Olympic Steel : Reports Third-Quarter Results

Specialty Metals and Pipe and Tube Businesses Resilient in the Quarter

Company Continues to Successfully Integrate Recent Acquisitions

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Third-quarter 2019 net sales of $384 million were 16% lower compared with $457 million in the third quarter of 2018. Net sales were impacted by lower year-over-year shipping volumes and pricing within the carbon flat products segment. Net income was approximately $591 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the 2019 third quarter, compared with $11.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2018. The specialty metals flat products segment continued to profitability grow its market share while sales in the tubular and pipe products segment outperformed the market. The 2019 third-quarter results include $1 million of LIFO income, as noted in the reconciliation below.

“While we anticipated the third quarter would be softer than the first half of the year, we are encouraged by the positive impact we are seeing from our strategy to diversify the business. Our specialty metals and pipe and tube businesses remained resilient in a challenging market environment. We also furthered our strategy of vertical integration during the third quarter through the acquisition of EZ Dumper®,a manufacturer of hydraulic truck dump inserts. This is our second acquisition in 2019 of manufacturers of higher-margin, metal-intensive branded products, which offer a countercyclical offset to the pricing dynamics of the steel distribution business. McCullough Industries, which we acquired earlier this year, continues to exceed our expectations by delivering EBITDA margins well above the levels earned through traditional service center business. We are committed to evaluating additional acquisition opportunities, and when there is a good fit, we have adequate capital available to pursue a transaction,” said Chief Executive Officer Richard T. Marabito.

“We will continue to best position Olympic Steel for the future by reducing our operating expenses, strengthening our balance sheet, and focusing on cash-flow generation while providing exceptional service to our customers,” Marabito concluded.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, which is payable on December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 2, 2019.

The table that follows provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Olympic Steel, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share The following table reconciles adjusted net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income per diluted share (GAAP): $ 0.05 $ 1.01 $ 0.41 $ 3.07 Excluding the following items: LIFO (income) / expense (0.05) 0.18 (0.08) 0.30 Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP): $ --- $ 1.19 $ 0.33 $ 3.37

Conference Call and Webcast

A simulcast of Olympic Steel’s 2019 third-quarter earnings conference call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. The live simulcast will begin at 10 a.m. EST on November 8, 2019, and a replay will be available for approximately 14 days thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

It is the Company’s policy not to endorse any analyst’s sales or earnings estimates. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” and “continue,” as well as the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks of falling metals prices and inventory devaluation; general and global business, economic, financial and political conditions; competitive factors such as the availability, global production levels and pricing of metals, industry shipping and inventory levels and rapid fluctuations in customer demand and metals pricing; the levels of imported steel in the United States and the tariffs initiated by the U.S. government in 2018 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and imposed tariffs and duties on exported steel or other products, U.S. trade policy and its impact on the U.S. manufacturing industry; cyclicality and volatility within the metals industry; fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar and the related impact on foreign steel pricing, U.S. exports, and foreign imports to the United States; the successes of our efforts and initiatives to improve working capital turnover and cash flows, and achieve cost savings; our ability to generate free cash flow through operations and repay debt; the availability, and increased costs, of labor related to tighter employment markets; the availability and rising costs of transportation and logistical services; customer, supplier and competitor consolidation, bankruptcy or insolvency; reduced production schedules, layoffs or work stoppages by our own, our suppliers’ or customers’ personnel; the adequacy of our existing information technology and business system software, including duplication and security processes; the adequacy of our efforts to mitigate cyber security risks and threats; the amounts, successes and our ability to continue our capital investments and strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions and our business information system implementations; our ability to successfully integrate recent acquisitions into our business and risks inherent with the acquisitions in the achievement of expected results, including whether the acquisition will be accretive and within the expected timeframe; events or circumstances that could adversely impact the successful operation of our processing equipment and operations; rising interest rates and their impacts on our variable interest rate debt; the impacts of union organizing activities and the success of union contract renewals; changes in laws or regulations or the manner of their interpretation or enforcement could impact our financial performance and restrict our ability to operate our business or execute our strategies; events or circumstances that could impair or adversely impact the carrying value of any of our assets; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including impairment charges related to indefinite lived intangible assets; the timing and outcomes of inventory lower of cost or market adjustments and last-in, first-out, or LIFO, income or expense; the inflation or deflation existing within the metals industry, as well as product mix and inventory levels on hand, which can impact our cost of materials sold as a result of the fluctuations in the LIFO inventory valuation; our ability to pay regular quarterly cash dividends and the amounts and timing of any future dividends; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; and unanticipated developments that could occur with respect to contingencies such as litigation, arbitration and environmental matters, including any developments that would require any increase in our costs for such contingencies.

