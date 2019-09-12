Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (“Ollie’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OLLI) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie’s reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019. In addition, Ollie’s disclosed that a “bottleneck issue” had existed in the supply chain “for most all of Q2” and was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

On this news, shares of Ollie’s fell $21.41, or over 27%, to close at $56.36 on August 29, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ollie’s securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

