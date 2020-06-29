Olmix : A new milestone in Olmix Group's commercial activity in the Middle East

Olmix Group continues to expand internationally. Through a distribution partnership agreement with Desert Group (United Arab Emirates), the company's Plant Care division will be officially introducing the Melgreen liquid fertilizer range in the Middle East.

On Monday, 29th June, the first 200 litre Melgreen was shipped to the United Arab Emirates, where it will be supplied through Desert Group to many golf courses across the country. Through this agreement, these ranges will be also available in Saudi Arabia, where they will be exclusively marketed by Desert Group.

'We are proud to announce that our Melgreen Seaweed is going to be sold in UAE where they have brilliant golf courses over there and the Melgreen range will definitely contribute to that. Thanks to the partnership with Desert Group, who were already selling our Marathon products, we are ready for the next step to realize our ambitions in the Middle East, a region that is getting more and more important to us. Many golf courses arise in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and we want to fulfil the needs of greenkeepers with our reliable and innovative products. Our high-quality products are designed to improve the various types of soils, the rooting of plants and their resistance to intensive use. We are happy to introduce our patented XSER and SEATECH technology and our Marathon and Melgreen product ranges. Our distribution partnership with Desert Group will help us towards meeting customer expectations and market demands.' | Mr. Geert Bakker, Regional Sales Manager Turf Northern Europe.

Desert Group was founded in 1988 and aims to 'drastically transform an arid, desert into a green sustainable oasis by infusing creative design and technical expertise in the horticultural industry'. Desert Group constructs and maintains golf courses, making sure that the turf and landscape is always in an immaculate condition. With the quality nutrition of Marathon organo-mineral long release fertilizers the quality and resilience of the turf can be greatly enhanced.

Olmix Group is looking forward to continuing the fruitful professional partnership with Desert Group.