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this document also contains adjusted earnings per diluted share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management’s view of the Company’s performance includes adjusted earnings per share, and management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally for planning and forecasting purposes and to measure the performance of the Company. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful and meaningful information to us and investors because it enhances investors’ understanding of the continuing operating performance of our business and facilitates the comparison of performance between past and future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided above.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 30 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com or https://olysteel.irpass.com/Contact_Us?BzID=2195

Olympic Steel, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income (in thousands, except per-share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 384,230 $ 456,976 $ 1,259,300 $ 1,285,491 Costs and expenses Cost of materials sold (excludes items shown separately below) 311,104 365,362 1,028,980 1,016,200 Warehouse and processing 25,204 25,330 75,938 72,579 Administrative and general 18,552 21,197 58,077 61,592 Distribution 11,840 12,552 37,170 38,077 Selling 6,999 7,373 21,759 21,708 Occupancy 2,308 2,348 7,572 7,200 Depreciation 4,292 3,953 13,211 12,141 Amortization 350 247 998 716 Total costs and expenses 380,649 438,362 1,243,705 1,230,213 Operating income 3,581 18,614 15,595 55,278 Other income (loss), net 12 17 (33 ) (122 ) Income before financing costs and income taxes 3,593 18,631 15,562 55,156 Interest and other expense on debt 2,569 2,923 8,985 7,579 Income before income taxes 1,024 15,708 6,577 47,577 Income tax provision 433 4,109 1,831 12,501 Net income $ 591 $ 11,599 $ 4,746 $ 35,076 Earnings per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 1.01 $ 0.41 $ 3.07 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 11,420 11,444 11,526 11,427 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 1.01 $ 0.41 $ 3.07 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 11,420 11,446 11,526 11,427

Olympic Steel, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) At Sept. 30, 2019 At Dec. 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,488 $ 9,319 Accounts receivable, net 168,037 175,252 Inventories, net (includes LIFO credit of $1,821 and $3,071 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 283,146 368,738 Prepaid expenses and other 6,274 9,460 Total current assets 465,945 562,769 Property and equipment, at cost 414,040 403,785 Accumulated depreciation (255,996 ) (244,176 ) Net property and equipment 158,044 159,609 Goodwill 3,423 2,358 Intangible assets, net 29,576 24,914 Other long-term assets 13,891 11,090 Right of use asset, net 27,864 - Total assets $ 698,743 $ 760,740 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 89,293 $ 95,367 Accrued payroll 12,414 19,665 Other accrued liabilities 10,179 13,395 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,742 - Total current liabilities 117,628 128,427 Credit facility revolver 223,004 302,530 Other long-term liabilities 14,348 9,327 Deferred income taxes 12,904 13,465 Lease liabilities 22,211 - Total liabilities 390,095 453,749 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 132,676 130,778 Treasury stock (1,654 ) (132 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,806 ) - Retained earnings 180,432 176,345 Total shareholders' equity 308,648 306,991 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 698,743 $ 760,740

Olympic Steel, Inc. Segment Financial Information (In thousands, except tonnage and per-ton data. Figures may not foot to consolidated totals due to Corporate expenses.) Three months ended September 30 Carbon Flat Products Specialty Metals Flat

Products Tubular and Pipe

Products 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Tons sold1 248,521 281,225 38,213 36,606 N/A N/A Net sales $ 215,515 $ 282,810 $ 97,563 $ 92,153 $ 71,152 $ 82,013 Average selling price per ton 867 1,006 2,553 2,517 N/A N/A Cost of materials sold2 176,277 225,407 83,696 77,928 51,131 62,027 Gross profit3 39,238 57,403 13,867 14,225 20,021 19,986 Operating expenses4 41,539 42,910 9,807 9,271 15,559 16,884 Operating income (2,301 ) 14,493 4,060 4,954 4,462 3,102 Depreciation and amortization 2,850 2,524 441 341 1,309 1,311 Nine months ended September 30 Carbon Flat Products Specialty Metals Flat

Products Tubular and Pipe

Products 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Tons sold1 788,894 883,190 111,389 100,275 N/A N/A Net sales $ 749,921 $ 802,995 $ 281,718 $ 255,037 $ 227,661 $ 227,459 Average selling price per ton 951 909 2,529 2,543 N/A N/A Cost of materials sold5 622,377 632,326 242,136 216,726 164,467 167,148 Gross profit3 127,544 170,669 39,582 38,311 63,194 60,311 Operating expenses4 128,147 129,768 29,310 24,818 48,641 48,394 Operating income (603 ) 40,901 10,272 13,493 14,553 11,917 Depreciation and amortization 8,624 7,665 1,403 880 4,056 4,237 At Sept. 30,

2019 At Dec. 31,

2018 Assets Flat-products $ 483,828 $ 560,116 Tubular and pipe products 213,674 200,016 Corporate 1,241 608 Total assets $ 698,743 $ 760,740

1 Tonnage is less meaningful for the Tubular and Pipe Products segment and, therefore, is not reported. 2 Includes $1.0 million of LIFO income and $2.7 million of LIFO expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. 3 Gross profit is calculated as net sales less the cost of materials sold. 4 Operating expenses are calculated as total costs and expenses less the cost of materials sold from the Consolidated Statements of Net Income. 5 Includes $1.25 million of LIFO income and $4.7 million of LIFO expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively

Other Information (In thousands except per-share data) At Sept. 30,

2019 At Dec. 31,

2018 Shareholders' equity per share $ 28.07 $ 27.89 Debt to equity ratio 0.72 to 1 0.99 to 1 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net cash from (used for) operating activities $ 99,355 $ (63,137 ) Cash dividends per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005212/en/