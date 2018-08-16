Olmix : Algae, human health and nutrition at the Interceltic Festival of Lorient

'Algae & health' was the must-attend conference hosted by Olmix Group, which counted on the contribution of several renowned experts of the industry of human health.

'Thanks to seaweeds and other marine resources we are nowadays able to produce and offer high-quality products. There are several examples that show the benefits of seaweeds not only in terms of health, but also in terms of economy. For instance, the economy of Brittany, here in France, has been affected by algae in terms of trade and exports!', Mr Michel Guillaume, from Olmix Group's Technical Department, said.

It was only then when Mrs Régine Queva, expert in algae-based cuisine and author of the book 'Algues Gourmandes', made her appearance to deliver a speech on the benefits of seaweed for nutrition and gastronomy:

'There is a clear relationship between algae and health. For example, there is a particular amino acid from green algae that, when associated with magnesium, facilitates its absorption in the brain, thus helping to maintain memory'.