Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (“Ollie’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OLLI). This investigation concerns whether Ollie’s has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie’s announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter and revised sales and earnings guidance for the full-year fiscal 2019. The Company reported comparable store sales decreased 1.7%. In addition, Ollie’s disclosed the existence of a “bottleneck issue” in the supply chain “[t]hat existed for most all of Q2,” which was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.” On this news, shares of Ollie’s fell $21.41, or 27.5%, to close at $56.36 on August 29, 2019.

