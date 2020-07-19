Wall St Week Ahead-Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small caps

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Investors are searching for
bargains in the world of U.S. small-caps, as the beaten-down
asset class prepares for what may be the worst earnings season
in its history amid a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
Small-cap companies are expected to post a year-over-year
earnings declines of approximately 90% as companies report their
second-quarter results over the next several weeks, compared to
a 67% hit for mid-caps and 44% for large-caps, according to
Jefferies. That would be the largest drop since the fourth
quarter of 2008, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices showed.
While some investors had counted on a third-quarter rebound,
many are now concerned that potential coronavirus-fueled
economic shutdowns in California, Florida and Texas will deal a
disproportionate hit to smaller firms, which are more directly
tied to domestic spending and have been among the biggest
beneficiaries of stimulus measures delivered by the Federal
Reserve and Congress.
People fear a "'Night of the Living Dead' of small-cap
companies that would otherwise go bankrupt without the benefit
of the stimulus and record-low interest rates," said Brian
Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset
Management.
Small-cap stocks are often considered a barometer of
investor sentiment and tend to be among the first to recover in
an economic revival. Their lackluster performance this year has
led to concerns over the sustainability of a nascent recovery in
unemployment and other key metrics after devastating declines.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies is down
approximately 12% for the year to date, compared with a less
than 1% decline in the S&P 500 index, according to Refinitiv
data. The Russell 2000 is up just 16.5% over the last 5 years,
compared with an approximately 52% gain in the S&P 500.
There are signs that recent economic gains may already be
faltering. Real-time measures of the economy such as retail foot
traffic and employee work hours have stalled recently, as states
have implemented new restrictions to try to halt the spread of
coronavirus pandemic.
Still, some investors believe a patient approach will win
out over time.
Jon Christensen, a portfolio manager at Kayne Anderson
Rudnick, said the recent jump in coronavirus cases will likely
make small-caps more volatile until there is a vaccine or
effective treatment.
As a result, Christensen is buying companies he believes
will outperform over the next three years, despite recent hits
to their share prices. He recently added shares of daycare
provider Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, which
are down 23.1% for the year to date.
"Over the long term, even if we have more people working
from home we know that Bright Horizon centers will continue to
benefit from people needing childcare away from home," he said.
Joe Van Cavage, a portfolio manager at Intrepid Capital, is
focusing on companies that were gaining market share ahead of
the economic shutdowns. He has purchased shares of discount
retailers Burlington Stores Inc and Ollie's Bargain
Outlet Holdings Inc, which he believes could benefit
from a prolonged economic recession as consumers trade down and
spend less.
With fewer companies providing earnings guidance, "we say
'Let's stay on the edge of the storm and see what we can scoop
up and not fly into the middle and try to hold onto dear life,"
he said.
(Reporting by David Randall
Editing by Nick Zieminski)