OLMIX

(MLOLM)
Olmix : Amadeite Pharmaceuticals, a company backed by Olmix Group, was awarded at the 21st i-Lab Innovation Awards

07/16/2019 | 04:00am EDT

Hosted by the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, and Bpifrance the 21st edition of the i-Lab Innovation Awards were successfully held last Thursday, 4th July. The awards, which shed light on those remarkable innovative companies within the tech-innovation industry, selected Olmix Group, particularly the Olmix Human Health division, as one of the winners after the publication of a recent study in cooperation with the University Hospital of Nantes.

Aim of the study

After developing and patenting a process for extracting active molecules from algae, both in vitro and in vivo tests have demonstrated their stimulatory effects on immune cells and antibiotic activity in different pathological models.

These studies, carried out at the National Institute for Health and Medical Research (INSERM) and at the University Hospital of Nantes (CHU) have led to the creation of Amadeite Pharmaceuticals (part of Olmix Group) which has two missions: first, the production of a drug from an algae extract with preclinical properties and interesting immune system stimulation effects in immunocompromised patients; and secondly, the development of new antibiotics.

Disclaimer

Olmix SA published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 07:59:05 UTC
