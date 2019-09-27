Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc    OLLI

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC

(OLLI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ollie Bargain Outlet : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OLLI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) from June 6, 2019 through August 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ollie’s investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ollie’s class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) as a result, the Company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) as a result, the Company’s comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) as a result, Ollie’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1677.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
06:09pOLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Ollie's Bargain Out..
BU
02:14pOLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity for Shareholders in ..
BU
09/26DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
09/24OLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Dead..
BU
09/23OLLI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Cla..
PR
09/20OLLIES DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..
NE
09/19IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/18OLLIE'S SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/18BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : OLLI) and Encourages Ollie's Investors to..
PR
09/18The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ol..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 426 M
EBIT 2020 174 M
Net income 2020 140 M
Finance 2020 116 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,25x
Capitalization 3 806 M
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 71,13  $
Last Close Price 59,86  $
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Butler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Swygert Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Jay Stasz CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Richard F. Zannino Independent Director
Stanley Fleishman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC-8.39%3 875
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY6.62%10 610
NEXT51.04%9 517
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 029
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-23.76%4 339
DUFRY AG-11.71%4 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group