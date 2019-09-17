Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Stirling v. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-08647), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (“Ollie’s” or the “Company”) securities between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019. In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in its supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

On this news, shares of Ollie’s fell $21.41, or over 27%, to close at $56.36 per share on August 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) that, as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

