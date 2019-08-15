Olvi Group's Half-Year Report, 1 January to 30 June 2019 (6 Months)
OLVI GROUP’S HALF-YEAR REPORT, 1 JANUARY TO 30 JUNE 2019 (6 MONTHS)
HALF-YEAR REPORT IN BRIEF
Olvi Group’s sales volume, net sales and operating profit have developed favourably during the review period. The Group’s financial position has improved further.
Near-term outlook
Olvi retains its full-year earnings outlook and estimates that the Group’s operating profit for 2019 will remain on the previous year’s good level.
CONSOLIDATED KEY RATIOS
4-6/ 2019
4-6/ 2018
Change % / pp
1-6/ 2019
1-6/ 2018
Change % / pp
1-12/ 2018
Sales volume, Mltr
227.6
217.0
4.9
365.0
350.7
4.1
701.3
Net sales, MEUR
124.5
116.8
6.6
201.5
187.4
7.5
384.3
Gross margin, MEUR
25.7
24.1
6.4
37.4
35.3
5.8
70.8
% of net sales
20.6
20.6
18.6
18.9
18.4
Operating profit, MEUR
19.8
19.2
3.3
25.8
25.6
1.1
50.1
% of net sales
15.9
16.4
12.8
13.6
13.0
Net profit for the period, MEUR
13.2
14.4
-8.6
18.3
20.1
-9.0
41.1
% of net sales
10.6
12.3
9.1
10.7
10.7
Earnings per share, EUR
0.62
0.68
-8.8
0.87
0.96
-9.4
1.97
Capital expenditure, MEUR
11.3
9.6
17.7
18.1
16.0
13.7
34.2
Equity per share, EUR
11.49
10.50
9.4
11.31
Equity to total assets, %
58.8
56.8
2.0
64.9
Gearing, %
-9.5
-2.9
6.6
-6.0
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT LASSE AHO, MANAGING DIRECTOR:
Olvi Group’s business has developed favourably during the first half of the year, particularly in Finland, Belarus and Lithuania. New products have been widely distributed, exports have increased and market demand for non-alcoholic products has continued to increase. Net sales have increased by 7.5 percent in the first half, even though the previous year’s volumes were historically high thanks to warm weather in the early summer. The second quarter was record-breaking in terms of sales volume, net sales and operating profit alike. All in all, performance and business development in the first half were good in spite of tax changes in Estonia and less favourable high-season weather compared to the previous year.
Operating profit improved further on the previous year’s record-setting figure thanks to increased sales volume, more efficient production operations and a more profitable product portfolio. Marketing efforts to grow new business have been intensified at the same time. Thanks to good earnings development in the Group companies, the amount of repatriated dividends has been increased, and the correspondingly higher taxes are reflected in net profit for the period. However, Olvi’s operating environment is challenged by continuous changes in alcohol legislation and taxation.
By all measurements, business in Finland has developed favourably in the first half of the year. Only the second-quarter volumes did not quite match the comparison period, as sales in the previous year were boosted by a record-breaking heat wave in May. Olvi had a temporary hindrance to deliveries in the second quarter, as the fermentation times for barley malt had to be extended due to the extraordinarily dry growing season in 2018. The second-quarter comparison figures for Finland do not yet include the business of Helsinki Distilling Company.
In Estonia, the first half’s comparability with the previous year is hampered by advance sales in 2018 due to excise tax hikes, as well as weaker demand particularly in harbour and on-board sales between Finland and Estonia but also in the Estonian domestic market. However, the tax cut that became effective in the beginning of July is expected to have a positive effect on sales locally, in the Tallinn harbour shops and on-board sales. The second half of the year is indeed expected to show better earnings compared to the previous year.
Business in Latvia has remained on the previous year’s level. Excise taxes were increased at the beginning of the year, which has hampered domestic demand and is reflected as a slight decrease in volumes. However, the profitability level has remained on a par with the previous year. To respond to the excise tax cuts in Estonia, Latvia will decrease the excise tax on strong alcoholic beverages as of August. It is hoped that this will prevent the most significant shift of sales from the Estonian-Latvian border to the Estonian side.
