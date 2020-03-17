Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Olivut Resources Ltd.    OLV   CA6811031070

OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD.

(OLV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Olivut Resources : ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING LOCATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 06:02pm EDT
Home » Press Releases » OLIVUT ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING LOCATION
OLIVUT ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING LOCATION

Toronto, March 17, 2020 - Olivut Resources Ltd. ('Olivut' or the 'Company') (TSXV:OLV) announces today that its annual general and special meeting (the 'Meeting') of holders of common shares of the Company, which was originally to be held on March 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP will now be held at the Company's offices on March 25, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time).

Due to ongoing concerns regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, other shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company strongly encourages that all shareholders wishing to listen to the Meeting do so by calling the number below. The Company strongly encourages that all shareholders vote prior to the Meeting. We intend to hold the Meeting in person; however, we are actively monitoring the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In light of the rapidly evolving news and guidelines related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we ask that, in considering whether to attend the Meeting, shareholders follow the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html) and all additional provincial and local instructions. We ask that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person if experiencing cold or flu-like systems, or if a shareholder or someone the shareholder has been in close contact with has travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days prior to the Meeting.

Shareholders are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them, including:

  • Submitting a proxy over the internet at www.investorvote.com;
  • Submitting a proxy by telephone (North America - 1-866-732-8683 or Internationally - 312-588-4290); and
  • By mail, fax or email by completing and returning a signed proxy using the instructions provided in the Company's Form of Proxy, which has been made available on SEDAR.

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call:

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-800-969-9731

Confirmation Code: 2960893

The Meeting will be held on March 25, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the offices of the Company located at:

14 Mountain Park Properties

27010 Highway 16

Jasper East, Alberta

The Company has filed an amended notice of meeting and notice of availability of proxy materials on SEDAR and both have been made available to shareholders for download. Anyone not attending the Meeting in person will not be able to participate.

The Company apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Olivut is a diamond exploration company with a 100% mineral interest in the HOAM Project (the 'HOAM Project') and an option to earn 50% interest in the Horton Project, both projects being located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Please visit www.olivut.com for detailed corporate and project information.

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

This communication to shareholders and the public contains certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements.

Leni Keough, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Leni Keough

President and Chief Executive Officer

Olivut Resources Ltd.

(780) 866-2226

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Olivut Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 22:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD.
06:02pOLIVUT RESOURCES : Announces change to annual general and special meeting locati..
PU
01/15OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. : Exploration Update
AQ
2019OLIVUT RESOURCES : October 30, 2019 – OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. SHARE OPTION G..
PU
2019OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. : Share Option Grant
AQ
2019OLIVUT RESOURCES : September 20, 2019 – OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. EXPLORATION ..
PU
2019OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. : Exploration Update
AQ
2019TALMORA DIAMOND INC. : Exploration Update
AQ
2019OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD. : Exploration Update
AQ
More news
Chart OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Olivut Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Leni F. Keough President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Sharon Elizabeth Dowdall Chairman
John Decker Operations Manager
Ian A. Shaw Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig O. Reith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLIVUT RESOURCES LTD.-50.00%2
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED5.49%10 458
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%5 811
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-3.85%5 218
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.34%3 801
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED3.49%3 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group