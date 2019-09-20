Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc    OLLI

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC

(OLLI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

OLLIES DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:30pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) ("Ollie's" or the "Company") of the November 18, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Ollie's stock or options between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/OLLI. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Ollie's securities between June 6, 2019 and August 28, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Stirling v. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., No. 19-cv-08647 was filed on September 17, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge J. Paul Oetken.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to build and maintain an effective supply chain system, impacting the availability of inventory for new stores.

On August 28, 2019, Ollie's reported that comparable store sales decreased 1.7% during second quarter 2019. In addition, Ollie's disclosed that a "bottleneck issue" had existed in its supply chain "for most all of Q2" and was not corrected until "the last week of the quarter."

On this news, Ollie's's share price fell from $77.77 per share on August 28, 2019 to a closing price of $56.36 on August 29, 019: a $21.41 or a 27.53% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ollie's's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47992


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
11:30pOLLIES DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..
NE
09/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/18OLLIE'S SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/18BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : OLLI) and Encourages Ollie's Investors to..
PR
09/18The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ol..
BU
09/18OLLI NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW : Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..
BU
09/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings..
BU
09/18OLLI CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Cla..
PR
09/18Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/18Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 426 M
EBIT 2020 174 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Finance 2020 116 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
EV / Sales2021 2,36x
Capitalization 3 977 M
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 71,13  $
Last Close Price 62,54  $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Butler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Swygert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Jay Stasz CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard F. Zannino Independent Director
Stanley Fleishman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC-5.97%3 923
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY10.35%10 982
NEXT45.83%9 281
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 106
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-15.89%4 835
DUFRY AG-9.64%4 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group