In Lithuania, excellent sales development has continued. The growth was made possible by good development of exports. The Volfas Engelman brand is in particular demand in Russia. However, operating profit is hampered by the costs of launching the new water business. A new natural mineral water plant has started its operations during the spring and is primarily targeted to the domestic market. Volfas Engelman is the sales and marketing company for water, with its 100-percent subsidiary Lamate responsible for production.
The sales volume in Belarus increased to a record-breaking level both domestically and in exports to Russia, attributable to factors such as good weather in early summer. Second-quarter earnings have developed hand in hand with the increased volume. Operations have been adapted to better match the increased level of costs.
As planned, investments in the first half of the year are slightly higher than in the previous year. Production capacity in Finland will be increased towards the end of the year, and the efficiency of warehouse operations, among other things, will be improved in the Baltic states. Olvi Group’s first own mineral water plant in Lithuania has been taken into production use during the spring. SEASONAL NATURE OF THE OPERATIONS
The Group’s business operations are characterised by seasonal variation. The net sales and operating profit from the reported geographical segments do not accumulate evenly but vary according to the time of the year and the characteristics of each season.
SALES DEVELOPMENT
Olvi Group’s sales volume in January-June increased by 4.1 percent to 365.0 (350.7) million litres. Olvi Group’s sales volume in April-June increased by 4.9 percent to 227.6 (217.0) million litres.
The sales volume increased in January-June in Finland, Belarus and Lithuania. The change in Latvia is affected by excise tax hikes effective in the first half of the year. In Estonia, the sales volume has been hampered by the doubling of excise taxes on mild alcoholic beverages in the previous year, as well as the shift of sales from June to the following months when the alcohol tax was decreased in July.
Sales volume, million litres
4-6/ 2019
4-6/ 2018
Change %
1-6/ 2019
1-6/ 2018
Change %
Finland
62.1
62.7
-0.9
106.6
105.1
1.4
Estonia
32.7
33.2
-1.5
54.4
55.8
-2.5
Latvia
23.1
23.8
-2.7
36.7
38.2
-3.8
Lithuania
32.3
27.3
18.3
52.5
46.3
13.5
Belarus
83.9
76.1
10.3
125.5
115.8
8.4
Eliminations
-6.5
-6.0
-10.6
-10.4
Total
227.6
217.0
4.9
365.0
350.7
4.1
The Group’s net sales in January-June increased by 7.5 percent and amounted to 201.5 (187.4) million euro. Net sales in April-June increased by 6.6 percent to 124.5 (116.8) million euro. Net sales increased in Finland, Belarus and Lithuania, reflecting sales volume development. The value of sales also increased in Latvia despite the lower sales volume.
Net sales, million euro
4-6/ 2019
4-6/ 2018
Change %
1-6/ 2019
1-6/ 2018
Change %
Finland
48.0
46.9
2.2
81.8
75.3
8.7
Estonia
21.1
21.1
-0.4
34.8
35.4
-1.7
Latvia
12.5
12.4
0.3
19.9
19.8
0.3
Lithuania
14.8
12.5
17.9
23.9
20.6
15.7
Belarus
31.3
26.5
18.4
46.4
40.9
13.4
Eliminations
-3.0
-2.6
-5.2
-4.7
Total
124.5
116.8
6.6
201.5
187.4
7.5
EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT
The Group’s operating profit in January-June stood at 25.8 (25.6) million euro, or 12.8 (13.6) percent of net sales. Operating profit in April-June stood at 19.8 (19.2) million euro, which was 15.9 (16.4) percent of net sales. The Group’s operating profit improved in January-June particularly thanks to good performance in Belarus. Finland was also able to improve its performance. The second-quarter drop in Estonia is mainly due to a shift in sales caused by the tax cut.
