

$0

$1

$3

$0

$0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year

Forecast 2020

  • Expect 2H20 turnaround costs to be ~$50 million lower than 1H20
  • 2020 includes the once in three year VCM turnaround, beginning in late 1Q20 and lasting for ~2 months
  • Expect heaviest turnaround schedule to be in 2Q20

1 Maintenance turnaround costs include maintenance costs and lost volume penalties associated with unabsorbed fixed manufacturing costs from lost sales associated with

31

the turnarounds and outages.

Information technology integration update

(in millions)

$100

During 2017, Olin began implementing new

$90

enterprise resource planning, manufacturing

$80

and engineering systems, and related IT

infrastructure

$70

Objective is to standardize business processes,

$60

while maximizing cost effectiveness, efficiency

and control across global chemical operations

$50

33

Expect to be substantially complete by end of

28

2020

$40

- ~35% of chemical users converted

28

$30

during 2019

$20

Project required due to expiration of IT

transition service agreement with Dow

$10

Expect annual cost savings of ~$50 million

$0

beginning in 2021

2017

2018

2019

2020E

Adjusted EBITDA excludes projectrelated

Capex

Opex

Duplicate

operational expenses and duplicative costs

32

ENERGY & CLIMATE

RESOURCE

MINDFULNESS

EFFICIENCY

Olin systematically

Olin effectively

manages our energy

manages critical

and carbon footprint

resources to minimize

and incorporates this

consumption, increase

information into our

use of renewable

strategic planning

materials, and continue

process

to drive innovation and

operations efficiency

PRODUCT SUSTAINABILITY

  • COMMERCIAL OUTREACH

Olin's products and

processes contribute to

sustainable

opportunities and

innovation, enabling

safe handling and

distribution throughout

the supply chain

EMPLOYEE & COMMUNITY

CARE

Olin provides equal

opportunities to

employees and ensures the ongoing safety and livelihood of our people and communities

33

Disclaimer

Olin Corporation published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 21:08:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 554 M
EBIT 2020 -10,2 M
Net income 2020 -159 M
Debt 2020 3 902 M
Yield 2020 6,60%
P/E ratio 2020 -13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 1 934 M
