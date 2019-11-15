Log in
OLLIE'S 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, Llc Remind Investors With Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. - OLLI

11/15/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until November 18, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: OLLI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Ollie’s and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-olli/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 18, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Ollie’s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2019, the Company disclosed a 1.7% decline in store sales for 2Q2019 as well as the existence of a supply chain “bottleneck issue” that occurred “for most all of Q2” that was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.” On this news, the price of Ollie’s shares plummeted.

The case is Stirling v. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. et al., 1:19-cv-08647.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
