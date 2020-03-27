Log in
OLVI OYJ    OLVAS   FI0009900401

Olvi Plc Annual General Meeting 8 April 2020 and Associated Special Arrangements

03/27/2020 | 03:32am EDT

OLVI PLC                   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 March 2020 at 9.30 am

OLVI PLC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 8 APRIL 2020 AND ASSOCIATED SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Olvi plc will be held in Iisalmi, Finland, on 8 April 2020 at 11:00 am subject to special arrangements.

The health of our shareholders and personnel is a top priority for us. The Annual General Meeting of Olvi plc will only be realised if it can be arranged in compliance with the limits imposed by authorities regarding the number of attendees.

In order to minimise the health risks arising from the corona pandemic and social contacts, we will survey the number of attendees in advance. Extraordinary measures will be in place in order to ensure that the meeting can be held.

In order to safeguard decision-making at the meeting, major shareholders who jointly represent more than 70 percent of voting rights in the company have notified that they support the adoption of the Board of Directors’ proposals as resolutions of the Annual General Meeting. They will not be personally attending the meeting but will appoint a proxy.

We request all shareholders to seriously consider refraining from attendance so that the Annual General Meeting can be arranged at all. Instead of attending the meeting in person, a shareholder may authorise Marjatta Rissanen, Customer Service and Administrative Director of Olvi plc, to represent him or her at the meeting. A proxy document can be found on the corporate Web site and can also be submitted electronically.

We will provide shareholders with the opportunity to observe the Annual General Meeting over an Internet video streaming connection. Please request a link to the Internet address by email to hallinto@olvi.fi on 3 April 2020 at the latest. In your message, please provide the personal data requested in the notice to convene the meeting so that your right to attend can be verified.

We shall keep the Annual General Meeting as brief as possible. The Managing Director’s review will only cover the accounting period that has ended. First-quarter earnings will be disclosed on 30 April 2020, and the current year’s situation and outlook will be addressed then.

There will be no catering at the Annual General Meeting and, deviating from tradition, no product samples will be handed out either.

Shareholders who have already registered for the Annual General Meeting but who are not going to attend in the current circumstances are kindly requested to notify the company of their cancellation by email to hallinto@olvi.fi or by telephone from Monday to Friday between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm on +358 290 00 1050 / Administration. Online registration can be cancelled through the registration link on the Web site.

Olvi will actively follow any guidelines from the authorities and the development of the coronavirus situation. We will inform of any additional measures on the corporate Web site www.olvigroup.fi/en/ > Annual General Meeting 2020.

We sincerely hope that shareholders will understand the changes described above, which are due to the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and refrain from attending the meeting in person.

OLVI PLC
Lasse Aho
Managing Director

Further information:


Olvi plc

Lasse Aho
Managing Director
telephone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
