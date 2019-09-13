Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors

09/13/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (“Ollie’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OLLI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019. In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in the supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

On this news, shares of Ollie’s fell $21.41, or over 27%, to close at $56.36 on August 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ollie’s securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
