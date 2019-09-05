OLLI LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. ("Ollie's Bargain Outlet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OLLI) resulting from allegations that Ollie's Bargain Outlet may have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie's Bargain Outlet announced that its comparable-store sales had fallen 1.7%, missing its guidance of positive 1% to 2%. On a conference call later that day Ollie's Bargain Outlet's CEO Mark Butler stated that comparable-store sales had fallen primarily because (i) new stores had cannibalized sales from stores in existing markets at a higher than historical rate, and (ii) the Company had underestimated the demand of initial inventory investment and replenishment for the new stores.

On this news, Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock price fell $21.41 or approximately 27% to close at $56.36 on August 29, 2019.

