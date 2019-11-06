Olmix : one of the nominees for the Food Matters Live Awards

Emulsea®, For Food range product of Olmix Human Care, has been shortlisted for the Best Natural Ingredient of the Year category at the upcoming Food Matters Live Awards, to be held at ExCel London (London, United Kingdom) on the 19th November during the Food Matters Live event.

Emulsea® is a clean-label algae-based solution for the substitution of classical emulsifiers. It can be used for syneresis control, egg yolk reduction or fat reduction in a wide range of applications: sauce, bakery, meat, dairy, fish, vegan products. Emulsea® is clean-label, vegan, allergen-free and available in organic grade.

Its unique properties and versatility has made the jury consider the product to be one of the candidates of such a renowned event within the food, drink and sustainable nutrition industries.