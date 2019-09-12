Log in
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC

(OLLI)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) on Behalf of Ollie's Stockholders and Encourages Ollie's Investors to Contact the Firm

09/12/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) on behalf of Ollie’s stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ollie’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie’s announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter and revised sales and earnings guidance for the full-year fiscal 2019. The company reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7%. Additionally, Ollie’s disclosed the existence of a “bottleneck issue” in the supply chain “[t]hat existed for most all of Q2,” which was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

On this news, shares of Ollie’s fell $21.41, or 27.5%, to close at $56.36 on August 29, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ollie’s shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Ollie’s please go to http://www.bespc.com/olli. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 426 M
EBIT 2020 174 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Finance 2020 116 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
EV / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 4 015 M
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 71,13  $
Last Close Price 63,14  $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Butler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Swygert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Jay Stasz CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard F. Zannino Independent Director
Stanley Fleishman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC-3.59%4 077
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY24.46%12 386
NEXT52.29%9 577
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 170
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-14.14%4 878
DUFRY AG-8.74%4 284