Operating profit, million euro
4-6/ 2019
4-6/ 2018
Change %
1-6/ 2019
1-6/ 2018
Change %
Finland
6.3
6.2
0.9
8.9
8.0
11.0
Estonia
4.1
4.8
-14.4
6.3
7.2
-12.4
Latvia
1.6
1.6
-0.7
2.2
2.2
-0.3
Lithuania
1.2
1.5
-21.5
1.5
1.9
-20.4
Belarus
6.8
4.9
39.2
7.5
6.2
21.5
Eliminations
-0.2
0.1
-0.5
0.1
Total
19.8
19.2
3.3
25.8
25.6
1.1
The Group’s January-June profit after taxes amounted to 18.3 (20.1) million euro. Profit for April to June stood at 13.2 (14.4) million euro. Profit after taxes is slightly lower compared to the previous year. This is due to increased taxes as the amount of dividends repatriated from subsidiaries increased substantially.
Earnings per share calculated from the profit belonging to parent company shareholders in January-June was 0.87 (0.96) euro, and the April-June figure was 0.62 (0.68) euro.
BALANCE SHEET, FINANCING AND INVESTMENTS
Olvi Group’s balance sheet total at the end of June 2019 was 410.5 (388.4) million euro. Equity per share at the end of June 2019 stood at 11.49 (10.50) euro. The equity ratio was 58.8 (56.8) percent and the gearing ratio was -9.5 (-2.9) percent. The current ratio, which represents the Group’s liquidity, was 1.1 (1.0).
The amount of interest-bearing liabilities amounted to 3.1 (19.4) million euro at the end of June. Current liabilities made up 0.9 (18.1) million euro of all interest-bearing liabilities.
The Group’s cash flow from operations declined slightly on the previous year, amounting to 34.8 (35.7) million euro.
Olvi Group’s capital expenditure on extensions and replacements from January to June amounted to 18.1 (16.0) million euro. The companies in Finland accounted for 6.6 million euro, the Baltic subsidiaries for 8.8 million euro and Lidskoe Pivo in Belarus for 2.7 million euro of the total. Olvi Group has invested in increasing and diversifying its production capacity, as well as the modernisation of production facilities. The annual total of investments is expected to fall slightly short of the previous year’s level.
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND NEW PRODUCTS
Research and development includes projects to design and develop new products, packages, processes and production methods, as well as further development of existing products and packages. The R&D costs have been recognised as expenses. The main objective of Olvi Group’s product development is to create new products for profitable and growing beverage segments.
The Group’s new products are presented by market on each company’s Web site.
PERSONNEL
Olvi Group’s average number of personnel in January-June increased by 21 people and was 1,791 (1,770). The average number of personnel in April-June was 1,841 (1,839).
Olvi Group’s average number of personnel by country:
4-6/ 2019
4-6/ 2018
Change %
1-6/ 2019
1-6/ 2018
Change %
Finland
415
391
6.1
386
354
9.0
Estonia
318
306
3.9
306
300
2.0
Latvia
208
203
2.5
197
197
0.0
Lithuania
221
215
2.8
222
212
4.7
Belarus
679
724
-6.2
680
707
-3.8
Total
1,841
1,839
0.1
1,791
1,770
1.2
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT
There have been no changes in Olvi plc’s Board of Directors or management during the review period.
OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD
Changes in corporate structure
There were no changes in Olvi’s holdings in subsidiaries in January-June 2019.
Share-based payments
At the beginning of the year, Olvi plc initiated a share-based incentive plan for key personnel, the performance period of which is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. Detailed information on the incentive plan is provided in Table 5, Section 4 of the tables attached to this half-year report.
BUSINESS RISKS AND THEIR MANAGEMENT
Continuous changes in excise taxes and stricter alcohol legislation in Olvi Group’s operating countries bring uncertainty to operations. In addition to the risks described above, there have been no significant changes in Olvi Group’s business risks. A more detailed description of the risks is provided in the Board of Directors’ report and the notes to the financial statements, as well as in the Investors/Corporate Governance section of the company’s Web site.
EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD
There have been no significant reportable events after the review period.
