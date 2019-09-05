Log in
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC

OLLI LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

09/05/2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. ("Ollie's Bargain Outlet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OLLI) resulting from allegations that Ollie's Bargain Outlet may have issued misleading information to the investing public.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Ollie's Bargain Outlet securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit OLLI Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie's Bargain Outlet announced that its comparable-store sales had fallen 1.7%, missing its guidance of positive 1% to 2%. On a conference call later that day Ollie's Bargain Outlet's CEO Mark Butler stated that comparable-store sales had fallen primarily because (i) new stores had cannibalized sales from stores in existing markets at a higher than historical rate, and (ii) the Company had underestimated the demand of initial inventory investment and replenishment for the new stores.

On this news, Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock price fell $21.41 or approximately 27% to close at $56.36 on August 29, 2019.

If you purchased Ollie's Bargain Outlet securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/olliesbargainoutletholdingsinc-olli-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-173/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olli-losses-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-investigation-of-ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-300912396.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
