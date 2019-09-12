Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) on Behalf of Ollie's Stockholders and Encourages Ollie's Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) on behalf of Ollie’s stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ollie’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie’s announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter and revised sales and earnings guidance for the full-year fiscal 2019. The company reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7%. Additionally, Ollie’s disclosed the existence of a “bottleneck issue” in the supply chain “[t]hat existed for most all of Q2,” which was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

On this news, shares of Ollie’s fell $21.41, or 27.5%, to close at $56.36 on August 29, 2019.