OLVI PLC Board of Directors
Further information: Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc, phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600
TABLES: - Statement of comprehensive income, Table 1 - Balance sheet, Table 2 - Changes in shareholders’ equity, Table 3 - Cash flow statement, Table 4 - Notes to the half-year report, Table 5
OLVI GROUP
TABLE 1
INCOME STATEMENT
EUR 1,000
4-6/ 2019
4-6/ 2018
1-6/ 2019
1-6/ 2018
1-12/ 2018
Net sales
124,516
116,848
201,540
187,424
384,302
Other operating income
440
413
927
679
2,144
Operating expenses
-99,298
-93,154
-165,071
-152,767
-315,694
Depreciation and impairment
-5,863
-4,949
-11,576
-9,786
-20,602
Operating profit
19,795
19,158
25,820
25,550
50,150
Financial income
282
198
602
281
432
Financial expenses
-137
67
-267
-313
-1,429
Share of profit in associates
0
0
0
0
23
Earnings before tax
19,940
19,423
26,155
25,518
49,176
Taxes *)
-6,750
-4,993
-7,891
-5,446
-8,039
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
13,190
14,430
18,264
20,072
41,137
Other comprehensive income items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:
Translation differences related to foreign subsidiaries
1,624
2,031
4,205
1,025
-2,713
Income taxes related to these items
-77
0
-172
0
0
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
14,737
16,461
22,297
21,097
38,424
Distribution of profit:
- parent company shareholders
12,915
14,185
17,991
19,811
40,809
- non-controlling interests
275
245
273
261
328
Distribution of comprehensive income:
- parent company shareholders
14,417
16,163
21,927
20,808
38,169
- non-controlling interests
320
298
370
289
255
Earnings per share calculated from the profit belonging
to parent company shareholders, EUR
- undiluted
0.62
0.68
0.87
0.96
1.97
- diluted
0.62
0.68
0.87
0.96
1.97
*) Taxes calculated from the profit for the review period.
OLVI GROUP
TABLE 2
BALANCE SHEET
EUR 1,000
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
31 Dec 2018
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Tangible assets
205,102
192,789
195,599
Goodwill
26,414
25,233
26,134
Other intangible assets
11,003
9,553
11,481
Shares in associates
1,016
1,113
1,016
Investments
542
543
543
Loans receivable and other non-current receivables
235
267
235
Deferred tax receivables
364
846
558
Total non-current assets
244,676
230,344
235,566
Current assets
Inventories
46,848
42,172
39,882
Accounts receivable and other receivables
93,311
90,503
71,038
Income tax receivable
109
93
440
Liquid assets
25,560
25,261
18,520
Total current assets
165,828
158,029
129,880
TOTAL ASSETS
410,504
388,373
365,446
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders’ equity held by parent company shareholders
Share capital
20,759
20,759
20,759
Other reserves
1,092
1,092
1,092
Treasury shares
-503
-1,332
-956
Translation differences
-42,810
-43,109
-46,746
Retained earnings
259,460
239,716
259,864
237,998
217,126
234,013
Share belonging to non-controlling interests
3,506
3,375
3,165
Total shareholders’ equity
241,504
220,501
237,178
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities
2,194
1,254
1,167
Other liabilities
4,763
3,707
4,765
Deferred tax liabilities
7,419
7,354
8,085
Current liabilities
Financial liabilities
904
18,099
3,554
Accounts payable and other liabilities
147,770
134,761
110,222
Income tax liability
5,950
2,697
475
Total liabilities
169,000
167,872
128,268
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
410,504
388,373
365,446
OLVI GROUP TABLE 3
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Share capital
Other reserves
Treasury shares account
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Share of non-controlling interests
