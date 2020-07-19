Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.    OLLI

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.

(OLLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St Week Ahead-Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small caps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/19/2020 | 09:00am EDT

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Investors are searching for bargains in the world of U.S. small-caps, as the beaten-down asset class prepares for what may be the worst earnings season in its history amid a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Small-cap companies are expected to post a year-over-year earnings declines of approximately 90% as companies report their second-quarter results over the next several weeks, compared to a 67% hit for mid-caps and 44% for large-caps, according to Jefferies. That would be the largest drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices showed.

While some investors had counted on a third-quarter rebound, many are now concerned that potential coronavirus-fueled economic shutdowns in California, Florida and Texas will deal a disproportionate hit to smaller firms, which are more directly tied to domestic spending and have been among the biggest beneficiaries of stimulus measures delivered by the Federal Reserve and Congress.

People fear a "'Night of the Living Dead' of small-cap companies that would otherwise go bankrupt without the benefit of the stimulus and record-low interest rates," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Small-cap stocks are often considered a barometer of investor sentiment and tend to be among the first to recover in an economic revival. Their lackluster performance this year has led to concerns over the sustainability of a nascent recovery in unemployment and other key metrics after devastating declines.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies is down approximately 12% for the year to date, compared with a less than 1% decline in the S&P 500 index, according to Refinitiv data. The Russell 2000 is up just 16.5% over the last 5 years, compared with an approximately 52% gain in the S&P 500.

There are signs that recent economic gains may already be faltering. Real-time measures of the economy such as retail foot traffic and employee work hours have stalled recently, as states have implemented new restrictions to try to halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Still, some investors believe a patient approach will win out over time.

Jon Christensen, a portfolio manager at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, said the recent jump in coronavirus cases will likely make small-caps more volatile until there is a vaccine or effective treatment.

As a result, Christensen is buying companies he believes will outperform over the next three years, despite recent hits to their share prices. He recently added shares of daycare provider Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, which are down 23.1% for the year to date.

"Over the long term, even if we have more people working from home we know that Bright Horizon centers will continue to benefit from people needing childcare away from home," he said.

Joe Van Cavage, a portfolio manager at Intrepid Capital, is focusing on companies that were gaining market share ahead of the economic shutdowns. He has purchased shares of discount retailers Burlington Stores Inc and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, which he believes could benefit from a prolonged economic recession as consumers trade down and spend less.

With fewer companies providing earnings guidance, "we say 'Let's stay on the edge of the storm and see what we can scoop up and not fly into the middle and try to hold onto dear life," he said. (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC. 0.30% 115.92 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
BURLINGTON STORES, INC. 1.30% 192.61 Delayed Quote.-15.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.23% 26671.95 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 10645.219818 Delayed Quote.21.68%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.28% 10503.190049 Delayed Quote.17.06%
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC. 0.03% 96.15 Delayed Quote.47.22%
S&P 500 0.28% 3224.73 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.00% 24.95 Delayed Quote.-53.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small..
RE
07/17WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in sm..
RE
07/17WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in sma..
RE
06/25OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
06/03OLLIE BARGAIN OUTLET : BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and..
AQ
05/28OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/28OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/28Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Finan..
GL
05/25OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC : quaterly earnings release
05/22OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 596 M - -
Net income 2021 153 M - -
Net Debt 2021 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,5x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 6 255 M 6 255 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 99,50 $
Last Close Price 96,15 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Swygert President, CEO, COO, Director & EVP
Jay Stasz Secretary, CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Richard F. Zannino Independent Director
Stanley Fleishman Independent Director
Thomas T. Hendrickson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.47.22%6 255
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY52.13%16 277
NEXT PLC-28.33%8 043
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-8.94%4 825
JUMBO S.A.-13.64%2 491
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-53.70%2 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group