Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc    OLLI

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC

(OLLI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

OLLIE'S SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. - OLLI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 18, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: OLLI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Ollie’s and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-olli/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 18, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Ollie’s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2019, the Company disclosed a 1.7% decline in store sales for 2Q2019 as well as the existence of a supply chain “bottleneck issue” that occurred “for most all of Q2” that was not corrected until “the last week of the quarter.”

On this news, the price of Ollie’s shares plummeted.

The case is Stirling v. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. et al., 1:19-cv-08647.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
08:14pOLLIE'S SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
06:16pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : OLLI) and Encourages Ollie's Investors to..
PR
05:30pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ol..
BU
05:17pOLLI NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW : Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..
BU
05:14pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings..
BU
05:01pOLLI CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Cla..
PR
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10:36aKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09:37aINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
09/17BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : OLLI) and Encourages Ollie's Investors to..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 426 M
EBIT 2020 174 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Finance 2020 116 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 3 906 M
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 71,13  $
Last Close Price 61,43  $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Butler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Swygert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Jay Stasz CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard F. Zannino Independent Director
Stanley Fleishman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC-5.91%3 979
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY15.27%11 471
NEXT53.85%9 790
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 100
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-13.67%4 963
DUFRY AG-10.27%4 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group