Total
EUR 1,000
Shareholders’ equity 1 Jan 2018
20,759
1,092
-228
-44,106
238,242
1,228
216,987
Comprehensive income:
Net profit for the period
19,811
261
20,072
Other comprehensive income items:
Translation differences
997
28
1,025
Total comprehensive income for the period
997
19,811
289
21,097
Transactions with shareholders:
Payment of dividends
-16,574
-22
-16,596
Acquisition of treasury shares
-1,104
-1,104
Share-based incentives, value of work performed
236
236
Total transactions with shareholders
-1,104
-16,338
-22
-17,464
Changes in holdings in subsidiaries:
Obligation to redeem shares from non-controlling interests
-1,999
-1,999
Change in share belonging to non-controlling interests
0
1,880
1,880
Total changes in holdings in subsidiaries
-1,999
1,880
-119
Shareholders’ equity 30 Jun 2018
20,759
1,092
-1,332
-43,109
239,716
3,375
220,501
Share capital
Other reserves
Treasury shares account
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Share of non-controlling interests
Total
EUR 1,000
Shareholders’ equity 1 Jan 2019
20,759
1,092
-956
-46,746
259,864
3,165
237,178
Comprehensive income:
Net profit for the period
17,991
273
18,264
Other comprehensive income items:
Translation differences
3,936
97
4,033
Total comprehensive income for the period
3,936
17,991
370
22,297
Transactions with shareholders:
Payment of dividends
-18,640
-29
-18,669
Acquisition of treasury shares
-726
-726
Sales of treasury shares to employees
1,179
1,179
Share-based incentives, value of work performed
245
245
Total transactions with shareholders
453
-18,395
-29
-17,971
Shareholders’ equity 30 Jun 2019
20,759
1,092
-503
-42,810
259,460
3,506
241,504
Other reserves include the share premium account, legal reserve and other reserves.
OLVI GROUP
TABLE 4
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
EUR 1,000
1-6/2019
1-6/2018
1-12/2018
Net profit for the period
18,264
20,072
41,137
Adjustments to profit for the period
19,322
16,073
31,061
Change in net working capital
-304
2,034
1,409
Interest paid
-138
-244
-603
Interest received
16
174
440
Dividends received
2
2
123
Taxes paid
-2,381
-2,453
-10,525
Cash flow from operations (A)
34,781
35,658
63,042
Investments in tangible and intangible
assets
-16,888
-15,680
-32,315
Sales gains from tangible and intangible
assets
830
874
1,796
Shares purchased in subsidiaries
0
-13,806
-16,059
Cash flow from investments (B)
-16,058
-28,612
-46,578
Withdrawals of loans
2,865
13,574
13,543
Repayments of loans
-5,894
-6,176
-21,641
Acquisition of treasury shares
-726
-1,104
-1,770
Sales of treasury shares to employees
1,179
0
0
Dividends paid
-9,360
-16,587
-16,587
Increase (-) / decrease (+) in current interest-
bearing business receivables
0
119
316
Cash flow from financing (C)
-11,936
-10,174
-26,139
Increase (+)/decrease (-) in liquid assets (A+B+C)
6,787
-3,128
-9,675
Liquid assets 1 January
18,520
28,625
28,625
Effect of exchange rate changes
253
-236
-430
Liquid assets 30 June/31 December
25,560
25,261
18,520
OLVI GROUP TABLE 5
NOTES TO THE HALF-YEAR REPORT
The half-year report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, applying the same accounting policies as for the financial statements of 31 December 2018, with the exception of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases.
The information in the half-year report is presented in thousands of euros (EUR 1,000). For the sake of presentation, individual figures and totals have been rounded to full thousands, which causes rounding differences in additions. The ratios are calculated from exact amounts in euros. The information disclosed in the half-year report is unaudited.
