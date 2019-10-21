Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.    OLLI

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.

(OLLI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ollie Bargain Outlet : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OLLI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) from June 6, 2019 through August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 18, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ollie’s investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ollie’s class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ollie’s suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) Ollie’s lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) Ollie’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result, Ollie’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
02:46pOLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie's Ba..
BU
11:55aOLLI CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Dea..
BU
10/15OLLIE'S Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedi..
NE
10/14OLLIE'S DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
10/03OLLIE'S DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered ..
NE
09/27OLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie's Bargain Out..
BU
09/27OLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity for Shareholders in ..
BU
09/26DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09/24OLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Dead..
BU
09/23OLLI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cla..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 426 M
EBIT 2020 174 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Finance 2020 116 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
EV / Sales2021 2,40x
Capitalization 4 040 M
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 71,13  $
Last Close Price 63,54  $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Butler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Swygert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Jay Stasz CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard F. Zannino Independent Director
Stanley Fleishman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-4.47%4 040
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY11.84%11 130
NEXT68.78%11 078
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-15.15%5 031
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 818
DUFRY AG-10.37%4 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group