Olmix    MLOLM   FR0010176115

OLMIX

(MLOLM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 11/01 06:30:02 am
15.7 EUR   +9.79%
OLMIX : one of the nominees for the Food Matters Live Awards
PU
10/30OLMIX : The versatility of seaweed polysaccharides
PU
10/24OLMIX : introduces its biostimulant range in Vietnam
PU
Olmix : one of the nominees for the Food Matters Live Awards

11/06/2019 | 07:20am EST

Emulsea®, For Food range product of Olmix Human Care, has been shortlisted for the Best Natural Ingredient of the Year category at the upcoming Food Matters Live Awards, to be held at ExCel London (London, United Kingdom) on the 19th November during the Food Matters Live event.

Emulsea® is a clean-label algae-based solution for the substitution of classical emulsifiers. It can be used for syneresis control, egg yolk reduction or fat reduction in a wide range of applications: sauce, bakery, meat, dairy, fish, vegan products. Emulsea® is clean-label, vegan, allergen-free and available in organic grade.

Its unique properties and versatility has made the jury consider the product to be one of the candidates of such a renowned event within the food, drink and sustainable nutrition industries.

Disclaimer

Olmix SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 12:19:07 UTC