1. SEGMENT INFORMATION
NET SALES BY SEGMENT 1-6/2019
EUR 1,000
Finland
Estonia
Latvia
Lithuania
Belarus
Elimi- nations
Group
INCOME
External sales
80,986
32,783
19,056
22,498
46,217
0
201,540
Beverage sales
80,212
32,783
19,056
22,498
46,217
0
200,766
Equipment services
774
0
0
0
0
0
774
Internal sales
859
2,037
829
1,374
141
-5,240
0
Total net sales
81,845
34,820
19,885
23,872
46,358
-5,240
201,540
NET SALES BY SEGMENT 1-6/2018
EUR 1,000
Finland
Estonia
Latvia
Lithuania
Belarus
Elimi- nations
Group
INCOME
External sales
74,999
32,905
18,857
19,775
40,888
0
187,424
Beverage sales
74,148
32,905
18,857
19,775
40,888
0
186,573
Equipment services
851
0
0
0
0
0
851
Internal sales
307
2,534
959
858
0
-4,658
Total net sales
75,306
35,439
19,816
20,633
40,888
-4,658
187,424
2. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Employee benefits to management
Salaries and other short-term employee benefits to the Board of Directors and Managing Director
EUR 1,000
1-6/2019
1-6/2018
1-12/2018
Managing Director
589
367
823
Chairman of the Board
36
34
71
Other members of the Board
86
75
164
Total
711
476
1,058
3. SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL
30 Jun 2019
%
Number of A shares
16,989,976
82.0
Number of K shares
3,732,256
18.0
Total
20,722,232
100.0
Total votes carried by A shares
16,989,976
18.5
Total votes carried by K shares
74,645,120
81.5
Total number of votes
91,635,096
100.0
Votes per Series A share
1
Votes per Series K share
20
The registered share capital on 30 June 2019 totalled 20,759 thousand euro.
Olvi plc’s shares will receive a dividend of 0.90 euro per share for 2018 (0.80 euro per share for 2017), totalling 18.6 (16.6) million euro. The dividends will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of 0,45 euro per share was paid on 9 May 2019. The second instalment of 0,45 euro per share will be paid on 9 September 2019. The Series K and Series A shares entitle to equal dividend. The Articles of Association include a redemption clause concerning Series K shares.
4. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS
The aim of Olvi plc’s share-based incentive plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the company, to make the key employees committed to the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning the company’s shares.
Olvi plc initiated a new share-based incentive plan for key personnel, the performance period of which is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. The plan is directed to approximately 60 people. In accordance with the share-based incentive plan, Olvi plc sold a total of 36,450 treasury shares to the target group members for a price of 1,179,330.37 euro. From January to June 2019, costs associated with the plan were recognised for a total of 486.1 thousand euro. Olvi Group does not have any other share-based plans or option plans.
5. TREASURY SHARES
Olvi plc holds a total of 11,549 of its own Series A shares. The total purchase price of treasury shares was 502,956.28 euro. Olvi plc’s share repurchase scheme ended on 21 January 2019. Treasury shares held by the company itself are ineligible for voting. Series A shares held by Olvi plc as treasury shares represent 0.06 percent of all shares and 0.01 percent of the aggregate number of votes. The treasury shares represent 0.07 percent of all Series A shares and associated votes.
On 16 April 2019, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Olvi plc decided to revoke any unused authorisations to acquire treasury shares and authorise the Board of Directors of Olvi plc to decide on the acquisition of the company’s own shares using distributable funds. The authorisation is valid for one year starting from the General Meeting and covers a maximum of 500,000 Series A shares.
The Annual General Meeting also decided to revoke all existing unused authorisations for the transfer of own shares and authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of a maximum of 1,000,000 new Series A shares and the transfer of a maximum of 500,000 Series A shares held as treasury shares.
6. NUMBER OF SHARES *)
1-6/2019
1-6/2018
1-12/2018
- average
20,705,683
20,707,666
20,711,397
- at end of period
20,710,683
20,681,403
20,696,504
*) Treasury shares deducted.
7. TRADING OF SERIES A SHARES ON THE HELSINKI STOCK EXCHANGE
1-6/2019
1-6/2018
1-12/2018
Trading volume of Olvi A shares
733,070
807,592
1,741,051
Total trading volume, EUR 1,000
24,075
23,847
52,140
Traded shares in proportion to
all Series A shares, %
4.3
4.8
10.2
Average share price, EUR
32.84
29.55
29.95
Price on the closing date, EUR
34.20
31.70
31.50
Highest quote, EUR
36.00
34.00
34.00
Lowest quote, EUR
31.20
27.00
27.00
8. FOREIGN AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED HOLDINGS ON 30 JUNE 2019
Book entries
Votes
Shareholders
qty
%
qty
%
qty
%
Finnish total
15,419,028
74.41
86,331,892
94.21
11,933
99.55
Foreign total
300,235
1.45
300,235
0.33
44
0.37
Nominee-registered (foreign) total
129,321
0.62
129,321
0.14
4
0.03
Nominee-registered (Finnish) total
4,873,648
23.52
4,873,648
5.32
6
0.05
Total
20,722,232
100.00
91,635,096
100.00
11,987
100.00
9. LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS ON 30 JUNE 2019
Series K
Series A
Total
%
Votes
%
1. Olvi Foundation
2,363,904
890,613
3,254,517
15.71
48,168,693
52.57
2. The Estate of Hortling Heikki *)
903,488
103,280
1,006,768
4.86
18,173,040
19.83
3. Hortling Timo Einari
212,600
49,257
261,857
1.26
4,301,257
4.69
4. Hortling-Rinne Marit
149,064
14,699
163,763
0.79
2,995,979
3.27
5. OP Corporate Bank plc, nominee reg.
2,318,777
2,318,777
11.19
2,318,777
2.53
6. Nordea Bank Abp, nominee register
2,008,329
2,008,329
9.69
2,008,329
2.19
7. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
851,401
851,401
4.11
851,401
0.93
8. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
828,075
828,075
4.00
828,075
0.90
9. Hortling Pia Johanna
23,388
23,566
46,954
0.23
491,326
0.54
10. Hortling Jens Einari
23,388
16,216
39,604
0.19
483,976
0.53
Others
56,424
9,885,763
9,942,187
47.97
11,014,243
12.02
Total
3,732,256
16,989,976
20,722,232
100.00
91,635,096
100.00
*) The figures include the shareholder’s own holdings and shares held by parties in his control.
During January-June 2019, Olvi has not received any flagging notices in accordance with Chapter 2, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act.
10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
EUR 1,000
1-6/2019
1-6/2018
1-12/2018
Opening balance
195,599
188,155
188,155
Effect of IFRS 16
941
0
0
Additions
17,552
15,810
32,833
Deductions and transfers
-1,195
-2,760
-4,395
Depreciation
-10,510
-9,177
-18,922
Exchange rate differences
2,715
761
-2,072
Total
205,102
192,789
195,599
11. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
EUR 1,000
30 Jun 2019
30 Jun 2018
31 Dec 2018
Pledges and contingent liabilities
For own commitments
2,114
1,916
2,114
Leasing and rental liabilities:
Due within one year
848
1,164
1,129
Due within 1 to 5 years
453
737
805
Due in more than 5 years
1
2
2
Leasing and rental liabilities total
1,302
1,903
1,936
Other liabilities
60
2,000
57
12. CALCULATION OF FINANCIAL RATIOS
In the summary of financial indicators (page 1), the Group presents figures directly derived from the consolidated income statement: net sales, operating profit and profit for the period, the corresponding percentages in proportion to net sales, as well as the earnings per share ratio. (Earnings per share = Profit belonging to parent company shareholders / Average number of shares during the period, adjusted for share issues.)
In addition to the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, Olvi Group presents Alternative Performance Measures that describe the financial development of its business and provide a commensurate overall view of the company’s profitability, financial position and liquidity.
The Group has applied the ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) new guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures that entered into force on 3 July 2016 and defined APMs as described below.
As an APM supporting net sales, the Group presents sales volumes in millions of litres. Sales volume is an important indicator of the extent of operations generally used in the industry.
The definition of gross margin is operating profit plus depreciation and impairment.
Equity per share = Shareholders’ equity held by parent company shareholders / Number of shares at end of period, adjusted for share issues
Equity to total assets, % = 100 * (Shareholders’ equity held by parent company shareholders + non-controlling interests) / (Balance sheet total)
Gearing, % = 100 * (Interest-bearing debt – cash in hand and at bank) / (Shareholders’ equity held by parent company shareholders + non-controlling interests)